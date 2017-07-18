Celebs React to Political News: Another Secret Meeting! Trump Can't Stay Away from Putin
OMG! Trump&Putin had a 2nd UNDISCLOSED PRIVATE meeting at G20. A BREACH of US protocol. NO ONE from US in the meeting. #RussiaGate #ENOUGH— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 19, 2017
Today's bombshell revealed that Tramp and Putin had an unreported secret "talk" at the G20 summit, in addition to their 2 hour meeting. During dinner with all the G20 members Trumplethinskin innocently wandered over to sit next to Putin for about an hour. No other American officials were there.
[JUST TWO BFFs HAVING A CHAT, NOTHING TO SEE!!!]
Well, the mob is in the @WhiteHouse. We have #POTUS colluding with the Russian Government; I never thought I would live to see this.— Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) July 18, 2017
OMG. The damage that Trump is doing to our Sovereignty, our Diplomatic relations- is incalculable. #RussiaGate https://t.co/pwiOYhzIQX— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 19, 2017
THIS IS NOT OKAY. Please contact your reps and ask them to hold @realDonaldTrump accountable👉 https://t.co/XYlbd5atFD #PatriotNotPartisan https://t.co/XRAt68i7DJ— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 18, 2017
trump Is Vindictive Monster Who'd KILL☠️ Obamacare,& Watch🇺🇸Children,Old,Preg Women,Ppl W/Pre-exiting Conditions..DIE out of VENGEANCE #SAD— Cher (@cher) July 18, 2017
BREAKING: White House releases transcript of previously undisclosed meeting between Trump and Putin at G20. pic.twitter.com/WMvVIJWF1w— The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) July 18, 2017
One day we will know exactly what Putin holds over Trump every waking second of his life. All we know now is that it must be something big. https://t.co/YdJDYNVWhX— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) July 18, 2017
Trump had a secret second meeting with Putin using only Putin's translator with no other American present and it lasted an hour. Nuts.— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) July 18, 2017
As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail for poor people & then come together & do a great wealthcare plan for the filthy rich. $tay tuned! https://t.co/BnK8eu0D6o— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 19, 2017
he's too much of a bb to do his job.
I always thought Russian collusion would be the one step too far for either party. Apparently I thought wrong.
THIS! I don't care about celeb reactions when it comes to this. I just want to hear that he's out of the WH and in prison.
water is wet
more than four ppl were in the meeting
they probably voted for trump because they are stupid fucks
i'm so thrilled that the republicans can't get enough votes for any version of the repeal. i know they'll keep working on something to ~make it better~ but the struggle getting there has been a sight to behold.
God, it took everything I had to keep my mouth shut. My step-dad ended up arguing with her for awhile though, so major props to him lol.
There's no bounds to ignorant idiots.
One of my casual friends is hardcore GOP who whines that she feels people say she's stupid for being GOP
She's a nurse anesthetist. At our local renowned women's hospital.
She's the epitome of a woman who doesn't love herself