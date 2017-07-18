Issa Rae on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show



Issa Rae was a guest on the Stephen Colbert show promoting the second season of Insecure.

Cliffnotes

- Talks about her upbringing in a white dominated neighborhood.
- Tells a funny story of being mistaken for Dej Loaf.
- Talks about having Solange as the music consultant of Insecure Season 1.
- A new clip from the first season is shown.

SOURCE
