Justin Bieber announces Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix and Vic Mensa as openers for his stadium tour
Justin Bieber announces Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix & Vic Mensa as Purpose Tour openers https://t.co/iP13S4zgpR pic.twitter.com/lTZOZxg5Cj— billboard (@billboard) July 18, 2017
Despite openly seeming to hate everything about being on tour, Bieber is continuing his Purpose world tour that began last spring with an additional stadium leg.
Yesterday, he announced that Migos, Kehlani, Martin Garrix, and Vic Mensa would be the openers for those dates in North America.
SOURCE
i mean i know why, $$, but still
obligatory "I wish CL would have been part of that lineup too" comment.
Edited at 2017-07-18 06:36 pm (UTC)
just end it already. i get he brings in money but like it's not like he's actually mentally there at concerts and he looks like he hates every second of it.
He doesn't have to have a full set and he gets that other demo money
Miley 2.0