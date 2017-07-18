Evan Rachel Wood comes for Ben Affleck because he's an idiot

Batfleck can choke.



Edited at 2017-07-18 10:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I wish DC would ditch him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link



I blame 50% on the writing for lack of character development and 100% for shitty story that gave us nothing as well.

Just crap all together. And Henry has no presence/charisma. But he's hot. So theres that.



The development team sucks.



!!! He truly brought nothing to the role. He was just there.I blame 50% on the writing for lack of character development and 100% for shitty story that gave us nothing as well.Just crap all together. And Henry has no presence/charisma. But he's hot. So theres that.The development team sucks. #WonderWoman !!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Worst Batman ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was rachel in a movie with ben? Reply

Thread

Link

Who is Rachel? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dam it i mean evan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I understand what she's saying and I think she was phenomenal in Westworld, but I dislike the idea that portraying a sexual assault victim somehow makes you more of a real actor too. I understand logically that it would be a difficult thing to portray but the comment feels very Sophie Turner-esque to me at this moment.



I dont know. Her comments make me feel conflicting things.



at the end of the day we can all agree ben is an idiot tho Reply

Thread

Link

But Evan has talked about how she has been assaulted, so it's understandable that being in character and acting out an assault may be extremely challenging and stressful. Sophie's whole thing was that she hasn't been assaulted and doesn't know anyone who has been assaulted (...)but she thinks her rape scenes are ˜starting a conversation. It's not the same. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no you're right and that is a super important distinction between the two.



That's part of why I feel conflicted is because I feel exactly where Evan is coming from but I hate this idea that somehow portraying one thing vs. the other makes you more of a "real" actor but I also logically understand that portraying the complicated emotions of a sexual assault victim is going to be more difficult than kissing a man.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought maybe she was talking about Last Tango in Paris. I just learned about that a couple of days ago so I took it to mean that, idk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BAffleck referred to kissing a man as a challenge, and her response that a rape scene (especially as a rape survivor) is going to be a HELL of a lot more challenging that a same sex kiss. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Didn't she say she's been assaulted in real life though? I interpreted her comment in the context of "Ben = omg I kissed someone I didn't want to kiss, the struggle is real, what a ~difficult~ scene!" and her response being like, "Try getting through a scene that's potentially triggering and touching on personal trauma, idiot." Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idk I think acting out a rape/sexual assault scene is definitely more difficult than a consensual kiss between two men Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's been outspoken about being assaulted before in her own life and also being a woman in general having to portray that just seems really damaging and like it would take a lot out of you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A lot of celebs (all the GoT ladies) have been saying stupid as fuck things lately about rape scenes so I get why you'd think that, but I think her comments are coming from a very very different place lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for her



Baffleck is such a mess. Reply

Thread

Link

yeah, that is true Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm glad someone called him out on his bullshit.

Also, I can't wait for the next season of Westworld. Reply

Thread

Link

Just cause its a "straight kiss" doesnt mean we enjoy it. Ahem.



Men: Men: Reply

Thread

Link

Hahaha mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

RIGHT lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





not enough FotB gifs on ONTD lately Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Loooooved this scene lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just so tired of straights. They make good salesperson at footlocker but other than that, they just bore me.





Speaking of tiring straights, Trump had an undisclosed meeting with Putin at the G20 summit Reply

Thread

Link

lol MTE



Like we don't even need straight people, we could populate the planet at a sustainable rate on our own and not have to deal with their nonsense. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Pffft 95% of the customers help themselves. The associates just bug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

like that nonsense about "straight pride month" or whatever Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin Smith is always starting shit Reply

Thread

Link

still waiting for kevin to spill whatever juicy gossip he says he knows about bennifer 1.0 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a dumb comment batfleck made but wasnt it like 20 years ago. Reply

Thread

Link

I want to know what of his recent behavior makes you think he has changed even a minutiae. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...then wouldnt it be better to call out recent behavior and not an off handed comment made 20 years ago relayed by kevin smith Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I actually didn't realize that he made that comment 20 years ago or that it was Kevin Smith retelling it (I just saw the headlines and assumed it was something he just said in an interview), so thanks for explaining that.



Ben's still an idiot, but Kevin Smith is a jerk, too, so he could well be either making this up or exaggerating. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ben Affleck is an idiot for a lot of reasons, but it's also pretty ridiculous for a second-hand retelling of an offhand comment he literally made 20 years ago to be this sort of news. Reply

Thread

Link

lol right? I don't care about anything Ben Affleck has to say today, never mind some random comment from 2 decades ago.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

especially one relayed by kevin smith of all people Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

exactly



this is blowing up for no reason, not to mention its clearly a joke bc he's always pulling homoerotic stunts with kimmel and damon



Edited at 2017-07-18 11:12 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This. Chill lady Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

all that needs to be said lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1. I think it's fairly clear he was joking :(



2. This is a weird thing to say. Idk how exactly to describe why it makes me uncomfortable but something about it feels like equating her pain as an actor with actual pain associated with rape Reply

Thread

Link

that's how I was feeling as well but a couple of people responded reminding me that Evan Rachel Wood is a victim of sexual assault herself and that that would make it a huge challenge for her to portray it as it might be a sensitive experience for her.



Something about her wording or delivery of it still rubs me the wrong way but I get what she's trying to say. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea, if she had said try reliving through rape/trauma through a scene, what you're describing would have come through perfectly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't Ben's comment like 20 years old? Reply

Thread

Link

Someone call up Ben Affleck 20 years ago and ask him to clarify his statement



Edited at 2017-07-18 10:48 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Yaaaaas jump to this yt mans defense like a true Harry stan! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

none for me today, thank u troll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

go away Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ben Affleck's comment from 20 years ago still sounds like a deadpan joke someone did not pick up on, but who knows anymore Reply

Thread

Link