Kingdom Hearts III Game Director Tetsuya Nomura Explains What's Taking So Long And Other Game Facts
#KingdomHearts3 director Tetsuya Nomura explains what took so long https://t.co/EQWC7FYHDY pic.twitter.com/XwskXde7lk— GameSpot (@gamespot) July 17, 2017
- He says that when a lot of people talk about "Nomura taking too much time" it "hurts him"
- A lot of the delays came from switching from an eternal engine to Unreal Engine 4, it was a decision made by Square Enix which resulted in them to start all over again when one year of work was already done
- They had a plan laid out for Kingdom Heart's development and the later that they got into development the more the more personnel resources they would need but by the time they would reach those points and submit in a request they never got the personnel they needed due to multiple projects being worked on at the same time, ultimately it is up to the company itself to make the decision
- There was never a problem with the development itself
- Nomura is still very much confident in the 2018 release date
- It is currently being planned for all the worlds to be announced before the game is released.
- DLC is very much a possibility, nothing has been discussed yet but Nomura did tell his team to "get ready" for the anticipation of DLC
- More focus on "quality over quanity" this time around trying to make the worlds as great and detailed as they can be
- Each keyblade will have it's own unique transformations, even the classic kingdom key
- As seen in the D23 trailer you can have up to five teammates and the possibility of "more" as well
- Summons and the Gummi Ship will be making a return too
SOURCE 1 2 3 4
the game sounds good though. hope it's worth the wait.
but ia if you mean vii...
Edited at 2017-07-18 04:34 pm (UTC)
more teammates sounds cool tho
We'll see
I believe nothing until the product is shipped.
Edited at 2017-07-18 03:17 pm (UTC)
I'm ready for ittt
lol ok Nomura
But I'm not believing that 2018 release date until the day I have a copy of the game in my hands.
Nomura looks like he has aged 20 years in the past 3. I still don't know what they were thinking by putting him on the Remake.
But I am fine with SE at the moment as long as FFXIV continues to be the best FF in more than a decade I am good. Bless Yoshi P!
lmao if this is true. KH3 hasn't even come out yet and is already Toy Story canon.
Legends only