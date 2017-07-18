Bachelor in Paradise appears to be leaning in to the scandal with their first season teaser
Filming for this season of Bachelor in Paradise resumed after it was shut down to investigate sexual misconduct allegations and during last night's airing of the Bachelorette, the first season trailer was shown and they aren't shying away from incorporating that shutdown into the marketing of the show
SOURCE
But this BIP trailer, pretty distasteful imo.
I dunno why she didn't dump him a couple weeks ago then, instead of bringing him on hometowns and forcing him to talk to his family. He didn't magically turn 25 overnight, she's known since the start...
Apparently my friend's friend used to date Dean for like 2 years. She showed me pictures of them as a couple and on vacation.
And I agree. I can't believe he had to go through that on TV.
Even tho I'll be watching
may just watch this for robbie
I JUST WATCHED LAST NIGHT'S BACHELORETTE AND OMG PETER'S PARENTS ARE MEDIOCRE AF BUT MANAGED TO CREATE LITERALLY THE PERFECT, MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN EVER IDGI
I think I am done with Bachelor/ette US after watching Bachelorette Australia. I watched the second season and it seemed more genuine and less producer driven plus she had a great group of guys. Also the new bachelor was on this season and he is a total babe.
i am hf bachelor!peter tho