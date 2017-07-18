Justin Bieber announces Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa as openers for his stadium tour


Despite openly seeming to hate everything about being on tour, Bieber is continuing his Purpose world tour that began last spring with an additional stadium leg.

Yesterday, he announced that Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix, and Vic Mensa would be the openers for those dates in North America.

