Birth Certificates Reveal Beyoncé's Twins Were Born June 13 - and Delivered By Kim K's Doc
Last week Beyoncé shared the over the top first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir. Now the Birth Certificates Revealed Beyoncé's Twins Were Born June 13 - and Delivered By Kim Kardashian's Doctor. There's been a rift between the Carter's and West's but it has been rumored that Kim sent Beyonce an abundant amount of baby gifts and make up from her line.
lol more like kim is close to donating her kidney for bey's goodwill
and more importantly has it been certified and cleared that she literally named her kid 'sir' on a first name basis ?
Also in 'Many Faced God' on 4:44 Jay Z said;
'I promise to repair with gold each bowl I drop
Be grateful for whatever comes
Because each has been sent from a guy from beyond
That's what Rumi say'
edit: so it is a boy and a girl? or are they both boys?
