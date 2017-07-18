ONTD Original: HEY VIOLET most underrated band of 2017
Hey Violet is a pop/rock band from California signed to 5 Seconds of Summer-owned label Hi or Hey Records (and is currently the only artist signed). But don't let Hey Violet's ties to problematic fuck-boys turn you off from some of the best pop-rock jams since 2002 Avril Lavigne! (They even have a song titled Fuqboi.)
The band originally formed in middle school under the name "Cherri Bomb" back in 2008 (fuck we're old) and boasted a hard rock, all female roster. Cherri Bomb were opening acts for rock bands including Bush, Camp Freddy, Filter, Foo Fighters, The Smashing Pumpkins, Staind and Steel Panther. They also played many European festivals, including Oxegen in Ireland (the youngest act to appear), T in the Park in Scotland, Sonisphere and the Reading and Leeds Festivals.
The band's first debut album was released in 2012 and charted at 24 on Billboard's Top Hard Rock Albums, but behind the scenes Cherri Bomb was experiencing creative differences with their lead singer Julia Pierce. By January of 2013, Cherri Bomb announced on Facebook that they had parted ways with Pierce stating that the band wanted to go in a different direction. Pierce later posted on her Facebook "When I started Cherri Bomb five years ago, I envisioned something beautiful for this band. It's unfortunate that I'm no longer part of it. Sadly, what has happened wasn't my decision. I never imagined it ending up this way." Seems as though the change wasn't mutual...
In 2015, Cherri Bomb announced that they had changed their name to "Hey Violet", gained two new band members (both guyz), and were signed to Hi or Hey Records! By summer 2016, Hey Violet released their first hit single and EP Brand New Moves, followed by Guys My Age.
Hey Violet's debut album From The Outside was released on June 16, 2017 paired with promo single and video Break My Heart.
If you long for the days of the 2000's pop-punk scene with a modern twist, Hey Violet is your guilty pleasure! Channeling edgy glamour, dreamy 80's, and thoughtful lyrics, Hey Violet is here to cure your Trump 2017 hangover and help you forget!
Standout Tracks
- Hoodie
- Where Have You Been (All My Night)
- O.D.D.
- Unholy
What do you think, ONTD? Are you happy that Dua Lipa has finally achieved her recognition and do you think Hey Violet is next? What about Tinashe? Do you have music that everyone is still sleeping on?
Source / Source / Source / Source
Secondly you are triggering my nightmarish flashbacks to when I accidentally stanned that one dude in 5SOS and this is making me very antsy.
Lastly, Guys My Age and Break My Heart are bops.
they seems aptly rated.
eta ok i listened to a bit of the other songs and they sound a bit more rocky. guys my age gave me melanie martinez vibes lol
Edited at 2017-07-18 04:34 pm (UTC)
That was some good tea.
Especially about all the STIs floating around them like a swarm of locusts.
Check out "Guys My Age" and "Where Have You Been"!
As for slept on bands, The New Respects' EP knocks and I've listened to it loads, I'm just waiting for a EU date :)
i haven't really been listening to much new music lately since nothing has really excited me, but i like this song a lot
Edited at 2017-07-18 05:02 pm (UTC)