The Disaster Artist Teaser Trailer
Coming this December, based on the book by Oh Hi Mark himself.
3rd time's the charm?? The book was amazing and hilarious, if you love The Room, you NEED to read it ahead of this
I expected a better impersonation from franco but there's still time.
Though I kind of wish they had gotten Nicholas Cage to play Tommy Wiseau. Directed by David Lynch. With a score from Philip Glass.
other than that, i'm pumped for this
i mean if that dumbass can do it???
The Room was a masterpiece in its own right tho lol. even it spawned video games and memes to this day etc. Amazing.
oh hai Mark
Edit: WAIT I just remembered the uncomfortably long solid 5 minutes of terrible, terrible love making. What a hoot.
I felt a little bad for Tommy, I wondered if he had some developmental disorder reading the book.
people who like, attended school and bothered to know anything about the craft of writing or acting
I can't wait for this.