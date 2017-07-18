Evan Rachel Wood comes for Ben Affleck because he's an idiot
Try getting raped in a scene.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 18, 2017
Also, grow up Ben. https://t.co/fohRbGDNJp
Also, you think us ladies like kissing all the guys we kiss? Just cause its a "straight kiss" doesnt mean we enjoy it. Ahem.— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 18, 2017
ETA: Someone told her it was an old quote and she responded:
I'm sure he just thought it was a funny, but even jokes like that are damaging. https://t.co/pu1V5GVWyv— #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) July 18, 2017
Follow-up / response to this post where Smith recalled Affleck saying that kissing a man was the greatest achievement for an actor.
I dont know. Her comments make me feel conflicting things.
at the end of the day we can all agree ben is an idiot tho
That's part of why I feel conflicted is because I feel exactly where Evan is coming from but I hate this idea that somehow portraying one thing vs. the other makes you more of a "real" actor but I also logically understand that portraying the complicated emotions of a sexual assault victim is going to be more difficult than kissing a man.
Baffleck is such a mess.
Also, I can't wait for the next season of Westworld.
Men:
Like we don't even need straight people, we could populate the planet at a sustainable rate on our own and not have to deal with their nonsense.
Ben's still an idiot, but Kevin Smith is a jerk, too, so he could well be either making this up or exaggerating.
this is blowing up for no reason, not to mention its clearly a joke bc he's always pulling homoerotic stunts with kimmel and damon
2. This is a weird thing to say. Idk how exactly to describe why it makes me uncomfortable but something about it feels like equating her pain as an actor with actual pain associated with rape
Something about her wording or delivery of it still rubs me the wrong way but I get what she's trying to say.
Edited at 2017-07-18 10:48 pm (UTC)