Star Trek producer on the new look Klingons, Comic Con panel revealed

I don't see how you can do a redesign in something that's a prequel. I could see if it was just a re-imagining of the story. But it's meant to come before characters who look completely different.

So is it a complete redesign or is it just adding to the look that's already there with different Klingon factions? And they will still have the original look but just more types of looks? I NEED ANSWERS

i'd be very impressed if trekkies didn't poop their diapers over this impure lore

To answer my own question I'm mad lol. I do not trust the rebootverse.



But I'm excited about the cast, especially Shazad Latif, Penny Dreadful paid him dust and he's GREAT

I hope the writing is good enough that people will fall in love with the changes in time, instead of rejecting them, ugh. I want to believe.



Also fucking IA about Latif. Such a wasted character, just like Sembene...

I can get over the aquarium look if the writing is good sis :)



I like to think that they were at least planning to do something great with Latif before they found out they were cancelled (although who knows, great show but some slapdash writing for sure) but I'm still flabbergasted we never got a real Sembene ep. I was convinced he'd have the best backstory of them all but NOTHING

Part of me thinks they could (and should have because why to have such an important character like Jekyll and Hide and do nothing with him!?) have done something with him before they were shut down but also the way they treated Sembene was ridiculous like they just needed to add an undeveloped POC per season.



Fucking S3, it makes my blood boil.

No, no time for the mixed race outcast genius in Victorian London and whatever debt he wanted to pay Dr Frankenstein, Ethan had about 200 000 miles of desert and backstory literally nobody cared about to trek thru remember

omfg you want me to have a stroke! i'm too young!



that Ethan's plot was so badly done i can't deal...

The real question is whether this will spill the beans Worf was referring to here:



Reply

I'll be legit impressed if it does

Enterprise already covered that.

Oh, they did? That's funny. I haven't watched that one yet, it just seemed really... sexed up? So I avoided it.

Yeah they tried to sex it up and failed miserably. The first two seasons are bad but 3&4 are okay. Season 4 is pretty good actually and has the episodes that are about the Klingons turning human looking.

What was it?

A genetically modified virus mutates them to look more human. It's more complicated then that but that's the gist.

That was my first thought tbh lol

The alien redesign stuff never really bothers me lol everything in Star Trek looks different now than when it started in TOS

Unless Discovery blows me away I'll be saying this a lot, but it would have been cooler if it'd been set after DS9

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I WILL have a post DS9/Dominion War Star Trek series before I die. There is so much you can do with picking up where DS9 left off and after Voyager returned to the Alpha Quadrant. Like the destruction of the Borg? The Romulan Empire as new allies? Species 8472 coming for fucking everybody? What's Section 31 currently up to?? Why does no show runner see the potential in all of this?

Hopefully Discovery is good but I'm tired of prequels. Two prequel series and a TOS reboot is enough, we need to go forward now /ST nerd

Edited at 2017-07-18 03:28 pm (UTC)



Hopefully Discovery is good but I'm tired of prequels. Two prequel series and a TOS reboot is enough, we need to go forward now /ST nerd



Edited at 2017-07-18 03:28 pm (UTC) Reply

from your keyboard to god's ears



Just the way storytelling in television has evolved, not to mention CGI etc, the stage is all set for a truly epic series with lots of room for innovation. Star Trek used to be about going where no man had gone before, not orbiting TOS in perpetuum Reply

Star Trek used to be about going where no man had gone before, not orbiting TOS in perpetuum



Let the church say amen. I'm tired of Trek that cowers in Roddenberry's shadow, and I love TOS down but it's time to move on. You can go quite literally anywhere with the series but we keep rehashing old stuff Reply

Perfectly said. With all the technology and platforms like Netflix, not to mention new social issues to comment on, now would be the perfect time for new ground-breaking Trek

yes! I NEED a post-ds9 series. it would be so juicy.

idc about the redesign. idc about klingons so whatever. i am, however, excited about some new star trek finally coming back to my tv.



oh wait, except b'elanna and the mother of worf's child whose name i forgot.



Edited at 2017-07-18 03:41 pm (UTC) Reply

Babe tbh <333

I like the look of them and am happy to accept an interstellar empire has more than one type of look to it.

different houses of Klingons with different looks will be introduced

I like this.



I like this. Reply

I don't care that they're redesigning Klingons. With a franchise that's been around as long as Trek has, I think it's good to refresh things. I'm mostly watching this for Sonequa and Michelle anyway.

Michelle won't be in it as much as i'd hoped tbh :(((((

Oh. Boo. I'll still watch it for Sonequa then!

Like i'll support any Trek, butttttt also all I want is my post-DS9 series tbh. That's all i'm asking. And it literally makes no sense with the development of technology to still be doing a series around the in-universe era of TOS? Like you can't make it look like that makes sense. Doing something which shows the advancement of tech continuing on after DS9 just makes complete sense and works with how film making is advancing now.



Also it'd be full of potential plot to follow, full of established characters and species and villains and history, and full of juicy exciting shit.

