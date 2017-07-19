Cristiano Ronaldo expecting his 4th child with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez




Cristina Ronaldo is expecting his 4th child with girlfriend with 22 year girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. This will be Rodriguez's first child.

The 32 year old football star welcomed twins via surrogate just last month.

He also has a 7 year old son Cristiano Jr. also through surrogate.

