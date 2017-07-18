Celebs React to Political News: Another Secret Meeting! Trump Can't Stay Away from Putin

This Don Jr. meeting is like that Coolio video where the people keep coming out of the trunk. Reply

LoL, now I'm listening to Fantastic Voyage and laughing. Reply

You mean this?



YES. I always loved that mv when I was a kid. Reply

omg I completely forgot about this video. So much nostalgia. Reply

Omg this is making me nostalgic Reply

LMAO *BOPS* Reply

Throwback jam. <3 Reply

Ahaha omg it so is. Which Russian will climb out of the trunk next? Reply

The US Babushka doll Reply

This comment is gold Reply

I can't believe that Donald Trump tweet rooting for healthcare to fail all is real. What a vindictive human being. Reply

I can. Reply

I mean I can believe he'd feel that way, but it's astounding to see him openly do it. It's disgusting. Reply

He's a vile piece of shit. I hope he loses all of his money! Reply

i really hope hell exists because i know satan will beat the shit out of him Reply

it's especially crazy because if he did fix the parts of the ACA he doesn't like then he could ~re-brand it to his followers and still be the savior they all think he is.

he's too much of a bb to do his job. Reply

cruel AF. like thats some devil shit Reply

He is such trash. His comeuppance can't come soon enough. I really hope his cunt daughter Ivunka suffers. Reply

Petty in Chief. Reply

it just makes my blood icy to think someone who's supposed to care about so many people can blatantly not and actually be in power Reply

I'm so fucking tired of this fucking country NOT DOING SHIT ABOUT THIS FUCKING TRAITOR! Reply

Mte, sis...mte.



I always thought Russian collusion would be the one step too far for either party. Apparently I thought wrong. Reply

Apparently, as Stephen Colbert recently said to John Oliver, committing treason is a partisan issue. Reply

THIS! I don't care about celeb reactions when it comes to this. I just want to hear that he's out of the WH and in prison. Reply

Mueller, bb. Slow and steady. Reply

actually doing something about it will take the Mueller investigation and flipping congress in 2018 :-/ what pisses me off is that the gop have zipped their mouths shut and arent calling trump and his admin out on their shady shit. Reply

fucking really. proves money really runs this country Reply

Agent orange is so crooked. And nothing will come of this. Republicans ain't shit and don't aspire to be shit. Reply

some repubs need to finally get on board with impeaching him cause damn he's throwing some of them under the bus lmao. i know they wont but lol have some dignity! this fool is kinda calling yall fools? and you still stick by him while getting nothing accomplished????? Reply

right they aren't even accomplishing the major thing the 2016 election was about lmao Reply

The 2016 election wasn't about Obamacare. It was about racism and misogyny. Reply

They should but they won't - there's no incentive for them to do it when they're the ruling party. Reply

but they're getting paid in IOUs why would they want to do anything?? Reply

grass is green

water is wet

more than four ppl were in the meeting Reply

you'd think all of the people who hated russia 30 years ago in the cold war would be up in arms about this but where the fuck are they

they probably voted for trump because they are stupid fucks Reply

don has the tea on trump Reply

sketch Reply

We're so dead lol Reply

Not before fucking Rainbow comes out or Star Wars EP8/9. Reply

i'm going to full frontal with samantha bee tomorrow and i'm excited because this week has been such shit for 45, it should be really fun and entertaining.



i'm so thrilled that the republicans can't get enough votes for any version of the repeal. i know they'll keep working on something to ~make it better~ but the struggle getting there has been a sight to behold. Reply

yay! It's so fun, I went last year. She went through the whole show and some bonus segments without any retakes, it was crazy Reply

i got the email today for the show tomorrow, so i'm pumped that i can go and it's working out last minute! Reply

Ah that sounds amazing! Hope you have a great time!! Reply

They are so incompetent that I wonder if they can walk and chew gum at the same time. There is absolutely no reason why they shouldn't have disclosed this meeting as soon as it happened because if they had, I doubt anyone would be suspicious. They had to be pressured into releasing it. They claim there is no collusion with the Russians yet everytime we turn our heads, there they are, in bed with the russians. Jesus Christ!!!! Reply

honestly if you work in the medical field and voted for this man then shame the fuck on you



Edited at 2017-07-19 12:52 am (UTC)

I work in the medical field and know at least a couple people who did. But they're fucking idiots so it wasn't really surprising, unfortunately. Reply

all the doctors trash him where I work and I know bc one of them called him "loco". one of the few words I know in Spanish! Reply

One of my friends works at a special needs school and has coworkers who voted for Trump. The thought of people working with the disabled voting for Trump fucking infuriates me. Reply

Parent

My aunt is a retired nurse and she voted for him. But she also thinks universal healthcare is literally slavery to nurses and doctors (yet my uncle who is a doctor is all for it). She went on this whole rant about "Everyone is so mad about Trump but how has your life REALLY changed since he's been elected? It hasn't." And now she's all "Well I'm on Medicare now, so I don't actually care what happens with the healthcare bill because I'm covered." She doesn't realize that Trump/Repubs plan to dismantle Medicare and social security. Then she'll really be fucking sorry. I'm on Medicare and disability and I'm terrified.



God, it took everything I had to keep my mouth shut. My step-dad ended up arguing with her for awhile though, so major props to him lol. Reply

I work for female dentist who I found out this week voted for Trump and I just can't look at her the same. Reply

i know some doctors who are only doctors to be rich and they're anti universal healthcare because they think their salaries will go down :/ Reply

I know someone who works at a refugee center (in a city where the refugee intake has significantly contributed to keeping them from collapse these last 20 years) that voted for him.



There's no bounds to ignorant idiots. Reply

I'm a nurse and met another nurse that did. Our benefits suck, so she's on Covered California (basically the ACA for California). IDGI Reply

Oh I know someone

One of my casual friends is hardcore GOP who whines that she feels people say she's stupid for being GOP

She's a nurse anesthetist. At our local renowned women's hospital.

She's the epitome of a woman who doesn't love herself Reply

Mood

SAME Reply

I'm more along the lines of this myself:

I'm low-key angry about Republican inaction now but I know it'll kick into high gear in 2018 when I start seeing political ads where those hypocrites talk about their love of country. Reply

Republicans are coming out against repeal of Obamacare as well Reply

see they are soooo dumb to come out with "repeal now...replace eventually" right now. like if you couldnt get all repubs on board with the shit bill, that their constituents hate, how the fuck are you gonna get them on board with the repeal thats 10x worse???? like omg the insanity is mind blowing Reply

McConnell assumed because they all voted for that bill in 2015, they should vote for it now. and I'm thinking to myself: Does this idiot know that it's no longer 2015 and Obama is no longer in office and the republicans run the government? Reply

