Cristiano Ronaldo expecting his 4th child with girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez
Baby number four is on the way for Cristiano Ronaldo! https://t.co/5mQyKMDNbj pic.twitter.com/9oFLJOgqFN— E! News (@enews) July 18, 2017
Cristina Ronaldo is expecting his 4th child with girlfriend with 22 year girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez. This will be Rodriguez's first child.
The 32 year old football star welcomed twins via surrogate just last month.
He also has a 7 year old son Cristiano Jr. also through surrogate.
source
But congrats!
My fiance is 30 and I like to freak him out by telling him I remember my dad's 30th birthday party. It was a surprise party. I hid behind the couch. But my parents had us young-ish (they were 24 and 26 when my sister and I were born) because my mom had some reproductive health problems and was told she had a very limited window to have kids.
Definitely appreciating the hell outta my single life :)
http://www.spiegel.de/international/zei
http://www.spiegel.de/international/bus
It's very disturbing but more people need to know.