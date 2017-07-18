Kevin Smith: Ben Affleck Felt Like a “Serious Actor” After Gay Kiss
Following a screening of 1997 indie hit (Chasing Amy) at Outfest this past weekend, director Kevin Smith participated in a Q&A and revealed how stars Affleck and Jason Lee felt about their on-screen gay kiss—slightly uneasy, yet up for the challenge. Smith recalled that Affleck said "a man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face." Once the scene was filmed, he declared, "now, I'm a serious actor."
I mean, what do you say when someone asks that. It's acting it's a job. Probably the same way a gay person feels kissing a straight person in an acting role.
Kevin smith is a piece of shit. He said once that pornography has deeply influenced him and his movies. Yeah, chasing amy sounds like smth a male obsessed w lesbian porn would make.
People can try to defend it all they want, but Kevin Smith has been consistently gross about it and lesbians in general, so why give him any benefit of the doubt anyway?
Smith pointed out the various scenes that had some angry lesbian viewers “up my ass about this movie.” Still, he adds during the commentary track, “I’m kinda proud of myself … I got pretty close. It still looks like obviously someone who’s not a lesbian made this movie, but … My argument would be like, ‘Hey, I’m as gay as you! I’m as gay as you for women. I love pussy too.’”
When I asked whether Smith still feels like he identifies with lesbians — it’s been eight years since he and Mosier recorded "Glazing Amy" — Smith paused to think. “Do I identify with the lesbian community still? Absolutely. I doubt that many of them identify with me.”
Ellen's coming out episode on ABC aired in April of 1997--and she and Oprah will tell you; the public and press tore them apart. Oprah said she never had gotten such an evil response than when she played Ellen therapist.
It's true. It was a risky move at the time
The 90's weren't long ago at all, just shows you how much has changed.