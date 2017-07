Take my hand, slay Kesha-Anne. Reply

lmaooo Reply

hereeeeee we gooo Reply

YES MAMA Reply

WTF has she done to her face? Reply

Right?! She looks like Amanda Bynes... Reply

Girl stop. You tried way too fucking hard with that comment. 🖕 Reply

not at all tho, what kind of reach Reply

i mean she obviously has had a lot of issues in the last few years and drug issues before that. result of drugs + fillers to try and fix it. Reply

Link





I loved her look when she just came on the scene. So cute and fresh-faced. I wanted her hair in Tik Tok, lol. Reply

Ahh she looks so cute here :( Reply

I was so jealous of her look tbh and people would give her shit for it. Reply

First it was the John Travolta thing and now it'll be this Reply

Weight gain + fillers Reply

She's put on weight and definitely had lip injections. Looks like maybe she had some fillers or botox too. Very tight looking face. Reply

i mean she endured years of abuse of all sorts and has been trying to piece herself back together while fighting battles stacked against her, she looks amazing given what she's been through Reply

p sure she's had a little work done but mostly it just looks different from weight gain, nbd Reply

I try not to drag her for it because I wonder if her eating disorder has anything to do with why she might have gotten work done. Reply

i can't wait omg Reply

I think she's channeling her hero Bob Dylan with her style, more than Elvis Reply

For a brief moment I thought that was JLaw rocking a casino grandma look. Reply

this is frighteningly accurate Reply

nooo @ her lips



i want her to slay tho! Reply

Jessica Simpson's impacT Reply

woman is a BOP and praying still makes me cry, i cannot wait for the full album Reply

her songs have been TRASH. Reply

lay down the crack pipe Reply

Pre-ordered it as soon as I knew about it. Reply

praying and woman are both absolute bops, I am just waiting for an epic dance remix of Praying. I am so happy that she is finally able to release new music and I really hope she smashes! i can't wait to hear her duet with Dolly! Reply

That Nudie suit is really cute. Country queen! Reply

Kesha, Gaga, and Lana must all go to the same surgeon today because they all look horrible. Woman and Praying are amazing though. I can't wait for this album. Reply

Lana doesn't look bad though? Like for awhile she looked weird, but she's been looking really good lately. Reply

What happened to her face?!



Why are all the pop girls going country?!?!?! I hate this so much. Reply

She's always been into that kind of music her mom was in a country band, the first album was her yes, but was made to be manufactured and then Dr. Luke also had a huge amount of control over her image and what she created. Reply

burn that whole outfit gurl Reply

The hell happened to her face? She makes Lana look more au naturel. Reply

Link





The Elvis Duran full interview Reply

luv it tbh. ready for this queen's comeback!! Reply

but gotta say, that blush placement is nagl, sis. Reply

Obsessed with Woman!! Reply

I love both of her singles. Reply

Link





I hope we get another jam like this sans Mr. Worldwide.

well i mean this was produced by dr luke so probably not. Reply

too bad about her face tbh, she was really cute before, but regardless of that I wish her all the best and her new music is awesome!





the outfits are awful imo lmao Reply

she looks like x tina and jlaw had a bb but not in a good way Reply

I like Kesha but pls Joanne. Reply

I want a Gaga and Kesha collab Reply

