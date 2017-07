i cant fucking wait to watch her live in october Reply

Thread

Link

i'm seeing her in april (why so far away!!!) and i am fucking pumped. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I saw at Gov Ball. Twas good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

la reina Reply

Thread

Link



de q? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this reminds me so much of a naked and famous song. i like this song a lot, more than greenlight. i was listening to a podcast she was on and she explained perfect places as checking in with the kids who she wrote about on team. i liked that. Reply

Thread

Link

greenlight is the worst song on the album everything else is perfect Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I am too fragile right now for Lorde with a choir!!!!! Even if it's on a song I don't especially love Reply

Thread

Link

no lies detected Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is a lot. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is it tho? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

put this slander in your chipotle and shit it away please. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i wish sober, supercut or homemade dynamide were singles instead Reply

Thread

Link

there's still a lot of time for more singles. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm anxious and i want melodrama to rule the world Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I get Homemade Dynamite not being a single (I'm pretty sure it was gonna be a single and then Manchester happened and they quickly cancelled that). But Supercut could 100% be played on the radio on a fucking loop and I'd be okay with it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh i had no idea about that. :( supercut is the radio friendly bop radio deserves Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Supercut is definitely super radio-friendly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IMO this is one of the more boring songs on the album but I love this arrangement of it. Reply

Thread

Link

melodrama is a masterpiece wow can't wait for her to win AOTY at the grammys Reply

Thread

Link

i stg if harry fucking styles gets nominated/wins and she does i'll be pissed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it'll definitely win over DAMN. lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

alto sis isn't made for those high notes. smart to bring in the choir to cover her lol



love ha tho <3 Reply

Thread

Link