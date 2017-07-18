The View reacts to the collapse of AHCA / Trumpcare
Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The collapse of AHCA / Trumpcare / whatever you want to call it is today's hot topic. They talk about a Nevada GOP official tweeting that John McCain should die. Sara says that the official has apologized but what she RT-ed was really bad. Joy argues that the article she RT-ed was written by a Bernie Sanders supporter. Jed just talks about how both sides have been hostile in regards to their rhetoric. Joy gives us the best tidbit of this episode: "Maybe, it's time to repeal and replace McConnell."
The panel then argues about if the Republicans and Democrats can come together to solve this issue with healthcare. Sunny vs. Jed shouting match during this segment. Joy argues how the fuck are Australians luckier than Americans when their citizens are granted healthcare.
"who was born in a petri dish at the heritage foundation" 😂
Steven Bannon is the fucking worst but that is a quality and true burn
Takes one to know one!
I hope they all destroy each other.
Dems still at least want citizens to have a relatively healthy life. Until one of them changes their stance nothing will ever move forward.
At this point I don't ever expect the GOP's cooperation. It's going to take a Dem president and a Dem majority to pass a somewhat successful healthcare bill and then there's always the worry that a Repub president will come in next and ruin it. And then it will just go back and forth for years and years. That's the anxious part of me talking, but still!
shocking. just shocking
I just had the most bizarre conversation with my Medicaid provider where I basically ended up apologizing for not getting a prior authorization for a damn epi pen. sorry that breathing seemed more important than beuracracy. how shortsighted of me lol.
it's just so exhausting and this bullshit is going to be never ending. the little victories barely feel like wins when you remember that you can't teach empathy and so where are we left? a mess.