Kendrick Lamar Gifts Quadriplegic Fan A New Van

Aw, now this is some good news. That's what I like to hear. <3

this was so lovely to see

This is so wonderful. I always like hearing bits of good news and see acts of kindness, especially during these times.

That's very kind. :')

sweet <3

What a lovely thing to do!

that's so sweet :')

omg bowing at your icon!!

This is INCREDIBLY generous of him. My cousin has cerebral palsy and requires a modified van like this one and they're HORRIFICALLY expensive as well as notoriously complicated to obtain via disability welfare service funding. People really underestimate how expensive it is to accommodate this level of physical disability and it's awesome to see a celebrity like Kendrick not only helping this girl out but also bringing awareness that there are people like her who need assistance with things like this to begin with.

Ty for saying this! A while ago at work I was talking to my boss about all the modifications my sister would need to drive a car (she has cerebral palsy too) and he was like "so why don't your parents just do it and make whatever modifications are needed?" Uhhhhh because they're poor you dumb bitch? People are so ignorant.

It's horrible. My cousin's parents are not wealthy but they're not hurting for money either and even they have a difficult time affording all of the accommodations he needs - his disability check only pays for so much of it all. I can't imagine how poor families must struggle with these problems.



People really just have no concept of how expensive modifications like these are.

What a fucking asshole oh my god

Ugh, fuck your boss.

Does disability service have provisions about where families are allowed to get the vehicles from? In a lot of retirement states you can find many used ones for about 75% less than what they sell for retail.





luckily my mom works for the state and was able to get assistance from state disability services that helped her get one wheelchair van 10 years ago and another this past year but it's expensive as fuck if you don't have access to the resources



Edited at 2017-07-18 07:35 pm (UTC)

My mom is so lucky to have moved to Denmark before she became handicapped. I can't imagine the costs of everything she has needed throughout the years

Disability welfare in America is a fucking nightmare. You basically have to live in abject poverty in order to qualify for it and services and adaptive equipment is costly. :(

This is wonderful and also really sad that people have to beg on gofundme or get help from celebrities just to have their basic needs met :(

wahhhhh he's so sweet, I cried when I heard about this. also I saw him last night and it was LIT. AS. FUCK.

He's so good live

he really was! he can command an entire room all by himself and that was so amazing. the vibe & energy was so great the entire time

i'm seeing him next month, i can't wait!!!!

I wish i could see him at the staples center here in LA but the tickets must be expensive AF. im gonna rely on winning radio txs :***(

He really is. I need to see him live again. Once isn't enough.

Seriously!!! I saw him last week and it was INSANE. Definitely worth the $$$.

seeing him next month and I cannot wait.

Lol this Is making me cry. How wonderful. I have actual fantasies about being rich and buying my sister who has cerebral palsy a van that would fit her automatic wheelchair and that was decked out so she could drive it. *sigh* one day!!!!!

