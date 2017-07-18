Star Trek producer on the new look Klingons, Comic Con panel revealed
.@startrekcbs producer explains why the Klingons changed: https://t.co/0l8Hv5fTSX #StarTrekDiscovery pic.twitter.com/OCGgpa3eyE— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) July 18, 2017
- original showrunner Bryan Fuller advocated redesigning the Klingons for Star Trek:Discovery
- different houses of Klingons with different looks will be introduced
- CBS hopes fans will be more invested in the characters than worried about the redesign
But I'm excited about the cast, especially Shazad Latif, Penny Dreadful paid him dust and he's GREAT
Also fucking IA about Latif. Such a wasted character, just like Sembene...
I like to think that they were at least planning to do something great with Latif before they found out they were cancelled (although who knows, great show but some slapdash writing for sure) but I'm still flabbergasted we never got a real Sembene ep. I was convinced he'd have the best backstory of them all but NOTHING
Fucking S3, it makes my blood boil.
that Ethan's plot was so badly done i can't deal...
Hopefully Discovery is good but I'm tired of prequels. Two prequel series and a TOS reboot is enough, we need to go forward now /ST nerd
Just the way storytelling in television has evolved, not to mention CGI etc, the stage is all set for a truly epic series with lots of room for innovation. Star Trek used to be about going where no man had gone before, not orbiting TOS in perpetuum
Let the church say amen. I'm tired of Trek that cowers in Roddenberry's shadow, and I love TOS down but it's time to move on. You can go quite literally anywhere with the series but we keep rehashing old stuff
oh wait, except b'elanna and the mother of worf's child whose name i forgot.
I like this.
Also it'd be full of potential plot to follow, full of established characters and species and villains and history, and full of juicy exciting shit.