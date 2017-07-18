Daddy Yankee Surpasses Ed Sheeran and Makes History as First Latino Artist to Top Spotify
Daddy Yankee surpasses Ed Sheeran for No. 1 on Spotify— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) 11 July 2017
-Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran from the No. 1 spot on Spotify to become the first Latino artist to lead the music platform world wide. The Puerto Rican superstar surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners to reach the top spot.
-It's been more than 10 years since Daddy Yankee released his global hit "Gasolina" back then reggeaton was considered ghetto and low class so he helped the genre become more mainstream and stablished artists jumped in the reggeaton bandwagon to get a hit.
-Thanks to him the genre was able to leave the small island of Puerto Rico and become massively popular in mainland Latin America and the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries.
-He's had a very successful long career and has released massive hits constantly since then.
King! favorite Daddy Yankee song?
Lol now I'm waiting for Sheeran to die on GOT
That being said reggeaton hasn't been shit since 2006.
i remember this was on jojo's top 9 at 9 for a long ass time
B) Ivy Queen was the only big reggeaton artist. Idk if she's still making music though.
this one is REALLY old but my favorite song by her
so no, female musicians are invisible in most genres these days :/
Uncanny.
i like the prestige album bc it goes off in the gym