Kevin Smith: Ben Affleck Felt Like a “Serious Actor” After Gay Kiss



Following a screening of 1997 indie hit (Chasing Amy) at Outfest this past weekend, director Kevin Smith participated in a Q&A and revealed how stars Affleck and Jason Lee felt about their on-screen gay kiss—slightly uneasy, yet up for the challenge. Smith recalled that Affleck said "a man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face." Once the scene was filmed, he declared, "now, I'm a serious actor."
