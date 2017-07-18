I was crying when the crew were saying the line all together lmao.



Tommy Wiseau cannot be impersonated. I think he'll do as good a job as he can, but there is no harnessing that man's insanity.



Though I kind of wish they had gotten Nicholas Cage to play Tommy Wiseau. Directed by David Lynch. With a score from Philip Glass. Reply

omg now i want to watch that version. but honestly, greg sistero nailed tommy, at least vocally Reply

Nicolas Cage as Tommy...... AMAZING casting tbh!!! Reply

lmfao that'd be an oscar-worthy performance/everything right there Reply

That is some A+ casting, lmaoooo. I plan on watching this movie but I would be camped out opening night for Nick Cage as Tommy Wiseau hahaha Reply

Ya the bizarreness of Tommy's speaking mannerism adds so much to his awkward performance. But I don't really know if it's better for Franco to not even try and do it poorly or not do it all.

lmao Reply

I cannot freaking wait for this. Reply

i wish he was uglier tbh



other than that, i'm pumped for this Reply

December. Is this an oscar movie? Reply

Yes of course it is Reply

not a major one. has a good release date and good studio but a24 will focus their efforts on the florida project Reply

i can see them at least trying for globes, but i doubt it'd go as far as the oscars Reply

i want to know how tommy wiseau got rich in the first place to fund this piece of shit on his own



i mean if that dumbass can do it??? Reply

Nobody knows! His history is so shady. He has implied selling knock-off handbags and electronics but there's no confirmation. Some people even think he's DB Cooper, lmao. Reply

supposedly selling toys and then working up the chain via the american ~dream but other people think he has a sugar mama Reply

I heard he sold leather jackets in Korea Reply

read the book! he's very secretive about it but there is some info there. Reply

I heard he does car commercials... in Japan. Reply

I heard he did car commercials... in Japan! Reply

i think in the book it's mentioned that an old man might've left tommy his property and since the property is in san francisco, he's super loaded? i could be remembering that wrong. also i think there was something nefarious about his relationship with this old man but on the old man's part? i don't know, i think tommy has a very sad back story Reply

Apparently it was stated that his bank account was bottomless Reply

Toy birds and san Francisco real estate? Reply

Imagine being Rogen and Franco and every WE SHOULD TOTALLY DO THAT idea you have high is your actual real life career Reply

Living the dream. Reply

goals tbh Reply

franco deserves an oscar just for this trailer Reply

Heh. That's literally everyone from Apatow's movies. Truly a squad of their own, huh.



The Room was a masterpiece in its own right tho lol. even it spawned video games and memes to this day etc. Amazing.



oh hai Mark Reply

... NGL that was pretty great, I'm super looking forward to it Reply

I went to one of those midnight screenings of The Room last year and it was so, so much fun! The audience was way more into it than I was expecting and though I had seen some clips of the most infamously bad scenes, the movie was somehow even worse as a whole. Hilarious evening.



Edit: WAIT I just remembered the uncomfortably long solid 5 minutes of terrible, terrible love making. What a hoot.



Edited at 2017-07-18 02:43 pm (UTC) Reply

I went to a screening 3 years ago in London and I can honestly say it's one of the best movie experiences I've had Reply

i went two years ago here in toronto and posted the photos here on ontd! i wish i knew how to search for my own posts so i could link you lol. i had interaction with tommy wisseau. it was... interesting lol Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/?p oster=justrachna



You can search any comm for any user with that, just replace the names Here you go, bb!You can search any comm for any user with that, just replace the names Reply

i used to go all the time when i lived in la and they'd do monthly friday midnight showings. so great, and i even met tommy a couple of times. he was always wearing more than one belt. Reply

This looks really really good and very true to the book! I can't wait. Reply

Yay, Paul Scheer's in this too! I'm so stoked for this movie omg. Reply

And June and my bf Jason Mantzoukas Reply

i'm so excited all my bbs <3 Reply

Part of me wonders if Greg made himself out to look better than he actually was to distance himself from Tommy. Like there's one part where he mocks Tommy for not knowing "To be or not to be" is about suicide. How many people who quote that line know the context? etc.



I felt a little bad for Tommy, I wondered if he had some developmental disorder reading the book. Reply

How many people who quote that line know the context?



people who like, attended school and bothered to know anything about the craft of writing or acting Reply

If they read and studied Shakespeare, obviously. I don't think Tommy did. Reply

