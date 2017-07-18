Karlie

Celebs React to Political News: Another Secret Meeting! Trump Can't Stay Away from Putin



Today's bombshell revealed that Tramp and Putin had an unreported secret "talk" at the G20 summit, in addition to their 2 hour meeting. During dinner with all the G20 members Trumplethinskin innocently wandered over to sit next to Putin for about an hour. No other American officials were there.

[JUST TWO BFFs HAVING A CHAT, NOTHING TO SEE!!!]


















