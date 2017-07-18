all mine

Birth Certificates Reveal Beyoncé's Twins Were Born June 13 - and Delivered By Kim K's Doc




Last week Beyoncé shared the over the top first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir. Now the Birth Certificates Revealed Beyoncé's Twins Were Born June 13 - and Delivered By Kim Kardashian's Doctor. There's been a rift between the Carter's and West's but it has been rumored that Kim sent Beyonce an abundant amount of baby gifts and make up from her line.

