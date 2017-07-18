Joe Jonas sits upon the Iron Throne; Sophie Turner sits upon Joe Jonas. And other DNCE news
Lady Sansa has left the building. (Locked in with bf @joejonas 😉) @SophieT looking fab in @LouisVuitton leaves #GOTPremiereLA #GoT pic.twitter.com/l9EWYSTmsT— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) July 13, 2017
.@joejonas attends the Game Of Thrones season 7 Première in LA— DNCE France 🇫🇷 (@DNCEnewsFR) July 13, 2017
(Via https://t.co/p5EgAFXvW9) pic.twitter.com/HWZqfgEbfW
DNCE released a short video for their song "Good Day" off of their debut album
I don't know why I still bother but I just can't quit Joe or this band. It's a damn shame their management SUCKS.
