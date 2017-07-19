Selena Gomez working on getting Amanda Bynes a role on "13 Reasons Why"

There's going to be another season of 13 Reasons Why? Reply

ofc! we havent yet seen the school shooting!

yes the first season is netflix's most popular original series

is it really?? good lord

I know it was a hit, but it just seemed pretty final to me.

ew

sadly yes

Thankfully yes. All these folks will be watching too.

The insider says Selena even invited Amanda to Hillsong Church, which she attends regularly in LA and NYC amd welcomed her into an artists-in-recovery group she belongs to.



Jesus H Christ.

Reply

MTE

good to know christians are just as predatory on recovering addicts as ever

Of courseeee she goes to Hillsong.

churches that are in more than one city are always suspect

Yeah I always side-eye any "franchise" church. >_>

Ugh. That reminds me when I saw that Sam Worthington movie trailer in a theater last winter, and it was so shitty and Lifetime-esque that I questioned whether it was a real movie or not. Then in the fine print at the end I saw "Hillsong" and realized ah it is a bullshit propaganda film, carry on.

Nothing like inviting a recovering addict to a cult.

is this actually a cult ?? I'm so confused by these replies. I've never even heard of this place. or do people just think AA in general is a cult.

I get that she wants to help, but putting someone with a history of mental illness on a show that portrays it and suicide so irresponsible seems like a really bad idea.

this!! i'm not sure if she have done dramas or serious shows before but shes more of a comedic actress anyways.

YAWN

yupp

What? Amanda would be a perfect person to portray someone struggling and overcoming mental illness.

idk, going back to that mindset is always a risk, even when you've been in recovery and stable for a long time. plus, the show's portrayal so far hasn't been about overcoming but rather glamorising mental illness and basically doing everything that experts warned them not to do, so I'm not sure how much they'd look out for her.

Every mentally ill person is different. There's no way you can tell this about a stranger.

the worst show to possibly invite her to be on...plz sit down selena

That doesn't seem like a good idea. I dont feel like Amanda is removed enough from her situation to be on a show like that. But then again,I dont know her. So who's to say?

Selena even invited Amanda to Hillsong Church



nnnnn hillsong is fucking creepy

deets? i've never heard of this particular one

does amanda even want to act?? i thought she was doing her fashion thing. has she graduated yet?

she wants to get back into acting on a sitcom or tv show she said

pretty sure she meant comedy and not 13 reasons why tho Reply

she's feeding the homeless too

I think she's been at FIDM longer than she's been alive.



Edited at 2017-07-18 10:31 pm (UTC) Reply

she needs to be on a sitcom. she is a true talent imo.

Agreed. She needs to be doing comedy as well - not some shitty teen drama.

Yeah she'd do well on a long-lasting sitcom

Hillsong Church? sounds like a cult or that place where that 90s "heartthrob" actor is like the leader and shit

it IS that place you mentione

Cool, a Bipolar person starring in a graphic show about mental illness and a recovering anorexic starring in (and losing weight for) a movie about Anorexia.



I'm so glad we are having this conversation.

this doesn't seem like a good idea but if amanda thinks she can handle it then i'm not going to act like i know better than her. i hope she's doing well.



i have that other netflix movie about anorexia in the other tab and its not that bad so far. i'm only 1/3 of the way through but i thought it would be worse.

as what? a parent of one of the kids?

a teacher maybe? i doubt this is true tho

my guess probs a new guidance counsellor

Some of the actors playing teens in this show look so old... She would look younger than that girl with tattoos.

did you know the tattoo girl is Kevin Bacon's daughter? I didn't until I read it on ontd lol

eaux

That doesn't seem like the greatest idea and this sounds fake af.

Not the whistle sis indoctrinating another girl. Not the whistle sis indoctrinating another girl.

