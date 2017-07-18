[politics] comey:homey

The View reacts to the collapse of AHCA / Trumpcare


Today's hosts: Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Jedediah Bila and Whoopi Goldberg
Today's 🔥 topics:
The collapse of AHCA / Trumpcare / whatever you want to call it is today's hot topic. They talk about a Nevada GOP official tweeting that John McCain should die. Sara says that the official has apologized but what she RT-ed was really bad. Joy argues that the article she RT-ed was written by a Bernie Sanders supporter. Jed just talks about how both sides have been hostile in regards to their rhetoric. Joy gives us the best tidbit of this episode: "Maybe, it's time to repeal and replace McConnell."

The panel then argues about if the Republicans and Democrats can come together to solve this issue with healthcare. Sunny vs. Jed shouting match during this segment. Joy argues how the fuck are Australians luckier than Americans when their citizens are granted healthcare.
