ONTD Original: HEY VIOLET most underrated band of 2017

I was trying to add the "ONTD original" tag before someone else approved it. OP, can you add that tag? Thanks. Reply

Thread

Link

Added! Thanks <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ummm...didn't they kick out their creator and have a shady as shit history? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes, it's bolded in the post! Don't you love MySpace drama?? *tilts trucker hat to the one side* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Firstly, my freedom of expression allows me to only read the title of a post and then comment on its entire contents like as if in fact I created their Wikipedia article.

Secondly you are triggering my nightmarish flashbacks to when I accidentally stanned that one dude in 5SOS and this is making me very antsy.

Lastly, Guys My Age and Break My Heart are bops.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LoL, I love everything about this comment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









they seems aptly rated. underrated...they seems aptly rated. Reply

Thread

Link

how is this poprock lmao



eta ok i listened to a bit of the other songs and they sound a bit more rocky. guys my age gave me melanie martinez vibes lol



Edited at 2017-07-18 04:34 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol yas sis all of their songs have a different angle to them so I really feel like they can be for everyone! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Whenever I hear a song by them I always start off thinking "hmm not bad" but by the middle of it I want nothing more than for it to end. Reply

Thread

Link

oh shit I used to hear that guys my age song all the time on the radio, I didn't realize they were the same who did where have you been Reply

Thread

Link

That's why I love them! So vers! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That Rolling Stone interview with 5SOS will be taught in media relations courses for years to come, it literally (seemingly) destroyed their career. Reply

Thread

Link

The only thing that can save them now is Hey Violet! Maybe they'll be charitable queens and give 5SOS a feature... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lettuce pray they don't have a charitable bone in their bodies! Thanks for this post, I'm always looking for new music and I'm definitely going to check them out. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yay! yw <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I use to low key stan them when they came out. I know they are goofy guys, but when I read that article I walked away. Someone from ONTD had a friend or something that spilled the tea on 5sos and yikes from what I remember hearing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do you remember any of the tea? I love good gossip! I'm not a fan of them, like at all, but that probably has a lot to do that their music/marketing being tailored to a much younger audience - I'm sure if they came out when I was in middle school I would have had a week or so where I was obsessed with them. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Something about how they literally shared women. Lots of STIs. Ashton was super emo. Luke's gf is a problematic AF and like left her boyfriend for Luke. Idr it's been long time. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yesssssssssss.



That was some good tea.

Especially about all the STIs floating around them like a swarm of locusts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfao, this comment made me nostalgic so I went back to read the original ontd post. glorious! I'm so glad we don't have to see gifs of those goblins on every post anymore. they played themselves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I actually like their album a lot. Yikes at their drama though. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so good! I really like how all of the songs are different but are still them as a whole. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok I listened to Break My Heart, and while they aren't bad, the song is SO generic. Like I can put on a spotify playlist and there'll be at least 20 songs that sound exactly like that Reply

Thread

Link

"Break My Heart" is definitely their most mainstream sounding song! But I do like how they mix their pop punk sound with the current dance trend on that song. That's the only song on the album that plays into current radio.



Check out "Guys My Age" and "Where Have You Been"! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This doesn't feel 80s or early 2000s, it's very much like everything else put out lately lol it actually sounds too mainstream/top 40s when they're clearly going for ~Tumblr edge~ Reply

Thread

Link

Check out "Where Have You Been" if you're looking for 80's and "Unholy" & "Brand New Moves" for 2000's! Thanks for listening! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol come on unholy and brand new moves sound like everything else that's come out the past three years, it's got that "the weeknd" vibe (can't find that other one) they are very talented but 80s and early 2000s pop rock they are not Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sweetie I'm sorry but "Brand New Moves" is pure Fefe Dobson! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can pinpoint exactly where it starts to sound like "can't feel my face" and it made me rme Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh I like this!



As for slept on bands, The New Respects' EP knocks and I've listened to it loads, I'm just waiting for a EU date :)







Reply

Thread

Link

They're great, thanks for sharing! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Brand New Moves but they aren't anywhere near Avril during Let go/ under my skin Reply

Thread

Link

i liked guys my age and was baffled as why they went so generic pop with break my heart, but the song has grown on me. Reply

Thread

Link

i like "guys my age" but that's pretty much the only thing i've heard from them



i haven't really been listening to much new music lately since nothing has really excited me, but i like this song a lot







Edited at 2017-07-18 05:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link