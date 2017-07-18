Trailer for Professor Marston & the Wonder Women

well this was nice and timely a release i guess Reply

I'm always torn between thinking Luke Evans is disgustingly hot and gross. Reply

i saw him in person once and he was beautiful Reply

Did people get together and burn comic books like that...... Reply

i go to inhuman burnings all the time. you don't? Reply

"OPERATION PULL TEEN VOGUE" is underway! Teen Vogue must be pulled from all shelves! This is a danger to children. RT! #PullTeenVogue pic.twitter.com/f4VMZnGCbD — The Activist Mommy (@activistmommy1) 13 July 2017

you say that like it's uncommon for delusional Americans to do this shit Reply

The only thing she needs to burn is that hairstyle. Reply

Imagine looking @ that in the mirror and thinking it looks good Reply

https://www.amazon.com/Ten-Cent-Pla gue-Comic-Book-Changed-America/dp/031242 8235 Yes, the backlash against comics is detailed in the book the 10 cent plague Reply

Bella has such a pretty face. Reply

I'm looking forward to this movie.



I like that they aren't shying away from the fact that Olive and Elizabeth were also together. Reply

i'm tentatively into this, depending on how the women are written. getting good vibes for now.



you really can't go wrong with putting tami taylor in your trailer Reply

I just listened to a podcast on these 3. It's an interesting story! Reply

Hey! Any chance you could share haha, I want to learn more about them! Reply

It's the Stuff You Missed in History Class podcast - Jun 12 episode. :) Reply

i didn't know they were making a movie about this!! cool I guess! Reply

Do want. An OT3 involving Luke and Rebecca, you say??Do want. Reply

Ugh yesss, give it to me! Reply

I am so damn excited for this movie! I can't wait to see it. Reply

What an over dramatic trailer... But I'm really interested in the premise. Reply

As long as they stay true to their real story/relationship, I am HERE for it. Reply

I don't like Luke Evans. He's such a bland actor imo. Reply

same :( bad choice Reply

