Diane Kruger Facetimes Norman Reedus
Diane Kruger is in Winnipeg filming JT Leroy, but paparazzi caught her taking a break on set to facetime with her rumored boyfriend, Norman Reedus.
Reedus is currently in Atlanta, where filming on The Walking Dead resumed yesterday after it was temporarily shut down due to the death of a stuntman.
Reedus and Kruger were first reported by tabloids to be hooking up on the set of their 2015 film Sky, while Kruger was still in a longtime relationship with Joshua Jackson. They denied the reports and have continued to insist they are just friends, but were seen holding hands and making out on a New York City street in March.
The grisly effects of fighting zombies for 7 years:
