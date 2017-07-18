The Sun and Mail Online published nudes of Jodie Whittaker
In what could been seen as a vicious, undermining move, the Sun and Mail Online ran nudes of Jodie Whittaker https://t.co/jpwwCsldf4— Salon (@Salon) 18 juillet 2017
- The Sun reacted to the news of Whittaker’s casting with both a withering editorial and the publication of nude stills from the actor’s past onscreen work.
- the Sun’s publishing of nude images of Whittaker from her past roles under the headline “Dalektable” with a mention of Whittaker’s “saucy screen past.”
- A similar article on the Mail Online offered more nude photos under the headline “Doctor Nude!”
- The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Daily Star all offered up similar images.
[a statement from ERA]
The pictures drew backlash from Equal Representation for Actresses (ERA) :
“We are delighted by the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. However, we are surprised and disappointed by the Daily Mail [Mail Online is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust] and the Sun’s reductive and irresponsible decision to run a story featuring pictures of Jodie in various nude scenes.”
source
Like [this isn't aimed @ you or anything] I don't see a reason for the publications to point this out as if people don't have varied bodies of work....
I am not part of the doctor who fandom, so i dont go to this kind of post.
I'm willing to bet the only reason she got those parts were if she would do nude scenes. And then the men who made her do it are calling her out on it.
Fuck men.
They wouldn't have pulled this bullshit with Matt Smith or Peter Capaldi.
I also felt very let down by the fact that when Capaldi was announced he warranted a half hour global program. Jodie got a 60 second trailer after tennis on just the BBC.
She really has got her work cut out for her.
i wish i could say i was surprised