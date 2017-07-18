Kingdom Hearts III Game Director Tetsuya Nomura Explains What's Taking So Long And Other Game Facts

i wish squeenix had better project management. they're always working on so much shit at once. i totally buy that development isn't the problem here, just the resources given by square to meet milestones in a timely manner.



the game sounds good though. hope it's worth the wait.

aiight

I'll be honest, I never really used the Summons or Drive 💁🏽

Yeah I never used the summons either, maybe once and I would never touch them again. That being said I do want a Maui summon if it's too late for a Moana world at this point, if Chicken Little can be a summon so can Maui.

Honestly, I'm pretty sure the Stitch summon was more useful than the Chicken Little one

Drives are awesome. Summons I was never super into, I always found them kinda disappointing.

i never used the summons, i tried to use the drives to get the special abilities but i gave up after a while bc i didn't care for them

some summons were ok but the rest neh, I probably use one or two per game

the only time i ever had to use a summon was in the first kh game fight against dragon maleficient bc it was near impossible to beat without summoning tinkerbell so she can heal you.

I'll believe it when I see it in stores with my own eyes.

They really should focus on the Kingdom Hearts series more. It's way more innovative and interesting than reboots of old FF games, no matter how good the originals are.

Cause the remakes/reboots still sell/cause a good amount of hype. If nobody cared/they didn't sell, SE wouldn't keep doing it.

Yeah, obviously. They're still not innovative, though, which is my point.

they outsourced ffx/x-2 and xii



but ia if you mean vii...



Edited at 2017-07-18 04:34 pm (UTC)

more teammates sounds cool tho

I've been laughing at this a bit too hard... :P

right i'm excited for a multiparty rather than just a trio.

I'm so ready to have this game

Nomura is still very much confident in the 2018 release date



We'll see



We'll see Reply

Exactly.

I believe nothing until the product is shipped.



Edited at 2017-07-18 03:17 pm (UTC)

This is the greatest image I've seen in response to KH3 yet, lmfao

I laff'd

😐





I'm ready for ittt

"Confident in the 2018 release"



lol ok Nomura

Shit, I was sitting here so confident I won't care, but now that they said they're hoping to make each world more detailed vs. having tonnes of worlds that were super shallow, I'm sort of back into being interested for this game...



But I'm not believing that 2018 release date until the day I have a copy of the game in my hands. Reply

He also said that the FFVII development is ahead of KH3 in some areas. I am pretty sure new SE corporate is cracking the whip to get the games out in a more timely fashion and they are not bothering with in house engines any longer so that might help as well

Nomura looks like he has aged 20 years in the past 3. I still don't know what they were thinking by putting him on the Remake.

But I am fine with SE at the moment as long as FFXIV continues to be the best FF in more than a decade I am good. Bless Yoshi P!

i won't believe the release until i am actually purchasing & playing the game so

The Story of Toy Story in KH3 is canon to the actual timeline of Toy Story itself!

SORA IS APART OF THE ACTUAL LORE OF TOY STORY, YES. pic.twitter.com/3LZzXTGyhJ — Cynical (@thegamersjoint) July 18, 2017





lmao if this is true. KH3 hasn't even come out yet and is already Toy Story canon.

KH3 hasn't even come out yet and is already Toy Story canon



Legends only

lmao

