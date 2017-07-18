judging u rn

Kingdom Hearts III Game Director Tetsuya Nomura Explains What's Taking So Long And Other Game Facts




  • He says that when a lot of people talk about "Nomura taking too much time" it "hurts him"

  • A lot of the delays came from switching from an eternal engine to Unreal Engine 4, it was a decision made by Square Enix which resulted in them to start all over again when one year of work was already done

  • They had a plan laid out for Kingdom Heart's development and the later that they got into development the more the more personnel resources they would need but by the time they would reach those points and submit in a request they never got the personnel they needed due to multiple projects being worked on at the same time, ultimately it is up to the company itself to make the decision

  • There was never a problem with the development itself

  • Nomura is still very much confident in the 2018 release date



  • It is currently being planned for all the worlds to be announced before the game is released.

  • DLC is very much a possibility, nothing has been discussed yet but Nomura did tell his team to "get ready" for the anticipation of DLC

  • More focus on "quality over quanity" this time around trying to make the worlds as great and detailed as they can be

  • Each keyblade will have it's own unique transformations, even the classic kingdom key

  • As seen in the D23 trailer you can have up to five teammates and the possibility of "more" as well

  • Summons and the Gummi Ship will be making a return too



SOURCE 1 2 3 4
