The Sun and Mail Online published nudes of Jodie Whittaker

The Sun? Being absolute trash? I'm shocked! Reply

Fuck the fucking world. Reply

this is why we can't have nice things.. when have we seen this type of "news" of the other doctors?? Reply

True that Reply

this title seems kind of misleading to me--i think there's a difference between publishing pictures from her past work vs. what we think of when we think of "nudes" aka privately taken photos that weren't intended to be widely disseminated. fuck the sun tho lmao Reply

It's still in poor taste but I was slightly confused for a moment too like "Weren't they from a show?'



Like [this isn't aimed @ you or anything] I don't see a reason for the publications to point this out as if people don't have varied bodies of work.... Reply

yeah ita. even if the pictures aren't stolen the intent of publishing these pics is still gross as hell Reply

Definitely agree. Still a shitty move, but not as shitty as I first thought when I read the title. Reply

go fuck yourselves Reply

sometimes it's so exhausting to be a woman in this world. Reply

I already posted about this in my Doctor Who Roundup last night, butttt it is rage-inducing enough to deserve a post of it's own tbh, so fair play OP! Reply

She was so fucking good in Broadchurch, ugh, that show was amazing. The term "gripping, edge of your seat television" has never felt more apt. Reply

Broadchurch is one of my favorite shows. I didn't really like the last season though. :/ Reply

I miss Broadchurch so fucking much. Reply

aww sorry, i did not know you already shared this news

I am not part of the doctor who fandom, so i dont go to this kind of post. Reply

Fuck men.



I'm willing to bet the only reason she got those parts were if she would do nude scenes. And then the men who made her do it are calling her out on it.



Fuck men. Reply

not surprising that the first defense of a patriarchal mass media is to immediately move to discredit and humiliate a woman Reply

it's sad, pathetic and sleazy.... and quite likely true. :( Reply

Disgusting, sickening beyond words. They should be ashamed of themselves for the rest of their pathetic lives, they should delete themselves and get the fuck off the planet. Reply

It is fucking infuriating. Reply

I'm so fucking tired of men. Reply

They are the worst.

They wouldn't have pulled this bullshit with Matt Smith or Peter Capaldi. Reply

She did these scenes as part of a particular role, fine. Lets now lift the scenes out of context and offer them up as something ***sensational***. Because, you know...WOMAN.



I also felt very let down by the fact that when Capaldi was announced he warranted a half hour global program. Jodie got a 60 second trailer after tennis on just the BBC.



She really has got her work cut out for her.



I said the same thing about the the 60 second reveal. It says a lot, really. Reply

imagine hating women that much Reply

I just... why though? Reply

these are the same papers that publish photos of theresa may with headlines about her legs so Reply

