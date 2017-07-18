Seth NASCAR

PaleyFest announces Fall TV Preview screenings/panels






All include a screening and panel with cast members unless otherwise indicated

*Sept 6: SHOWTIME- Shameless

*Sept 7: UNIVISION- El Chapo” Season Two

*Sept 8:HULU- Future Man; The Mindy Project

*Sept 9: ABC- The Mayor; The Good Doctor (screening only); Ten Days in the Valley(screening only)

*Sept 9:THE CW Valor; Dynasty

*Sept 11:NBC- “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders; The Brave(screening only)

*Sept 12: CBS-Me, Myself & I; Wisdom of the Crowd (screening only); Seal Team(screening only); 9JKL (screening only)

Sept 13:FOX- The Orville; Ghosted; The Gifted (screening only)

Sept 14:NETFLIX- Big Mouth; Fuller House

Sept 15:BET- Tales

Sept 16: EPIX-Berlin Station


Panel members and screening times are at the source.

