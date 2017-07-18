The View reacts to the collapse of AHCA / Trumpcare

Eight person in the meeting has been identified and Special counsel is asking to speak to them. Reply

Damn. God I need something to take Orange 45 out. I know the investigation is speeding along but watching him be so damn smug kills me.

I don't he's that smug in private. He is probably having a meltdown and not having enough ice cream.

Also steve Bannon called Paul ryan a "limp dick motherfucker" LMAO



Edited at 2017-07-18 04:21 pm (UTC)

My favorite headline of the day.

lmao a racist clock is right twice a day!

the full quote is so good



"who was born in a petri dish at the heritage foundation" 😂

LMAO

lmaoo

lmaoooooooooo



Steven Bannon is the fucking worst but that is a quality and true burn Reply

fuck...not Steven Nazi Bannon legitimately making me laugh *the accuracy*

I had to look that up and OH SHIT, lol!



Takes one to know one! Reply

LMFAOO

perf lol

too good, LOL

HAHAHAHAHAHHAAHA



I hope they all destroy each other. Reply

As a Wisconsinite, I can confirm, this is true.

lmfaoooo

jed was extra insufferable today

jed was just hard to watch today.

omg someone repeal and replace jed too. i can't stand her. she really knows nothing about how healthcare works, she is so fucking dumb

she legit just reads batshit monologues that purposely contradict the other opinions, and it's so annoying...

who do you replace jed with permanently? you can't have paula everyday. that's worse than having jed everyday.

a broom, a drooling dog, a half-eaten sandwich, a cardboard cutout of the rock, etc

I honestly don't think the GOP and Dems working together on this will EVER happen. They'll continue to go back and forth for years and it's the people who will suffer. I used to naively believe that maybe they could work together eventually but...nah.

Repukes only want healthcare for themselves and rich peers (along with huge tax breaks) and they will gladly kill however many poor they have to in order to get it.



Dems still at least want citizens to have a relatively healthy life. Until one of them changes their stance nothing will ever move forward. Reply

You're absolutely right.



At this point I don't ever expect the GOP's cooperation. It's going to take a Dem president and a Dem majority to pass a somewhat successful healthcare bill and then there's always the worry that a Repub president will come in next and ruin it. And then it will just go back and forth for years and years. That's the anxious part of me talking, but still! Reply

This healthcare drama is giving me such anxiety. My Dad cannot afford to even lose coverage for a day due to heart issues and these people want to just flat out repeal it.

To be fair they want to repeal it with a 2 year pause so that they can wait out the 2018 midterms.

I'm going through the same thing with my mom. She has a bad case of diabetes and this insurance has been lifesaving. Idk what's gonna happen if it's taken away.

If the poor are to die, then they'd better hurry up and do it, and decrease the surplus population.

is my joy gif laggy?

not to me

It looks good to me and I'm on my crappy work computer.

I wish Jed would just gtfo, I swear I can feel my blood pressure rise whenever she speaks

and the way she nods when either whoopi or sunny talks like she is seeing their pov but when she opens her mouth again is bullshit that comes out infuriates me

Yeah, my husband does that all the time, that's when I know he's not listening and just formulating the next thing he's going to say

Jerry Moran was against the bill last night but is now 100% for full repeal with no replacement in place.

I'm not on the exchange, but I pay like $400/month for private insurance...would repealing affect me too?

I would imagine so since things like pre-existing conditions wouldn't be protected anymore.

Yes. Things like lifetime caps will impact you regardless. It's an awful thing the GOP want to do and will hurt everyone but the super-rich.

Ike Kaveladze, the eighth man at the Trump Jr meeting, was implicated in a Russian money-laundering scheme in 2000 https://t.co/PscHNg6Ubz pic.twitter.com/i3OQ05ryni — Sarah Kendzior (@sarahkendzior) July 18, 2017



Hmmm

Interesting. Wonder what his purpose of being there was.

Hmmm geeeee I wonder. Maybe he wanted to um HELP THE RUSSIANS LAUNDER MONEY TO TRUMP

shocking. just shocking



shocking. just shocking Reply

According to him, he was there as a "translator" but it turns out that the lawyer brought her own translator so he was no longer needed. Clearly there is nothing to see here 👀

fucking light rain knocking out my satellite signal

I am more embarrassed every time the orange fart cloud opens his mouth. It's fucking ridiculous how much of a moron he truly is, regardless of having every opportunity in the world afforded to him to appear educated.

My school will never live down the shame of having HIM be our first president.

joy is right, there is zero productive conversation to be had with people who just fundamentally do not view healthcare as a right. (not to mention that they most likely also barely view the disabled, poor, and chronically ill as people.)



I just had the most bizarre conversation with my Medicaid provider where I basically ended up apologizing for not getting a prior authorization for a damn epi pen. sorry that breathing seemed more important than beuracracy. how shortsighted of me lol.



it's just so exhausting and this bullshit is going to be never ending. the little victories barely feel like wins when you remember that you can't teach empathy and so where are we left? a mess. Reply

Seeing regular old Americans (not even the rich sociopaths) choose money over human lives is upsetting. Like these people are beyond concerned with their taxes but that's literally all they care about in regards to healthcare. You're right that you can't teach empathy. These kinds of people are a lost cause tbh. I can't waste my breath on them anymore.

Yea they are a lost cause there is no point debating them you just have to hope you can out number and out maneuver them.

I feel like Americans have been brainwashed to view taxes as the worst thing ever and end up valuing lower taxes for themselves above anything else. Higher tax rates aren't the end of the world, especially when they benefit the country as a whole. But of course people would rather use that money to buy some dumb shit they don't need than help someone else get medical care without drowning in medical bills.

sad that empathy is so lacking with these people, they've lost their humanity

