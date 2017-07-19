Selena Gomez working on getting Amanda Bynes a role on "13 Reasons Why"




After seeing Amanda Bynes' first interview in four years - in which the troubled star revealed that she'd like to get back to acting - Selena Gomez reached out to help.
"Selena is talking about getting Amanda a guest part on her show, 13 Reasons Why" an insider tells Star. "She thinks she deserves a second chance.
The insider says Selena even invited Amanda to Hillsong Church, which she attends regularly in LA and NYC amd welcomed her into an artists-in-recovery group she belongs to. "Selena has made Amanda's comeback her pet project," the insider continues. "She genuinly feels sympathy for her and realizes she could easily have been in the same boat.

Amanda's Emmy nomination is coming!
