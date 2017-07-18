July 18th, 2017, 10:01 pm theemii Atypical | Official Trailer | Netflix Sam, an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum, decides it's time to find a girlfriend, a journey that sets Sam's mom on her own life-changing path as her son seeks more independence.source 1 Tagged: netflix, television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7171 comments Add comment
also, he looks like he hasn't aged. it's been like 7 years.
SF MOMA has a really cool new feature!
Edited at 2017-07-18 08:28 pm (UTC)
Re: SF MOMA has a really cool new feature!
Also yay for Amy Okuda! First HTGAWM now this.
Like its shitty but considering what they did to Lily Collins, an actress recovering from an ED, this actually seems way less harmful.
ikr? i've recently been diagnosed as asperger and i wish there was more representation for female asperger since it's so different from males
i mean, it's still table scraps because i don't know of any shows with actual textually autistic women in them.