Kendrick Lamar Gifts Quadriplegic Fan A New Van
So @msj3nn has been around from day 1 supporting the homies in everything they've ever done. Today we changed her life the way she has changed ours and so many others. We no longer have to worry about that gofundme link in my bio because SHE'S GETTING A NEW MODIFIED VAN COURTESY OF KENDRICK AND TDE. WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH, JENN.
Kendrick even gave her an autographed jacket, signing it with a very special note for her.
“Thank you for always supporting me. You’re an inspiration for me. You are strong and positive. Your kind and beautiful. For all the years of inspiring me, the least I can do is make sure your comfortable driving the city. A gift from me to you. You’re always appreciated! — K. Lamar”
That's amazing.
People really just have no concept of how expensive modifications like these are.
