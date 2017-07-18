future

Daddy Yankee Surpasses Ed Sheeran and Makes History as First Latino Artist to Top Spotify




-Daddy Yankee ousted Ed Sheeran from the No. 1 spot on Spotify to become the first Latino artist to lead the music platform world wide. The Puerto Rican superstar surpassed 44,735,586 monthly listeners to reach the top spot.
-It's been more than 10 years since Daddy Yankee released his global hit "Gasolina" back then reggeaton was considered ghetto and low class so he helped the genre become more mainstream and stablished artists jumped in the reggeaton bandwagon to get a hit.
-Thanks to him the genre was able to leave the small island of Puerto Rico and become massively popular in mainland Latin America and the rest of the Spanish-speaking countries.
-He's had a very successful long career and has released massive hits constantly since then.

