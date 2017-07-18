The Sun and Mail Online published nudes of Jodie Whittaker




- The Sun reacted to the news of Whittaker’s casting with both a withering editorial and the publication of nude stills from the actor’s past onscreen work.
- the Sun’s publishing of nude images of Whittaker from her past roles under the headline “Dalektable” with a mention of Whittaker’s “saucy screen past.”
- A similar article on the Mail Online offered more nude photos under the headline “Doctor Nude!”
- The Daily Mirror, Daily Express and Daily Star all offered up similar images.

The pictures drew backlash from Equal Representation for Actresses (ERA) :
“We are delighted by the casting of Jodie Whittaker as the 13th Doctor. However, we are surprised and disappointed by the Daily Mail [Mail Online is owned by the Daily Mail and General Trust] and the Sun’s reductive and irresponsible decision to run a story featuring pictures of Jodie in various nude scenes.”


