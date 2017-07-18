Justin Bieber announces Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa as openers for his stadium tour

he couldnt be bothered to even show up mentally to the previous dates why add more?





i mean i know why, $$, but still Reply

he's truly the worst live, i can't believe people still shell out for his concerts. Reply

lol Reply

sounds like a terrible time. I wonder why kehlani deleted her instagram Reply

I like a lot of her music but...she's a lot to take. Girl needs to go hide in the wilderness of Canada and go find herself. And I hate her tattoos. Reply

90% of her tattoos are horrible. Especially the paper plane on her face 🤦🏽‍♀️ Reply

WTF theyre not even in the same realm of music...what a shiiit time to be alive Reply

Scooter is actually milking him to death. He seemed unwell in the couple tour videos I've watched last year, idek how he's doing currently.



obligatory "I wish CL would have been part of that lineup too" comment.



Edited at 2017-07-18 06:36 pm (UTC) Reply

Vic is wack for this. The rest of them been wack Reply

I was gonna say Vic and Kehlani are better than this, but if they're doing it I guess not? Reply

hasn't the purpose tour been going on for literally years omfg



just end it already. i get he brings in money but like it's not like he's actually mentally there at concerts and he looks like he hates every second of it. Reply

He's gonna have another breakdown with this kind of schedule. Trying to squeeze every drop out of a dry sponge. Reply

He's still touring? Reply

I literally have no idea how he can still have fans. If I was openly treated like this by *NSYNC back in the day, I would have been out. These people have no love for themselves. Reply

Lol so is he the new: clear channel presents.......

He doesn't have to have a full set and he gets that other demo money

Miley 2.0 Reply

my mum is going to this lol Reply

Yas Migos get that PSL money! Reply

