Selma Hayek filmed Anna Wintour dancing to Katy Perry at the Met Gala




-Selma Hayek caught Queen Nuclear Wintour giving us 'McKaylynn after two glasses of white wine' teas with James Corden at the Met Gala and posted it on her Instagram
-Anna is dancing next to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, in intense discussion over how tall someone is?
-Katy sounds like that one girl who at Karaoke who thinks everyone is going to be overawed by her raw talent



ONTD, do you still 'Teenage Dream' is a bop?

