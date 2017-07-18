Bachelor in Paradise appears to be leaning in to the scandal with their first season teaser

I'm sad about Dean. I loved him, but it makes sense. He was younger and I don't think he was in the headspace to get married.



bb Dean :(



I dunno why she didn't dump him a couple weeks ago then, instead of bringing him on hometowns and forcing him to talk to his family. He didn't magically turn 25 overnight, she's known since the start...

Your icon is giving me life.



Apparently my friend's friend used to date Dean for like 2 years. She showed me pictures of them as a couple and on vacation.



🙄🙄



I said it in the roundup, but I watched the trailer this morning and decided I wasn't going to watch. But then again, I have to judge myself because I still watch The Bachelor/Bachelorette. Reply

dean deserves better, the best!!!!!!!!! Reply

this ad was so fucking tacky Reply

gross. i used to "hate watch" but i am so over this trash forever Reply

Who's going to be in it Reply

i'm only finishing my support of the bachelorette and if eric is the next bachelor. otherwise bye bachelor nation~ Reply

There is no way they will do back to back POC (black to black??)... Rachel was special, and worth taking the risk for but Eric is boring as fuck... Reply

I'd be surprised if they had another black lead for a long time. Rachel is fantastic and she's kept people around who are interesting which often isn't the case at all, but the ratings have been terrible. Reply

sucks Blake K went home so early since he would have been a HOT bachelor, and given how underappreciated Asian men are as sex symbols that would have been such a good move. ugh, what could have been... Reply

I was not expecting the bachelorette spoiler in this post...kmt. Reply

it's pretty obvious who went home last night just from the promos though Reply

gurl did you expect her to chose dean to marry tho? Reply

of course iggy is doing this. such trash.

may just watch this for robbie



I JUST WATCHED LAST NIGHT'S BACHELORETTE AND OMG PETER'S PARENTS ARE MEDIOCRE AF BUT MANAGED TO CREATE LITERALLY THE PERFECT, MOST BEAUTIFUL MAN EVER IDGI Reply

I read the spoilers and I don't think I'll be watching it.

I think I am done with Bachelor/ette US after watching Bachelorette Australia. I watched the second season and it seemed more genuine and less producer driven plus she had a great group of guys. Also the new bachelor was on this season and he is a total babe. Reply

I'm not watching BIP. Fuck them. Reply

just here to mourn Dean and show off my too little too late icon... I was hoping for him to be the bachelor, but now after seeing how irrationally hard Rachel is for Bryan (he's such a scripted fuckface, omg) I assume Peter will end up as the Bachelor... Reply

lmao ur icon. he looks like a mix of jess mccartney and leo DiCaprio. Reply

She's definitely picking Bryan and their relationship promo tour after this is gonna be insufferable Reply

Have you seen the spoilers regarding Dean, and who he's dating now? Reply

yeah, but I just started watching with the Bachelor this year, so IDK who those people are and don't care haha Reply

lord, is it who I think it is? I saw a photo of him and someone at a concert and I was just like duuuuuuuude Reply

this adorable icon <3



i am hf bachelor!peter tho Reply

So tone deaf. I'm happy that nothing egregious came out of the investigation but for them to promote it this way...who is your marketing team...no me gusta. Reply

