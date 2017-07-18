Adam Beach asks other Native American actors to boycott Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

to spare you from googling, asbille's taiwanese and white Reply

just edited the post Reply

Isn't Wind River also basically taking a struggle Native women deal with and making it about two white cops?



Looking it up and Kelsey's in that too lmao yikes. Reply

When did she stop going by Kelsey Chow? Reply

This year, apparently Reply

When she realized she could play ethnically ambiguous and book more work?



Obviously someone half Taiwanese and half white is going to face challenges being cast in movies/TV but that's still no reason to take on a role that could have gone to a Native American actor. Reply

tangent, but what frustrates me is when half-white/ethnically ambiguous poc decide to capitalize on their ambiguity by changing their last names but then act entitled to poc roles and get pressed when people say something about it. i don't blame them for changing their names in order to game the racist system, but you can't have it both ways. well, you can, but it doesn't sit well with me when ppl who apparently pass easily enough for a name change to do the job are so willing to take away poc roles from actors who can't pass the way they can. like, it doesn't matter whether daniel dae kim changes his name to daniel jones, no one's gonna see him as anything but asian. Reply

I definitely wasn't saying she should take Native American roles. I was just curious if I'd been out of the loop for a long time. Reply

i didn't even know that was kelsey chow until i read your comment. jesus, i'm so bad at remembering faces. and i liked the Girls Like Girls mv too. Reply

Omg thank you for this. I was sitting here confused as fuck wondering how in the world this person could possibly resemble Kelsey Chow as much as she does lmao Reply

With a name like Kelsey, I'd expect her to be even whiter tbh. Reply

Shush it Reply

Yikes Reply

Why is it always effing Cherokee???



Like damn, be original in your nonsense. Reply

MY CHEEKS ARE GENETIC, BITCH! Don't come for my mixed heritage! Reply

That was so interesting omg, ty Reply

mte. when my white roommate said that IRL I could not have rolled my eyes harder Reply

this reminds me that i was thinking about making nutmegdealer's guide to self identified cherokee celebs with claims, actual evidence, and whether i believed it or not.



it's always always cherokee, or if you're black, cherokee-blackfoot (lol), apache (mega lols), and occasionally navajo (triple lols unless you're radmilla cody). Reply

Im sure that ancestry comes by way of a Cherokee princess in her family tree too. Reply

haha probably Reply

I mean, I get why he's asking for a boycott but it's not like Native American actors are swimming in opportunities to turn their backs on paid work.



On a shallow note, she's really pretty. Reply

"with some cherokee ancestry"



Sure Jan. Anyone listen to the podcast More Perfect? Makes me think of an episode on that Reply

I just started. I like it so far! Reply

he was so wasted in suicide squad and on such a horrible character Reply

Adam Beach is a great actor. A true Canadian gem. I'd love to see more of him in tv and in movies. Reply

There's a mural of him here and I always tease my BF by driving by it because I think he's so hot. LOL Reply

Arctic Air was my jam!! My Canadian friends always tease me so hard because i'll never be over the cancellations of Arctic Air and The Guard, they're like "you single handedly keep Canadian television alive" BUT IT'S ALL SO GOOD. I can't be blamed. Reply

he is great and cute Reply

He was absolutely wasted and it's a shame bc I love him Reply

I didn't even see the point of the character, he was introduced late and was the first to die. Its like why even bother.



Unless, they plan on making a stand alone film with that character they could've kept that. Reply

he will always be the the only cast member to do a one season and done of Law & Order SVU to me (when that show had the most cast members as regulars in the billing) Reply

Truth. Such a great actor Hollywood doesn't appreciate. Reply

Ikr. I've love him since Smoke Signals and he was going to be my one reason for seeing Suicide Squad



My friend called me after seeing it and was like girl don't even fucking bother you'll just get mad Reply

I let a lot slide in that film but wasting Adam Beach is a true crime I can never forgive them for Reply

I remember her from "Pair of Kings" when she went by her actual surname of "Chow". Reply

Ok. And of course they didn't even try. This doesn't sound like something I would watch anyway, but hope it flops. Reply

I love him. <3





I'm so tired of these casting issues. It's not that difficult to cast appropriately, according to the role, like what the helllllll Reply

