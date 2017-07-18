Kevin Smith: Ben Affleck Felt Like a “Serious Actor” After Gay Kiss





shrieking!!!! fucking dead ahahahaha

HAHAHAHAHAHA You pulled out a Penny gif, omg.

i'll be generous and assume affleck was joking but still

nicole kidman is everything

Yes iirc this was reported before and they were all joking not in a mean spirited way just like they didn't know how to answer the question.



I mean, what do you say when someone asks that. It's acting it's a job. Probably the same way a gay person feels kissing a straight person in an acting role.



Ps I can't see Nicole gif /sad 🙁 Reply

Once the scene was filmed, he declared, "now, I'm a serious actor."

LOL



LOL Reply

Ben should probably have sex with men to better his acting then, if thats the case, cause his skills...gurl.

oh please do fuck off. also, chasing amy is shit... why was it playing at outfest in the first place.

Aside from the "all lesbians need is a good dicking" thing going on, I really really like the movie 🙊

I don't know if I really feel like that was the message...more like sexuality isn't black and white. At the end, his best friend ended up realizing he was attracted to men. Kind of a bold message for the '90's.

I mean, it has problematic elements for sure, but it really spoke to me as a teen who was confused about her sexuality. I imagine a lot of other people feel similarly.

i remember liking it when i was 16 but i can imagine it hasn't aged well

Youre right, it is shit. Its a male fantasy of converting lesbians. Disgusting



Kevin smith is a piece of shit. He said once that pornography has deeply influenced him and his movies. Yeah, chasing amy sounds like smth a male obsessed w lesbian porn would make. Reply

Chasing Amy is pretty fucking emotionally intricate tbh and I love the hell out of it.

I loved that movie back in the day but you ain't lyin though

People can try to defend it all they want, but Kevin Smith has been consistently gross about it and lesbians in general, so why give him any benefit of the doubt anyway?



https://www.buzzfeed.com/shannonkea ting/chasing-amy-20-years-later?utm_term= .weOXa0Vw5#.rl8vXPpNy



Smith pointed out the various scenes that had some angry lesbian viewers “up my ass about this movie.” Still, he adds during the commentary track, “I’m kinda proud of myself … I got pretty close. It still looks like obviously someone who’s not a lesbian made this movie, but … My argument would be like, ‘Hey, I’m as gay as you! I’m as gay as you for women. I love pussy too.’”



mtePeople can try to defend it all they want, but Kevin Smith has been consistently gross about it and lesbians in general, so why give him any benefit of the doubt anyway?Smith pointed out the various scenes that had some angry lesbian viewers "up my ass about this movie." Still, he adds during the commentary track, "I'm kinda proud of myself … I got pretty close. It still looks like obviously someone who's not a lesbian made this movie, but … My argument would be like, 'Hey, I'm as gay as you! I'm as gay as you for women. I love pussy too.'"When I asked whether Smith still feels like he identifies with lesbians — it's been eight years since he and Mosier recorded "Glazing Amy" — Smith paused to think. "Do I identify with the lesbian community still? Absolutely. I doubt that many of them identify with me."

it really is amazing sometimes getting yanked up short by the fact to certain people, they see the world entirely thru their own lens... 'i am a straight male actor, ergo "actors" in general would all have the same straight male perspective'... i mean even if he had qualified it and said "it's the greatest challenge a straight actor can ever face" it would still be a side-eye worthy comment but somehow that's the bit that gets me.

Edited at 2017-07-18 06:31 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-18 06:31 pm (UTC) Reply

Why are the str8s like this?? Is it impossible to go one day with saying something ignorant??

Meh. Keep in mind kids; this was the MID 90s! The World was a different place.



Ellen's coming out episode on ABC aired in April of 1997--and she and Oprah will tell you; the public and press tore them apart. Oprah said she never had gotten such an evil response than when she played Ellen therapist.

It's true. Like, on one hand I can't believe this was 20 years ago, and on the other hand, the attitude toward LGBT characters and actors in the media has changed SO MUCH it seems like longer somehow.

It's true. It was a risky move at the time

Jesus Christ, how could this shit be real?



The 90's weren't long ago at all, just shows you how much has changed.



i just...what is there to be afraid of???? are you afraid you're gonna like too much???

I've seen Chasing Amy (not since I was a kid), but I don't remember that scene. Lee looked cute in the movie, though. Affleck, not so much.

It was a brief, chaste kiss. And man, I looooved Jason Lee.

I was so super bummed when I heard he was a Scientologist.

lol even though he was (hopefully) probably joking you know he lowkey believed this and felt proud fhshfjd

