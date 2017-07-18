lmfao Reply

omg comment twins hahahhaha Reply

yaaas <3 Reply

I wish old episodes were on Netflix. I loved the early years so much, despite them being over the top. I loved that actual teens played the characters. Reply

SAME! i thought once the new generation moved to netflix, they'd cash in on that. Reply

they're putting all the eps up on youtube! Reply

Whaaa, really?! Like on official accounts and everything? Very cool. Reply

i'll take it Reply

yeah 8 bucks is 8 bucks Reply

I always laugh when celebs post their checks for syndication and everything and it's only like a cent. Reply

Man, I remember when he was just starting his music thing and had his "Ask Drake" email. I would always send him questions about upcoming Degrassi episodes just to irritate him, but he'd actually respond. Reply

omg



lmao what were some of the things you asked Reply

It's so long ago, I can't remember most of them. I do remember sending him multiple ones about Ellie, though. I kept asking if she was pregnant, and eventually he responded with a simple "No." I was so annoying, he should have blocked me or sent me to spam. Reply

lmao omg i still remember them following all the cast around to their homes and bts and the real life footage of him rapping in his mom's basement Reply

i remember when he was starting off and everyone was "LMAO WHEELCHAIR JIMMY? A RAPPER? K".... and look at him now Reply

I wanna see him dabble in acting again. He was one of the few on there who was actually good Reply

he's been pretty funny/good on SNL skits whenever he's on, he seems to not take himself too seriously I think Reply

He is high-key hilarious Reply

God no, he just needs to disappear, nothing else. Reply

mte I'm actually surprised that he hasn't yet. Reply

Like memes and jokes aside, I honestly really liked him as Jimmy Brooks back in the day. I do think he was probably one of the better actors on the show at the time Reply

Aubrey is actually a pretty great actor Reply

OMFG! I wonder how much Sarah McLachlan gets in royalties for her previous albums and/or Kylie Minogue for that matter. I legit thought it'd be more than that for drake from that show...sad! Reply

royalties get lower as the years go by so it makes sense that it's low tbh Reply

yiiiikes $8 is so damn sad! Reply

also Degrassi reruns don't air as much as other reruns and he was a kid when he started so his contract was probably bare minimum dividends, this makes sense Reply

You know, I really thought Cassie would be the one to end up being the big star after Degrassi. Reply

It ain't fair tbh. She's gorgeous, a decent actress, a good singer, and gave us ICONIC Degrassi moments including but not limited to: Reply

I remember watching the thong episode like it was yesterday. Iconic. Reply

screaming @ that extra leaping out of her way Reply

The best thot Reply

I wonderful she got away with doing some of this since she was underage. I know her parents had to give the ok but my parents have insinuated I was a slut for an allergic reaction to chemical sunscreen in my lip balm. I'd be disowned for this, even if it was just acting. 😕 Reply

The thong episode scandalized me sfm. I grew up with ha and was SHOOK when she had ha transformation. Reply

lmfao Reply

Speaking of Degrassi, I finally saw the last season of Next Class. I wish they had shown more of a reaction to the stereotypes against Saad. Like how Yael assumed he was the one who was responsible for the bomb threat, and no one called her out on it... like it was just shrugged off. That really pissed me off. Reply

saad deserved better, that made me mad



why wasn't anyone suspecting actual school shooter in training hunter's ass. yael of all people knows how trash he is Reply

Ikr? At first I thought he'd have a decent storyline... like how everything he was saying, everyone was taking it the wrong way and making the worst assumptions. It was so gross but very real. But then not a single person was called on it. Lola was literally the only one who tried to understand him. I think the actor's decent too, so idk, I could feel the sadness on his face.... also I could actually relate to him.



Edited at 2017-07-18 06:50 pm (UTC) Reply

ugh i felt so frustrated for saad throughout the whole season, the whole bomb threat thing and when they cut of his speech at that rally smh he wasn't wrong. at least he got with lola in the end, they're adorable together Reply

Yeah I felt really frustrated for Saad and I kept expecting a little more from his storyline. They should've given him a bit more screentime Reply

yeah they give zero resolution for him and all the islamophobia like, i hope they fix it next season Reply

Good, I was worried about his financial situation. Reply

This reminds me of a American producer who does kpop/jpop songs(mainly does SM artist songs) posting up his check for like $1 and some change. Reply

Lmao link pls Reply

https://www.instagram.com/p/iA5CGbBbFj/



I can't remember if it was this one or another one but here u go. Reply

Who are the most famous former Degrassi folk? Drake, Nina Dobrev, Shenae Grimes, Shay Mitchell...That girl who played that blond chick Emma genuinely thought she'd be huge in some interview I remember lol Reply

i didn't even realize shay was in degrassi omg, i looked it up and she was one of the "models" who convinced nina's character to drop out of hs for a modeling career lmao Reply

lmao yeah if you blink you miss her! but when she first started on PLL, she was billed a former degrassi actor hahaha





tbf I think ALL Canadian child actors ended up on degrassi, just like in the 90s they all started out on Goosebumps/Are you afraid of the dark Reply

I don't really count Shay, because she was basically a glorified extra in one episode lol. I follow Miriam on Instagram for some reason, and it's hard to believe she's the same awkward girl from season one. Reply

I bet Shenae thought she was leaving Degrassi behind to go be super famous. Then 90210 got cancelled and she went nowhere. No one will surpass Drake. Reply

Nina and Drake for sure. Shanae was relevant for like 5 minutes during 90210. Stacy was apparently on some popular Canadian soap that's doing pretty well. Jake is on Broadway.



Poor Cassie keeps getting roles on CW-like shows that keep getting cancelled. I thought she was going to make a comeback with the LA Complex but it got cancelled after one season.



Shane and Daniel both fell into oblivion. Reply

my bae jake is actually doing very well on broadway Reply

I was just thinking the other day how I hadn't heard about Shenae in yearsssss, she got a lot of attention for being thin and the firs season of 90210 but sure didn't last Reply

The blonde girl was on Orphan Black a few seasons back. Reply

The guy that played Fiona's twin (Delcan??) has been on a few shows Reply

Jimmy Brooks was a tool.

The fact that america still uses cheques in the year 2017 will forever boggle my mind. I dont think i have ever seen a real cheque



Edited at 2017-07-18 06:58 pm (UTC) Reply

I thought the Degrassi money was from Canada? Reply

Good point lol but i am from neither country 😁 Reply

it is Reply

do they? i remember my parents using them when i was a kid, but don't think i've seen one since then... Reply

I work in corporate america and my clients pay with checks all the time tbh Reply

I don't want my complex taking my rent direct deposit so I write them a check every month lol



Edited at 2017-07-18 07:31 pm (UTC) Reply

To pay for US passports, the only options are check or money order. It had been so long since I wrote a check, I needed to use one of those "how to..." guides. Reply

when I lived in Delaware I would occasionally pay for things with checks because there was no sales tax and therefore if I was only buying one thing I'd know exactly how much something would cost me, and it was technically more secure than buying things with a debit card (I had a credit card with a $300 limit) Reply

lol i used to, but mainly because I need dem pay stub/check for proof of income etc. It's all digital through app or whatever the hell it uses now. *shrugs* Reply

