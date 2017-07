Yes, I have been waiting for this. I've watched the old episodes too many times and I need new ones asap. Reply

Yeah, I have watched them all at least 3 times. It has filled the "pop culture one liner" void that 30 rock left <3

I will never not love them taking shot after shot of Kevin Spacey on almost every ep.



Edited at 2017-07-18 04:29 pm (UTC) Reply

John Cho & Billy Eichner making out?

i only ever watched half of the first season now that i think about it, i need to catch up

Season 2 is even better haha Lola the Trans 9/11 Truther is fucking amazing.

Finally! I have been waiting so long for this to come back. Season 1 was good but season 2 is freaking amazing. Such a great cast and some really good writing. I love all the tiny random little showbiz myth drops they do, like Sondheim's sex dungeon.

All the nicknames Arthur calls Julie fucking kill me.

