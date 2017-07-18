wtf are all these of netflix originals? Reply

i feel like the more they put out, the less it feels like a treat that will be of quality, and just...hit/miss, like any network. Reply

I feel like they're at the point where it's oversaturation for me. I have no idea what to watch because there's so much that's constantly getting introduced as opposed to a few years ago where new releases weren't an everyday thing but like..monthly... Reply

Aww that's the little girl from Dickie Roberts and Sisterhood of the travelling pants. Reply

Omggg I hate the dad lmao every time I see him in anything I'm like "oh ok this motherfucker 😒😒" there's just something about him... Reply

He's confirmed problematic so it's justified (I don't have receipts) Reply

he's a terrible person, so you have good instincts Reply

I've always gotten the sense he was a lowkey racist. Don't ask me why. Reply

he looks like he has a 'blue lives matter' lawn sign so I don't blame you Reply

Same here. Ever since he dated Phoebe on Friends and shot that bird. Reply

i clicked on the trailer just so i could confirm that it is who i think it is. i can't even rmbr his name and knew it was him. Reply

He was a a few Woody Allen movies, maybe that's it. Reply

I'm almost sure he said something shitty regarding women/gender/race on twitter, Reply

Aw. I feel like I can actually watch this. Well done Netflix. Reply

if this ends up with the mom having an affair that is going to be SO lame Reply

Please don't fuck this up Netflix. For the love of God I am begging you. Reply

IKR Reply

Aww, It's a kid from United States of Tara, I miss that show. Anyway, I'm not watching this Reply

ah, i was wondering why i found him so familiar! Reply

I literally just said this same sentence.



also, he looks like he hasn't aged. it's been like 7 years. Reply

Oh...no thank you. Reply

Can netflix just make a category for all their school psa needs Reply

lol Reply

Yeah, they've had this for about a month now. It's fun Reply

I liked him on USoT. Reply

Raul is so beautiful.



Also yay for Amy Okuda! First HTGAWM now this. Reply

Raul is sf flawless. I really wish he was in more/better things, he deserves it. Reply

okay why isn't everyone piling on this show for not hiring an actor on the spectrum?? Reply

Because we're all grateful that actor didn't have to suffer through filming a Netflix after school special where his wellbeing would have been behind research on 'what hair colour teen girls respond to best in a male lead'? on the list of concerns?



Like its shitty but considering what they did to Lily Collins, an actress recovering from an ED, this actually seems way less harmful. Reply

i missed that, what happened with lily? Reply

whether it was a good choice or not, i think it seems like she wanted to to that movie Reply

lol we only care if it's something that we want to watch (aka will eventually watch no matter how much we complain) Reply

lol they never gave a fuck come on Reply

The lead isn't autistic himself? Boo. Reply

I was actually coming into this post to mention this. Reply

why it couldn't have been a girl? not even gonna bother with the rest. im tired. Reply

ikr? i've recently been diagnosed as asperger and i wish there was more representation for female asperger since it's so different from males Reply

have you seen Bones? it's a procedural so it's not the focus and they never really talk about it in diagnostic terms, but the main character is a woman. it went downhill after a few seasons but the first few were nice and her struggles with connecting to her coworkers felt familiar. also, Parker in Leverage isn't explicitly autistic but she's definitely not neurotypical.



i mean, it's still table scraps because i don't know of any shows with actual textually autistic women in them. Reply

It can't be a girl because the official color for autism is blue and blue is for boys! Gag. Reply

does it make a difference??/ Reply

Would've been a nice change Reply

