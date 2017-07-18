Selma Hayek filmed Anna Wintour dancing to Katy Perry at the Met Gala
-Selma Hayek caught Queen Nuclear Wintour giving us 'McKaylynn after two glasses of white wine' teas with James Corden at the Met Gala and posted it on her Instagram
-Anna is dancing next to Selena Gomez and The Weeknd, in intense discussion over how tall someone is?
-Katy sounds like that one girl who at Karaoke who thinks everyone is going to be overawed by her raw talent
ONTD, do you still 'Teenage Dream' is a bop?
Teenage Dream is her pop perfection and her best song!
As in you're suprised?
Or wtf
As in, how dare she choose a singing career?
I would've liked Katy much more as an entertainer if I was born in the silent era.
and what are these vocals even
i can't sing or dance for shit so i can't judge either but lol
... actually relistening to this today, the vocals aren't quite as bad as i'd remembered. or maybe the performance in the op just damaged my hearing.
