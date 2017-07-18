julian

Star Trek producer on the new look Klingons, Comic Con panel revealed


  • original showrunner Bryan Fuller advocated redesigning the Klingons for Star Trek:Discovery

  • different houses of Klingons with different looks will be introduced

  • CBS hopes fans will be more invested in the characters than worried about the redesign

On July 22nd, the following cast and crew hit the San Diego Comic Con: actors Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp and James Frain, executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Heather Kadin, Aaron Harberts and Akiva Goldsman. The panel will be moderated by series guest star Rainn Wilson.

