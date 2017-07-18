asami

Adam Beach asks other Native American actors to boycott Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone



- Kelsey Asbille (who is half white, half taiwanese "with some cherokee ancestry") recently cast in Taylor Sheridan's upcoming mini-series Yellowstone as a Native American wife of an ex-Navy SEAL
- Kelsey Asbille is known for One Tree Hill and Teen Wolf
- Yellowstone is about "A ranching family in Montana face off against others encroaching on their land."

source, imdb
