Issa Rae on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert Show
Issa Rae was a guest on the Stephen Colbert show promoting the second season of Insecure.
Cliffnotes
- Talks about her upbringing in a white dominated neighborhood.
- Tells a funny story of being mistaken for Dej Loaf.
- Talks about having Solange as the music consultant of Insecure Season 1.
- A new clip from the first season is shown.
ALSO, CANNOT WAIT FOR SUNDAY!! Me and Black Twitter bout to be perched and ready for this!
Charlamagne asked her about it on the BC but she dodged it.
edited to add: my fave quote from season 1 is when she is at her fundraising party and she goes "i'll be right back, i think i see a child that was left behind" lol kills me every time i see that scene, i don't know why
yasss at her telling these yt folks on national television that insecure is fubu
issa slae <3
#issaslae <3