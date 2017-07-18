Daddy Yankee Surpasses Ed Sheeran and Makes History as First Latino Artist to Top Spotify

Rompe stays being his superior song Reply

I remember Shaki stans being shook it'd break the record she had at the time with La Tortura. Reply

Ugh La Tortura is perfect. <3 Reply

that still goes hard af 💃🏽 Reply

That's a weird way to write "Pose" · Reply

Uff fantastic Reply

I love rompe Reply

nevermind read that wrong. Yay Daddy Yankee!



Edited at 2017-07-18 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

Basura, todo es basura Reply

Ya tu sabe!

Lol now I'm waiting for Sheeran to die on GOT Reply

Wait. He's gonna be in more than one episode? Reply

I must be losing it but I thought this was the second time he appeared on this show. Maybe I'm thinking of another show. Reply

Link

It's crazy how mainstream Latin Music was from 2003-2006 or so. Like even Beyoncé was jumping on the train recording Irreplaceable in Spanish and doing a duet with Shakira and Alejandro Fernandez.



That being said reggeaton hasn't been shit since 2006. Reply

don't forget this bop



i remember this was on jojo's top 9 at 9 for a long ass time

I remember when they performed it as a mashup with A Puro Dolor at the first Latin Grammys Reply

Hope its not a too stupid question but are there any female reggeaton singers? I listen to the top 100 latino hits on spotify a lot and there are barely any women, let alone doing reggeaton Reply

A) Latin music is sexist af! There aren't really any major successful female artists at all and the big names are the ones who've been in the game since the 90s for the most part. Shakira is honestly pretty much the only one who can compete with the men.



B) Ivy Queen was the only big reggeaton artist. Idk if she's still making music though. Reply

omg ur first point is why i can never fully get into latin pop its a SAUSAGE fest and i need my pop gorls Reply

I forgot about Ivy Queen! Omg yasssss Reply

Ivy Queen although she hasnt had a hit in a while.









this one is REALLY old but my favorite song by her

La materialisa Reply

this iconic bop was released in 2005







so no, female musicians are invisible in most genres these days :/ Reply

I only know ivy queen Reply

La Factoría Reply

The iconic Yasuri Yamilet Reply

Tomasa del Real from Chile Reply

i misread the title and was like since when is that red headed bride troll considered latino?? Reply

Lol. Me too, I was confused as hell. Reply

lmao comment twins. Reply

We adopted him since his hard "no era penal" stance. Reply

Lmao Reply

YAS Reply

lol came here to say this Reply

Uncanny. I know what you meant, butUncanny. Reply

yassssssssss Reply

yasss Reply

Es un bop 💃🏻 Reply

fuck let me add this to my spotify i forgot this existed Reply

YESSSS Reply

MY SHITTTTT!! Reply

yes GAWD Reply

There was this TV channel that used to exist called International Music Feed and they played a lot of Daddy Yankee and Don Omar. "Rompe" was my second-ever ringtone and "Lo Que Paso Paso" was a fave. They played Juanes a lot, too. It was a great channel, I miss it. Reply

yessss! love this song. Reply

he's so fucking hot Reply

no Reply

this headline reads as ed sheeran and daddy yankee were both latino artists competing to be the most listened to artist on spotify lol. Reply

I remember everyone bumping Gasolina back in the day, even now I hear it occasionally from somebody's car. Reply

Old reggaeton >>>>>>>>>> Reply

No Reply

I loved el general 💃🏻 Reply

He's a man of god now did you see? Reply

Don Omar >>> Daddy Yankee Reply

Nothing better than when the party starts playing reggeaton viejo Reply

Gasolina was my jam back in high school Reply

weird ass title.



i like the prestige album bc it goes off in the gym Reply

Yasss Reply

