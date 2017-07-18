July 18th, 2017, 07:39 pm hewontgo Drake Still Gets (Very Small) Royalty Cheques From ‘Degrassi’ Degrassi money still coming in don't sleeeeeeeep...💰💸💵💴💴💶💷source Tagged: celebrity social media, degrassi (mtv canada / teennick), drake Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 151151 comments Add comment
lmao what were some of the things you asked
why wasn't anyone suspecting actual school shooter in training hunter's ass. yael of all people knows how trash he is
Edited at 2017-07-18 06:50 pm (UTC)
https://www.instagram.com/p/iA5CGbBbFj/
tbf I think ALL Canadian child actors ended up on degrassi, just like in the 90s they all started out on Goosebumps/Are you afraid of the dark
Poor Cassie keeps getting roles on CW-like shows that keep getting cancelled. I thought she was going to make a comeback with the LA Complex but it got cancelled after one season.
Shane and Daniel both fell into oblivion.
Edited at 2017-07-18 06:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-18 07:31 pm (UTC)