PaleyFest announces Fall TV Preview screenings/panels
All include a screening and panel with cast members unless otherwise indicated
*Sept 6: SHOWTIME- Shameless
*Sept 7: UNIVISION- El Chapo” Season Two
*Sept 8:HULU- Future Man; The Mindy Project
*Sept 9: ABC- The Mayor; The Good Doctor (screening only); Ten Days in the Valley(screening only)
*Sept 9:THE CW Valor; Dynasty
*Sept 11:NBC- “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders; The Brave(screening only)
*Sept 12: CBS-Me, Myself & I; Wisdom of the Crowd (screening only); Seal Team(screening only); 9JKL (screening only)
Sept 13:FOX- The Orville; Ghosted; The Gifted (screening only)
Sept 14:NETFLIX- Big Mouth; Fuller House
Sept 15:BET- Tales
Sept 16: EPIX-Berlin Station
Panel members and screening times are at the source.
I used to go to the spring PaleyFest panels pretty regularly, but I haven't gone for the past couple years - they are overpriced as fuck now and the shows are not the draw they once were. The only one I was tempted to go to this year was Westworld, and I knew it'd be useless because they hadn't started filming S2 yet.