she needs a divorce -- pure heroine >>>>>

lmao ia tbh

Yup

there's no question

i lowkey wish they were having an affair because it's the kind of scandal i would live for.

omg. now i really want this.

She really does talk about him so irreverently, I've wondered the same, but I don't see her ever being the type to do that.



Now Jack on the other hand...

yeahhhh, although she did describe herself as being like their child when she was always at their apartment, so that would be weird.

That's how you describe the side chick when you're in denial about your man. "Oh, she's like our kid / our little sister / bff. She would never. He would never. Especially if I use that phrase in front of other people..."

Melodrama disappointed me :(

i love melodrama. the only songs i don't like are liability (reprise), perfect places (it's ok) and loveless (hard feelings should have been on its own). everything else is great, especially supercut

IA about Loveless. I always listen to Hard Feelings twice, then skip to another song.

Melodrama is growing on me, but the production on Pure Heroine matches her voice so much better.

it really does. her voice was so grating and strained on this album like youre not taylor swift sis, don't show off ur weaknesses

I actually like that better. I thought most of her first album was boring but melodrama has a lot more personality

one song sounds like it could be sung by Taylor swift

i've only heard a few songs off melodrama but ia

I'm going to give Melodrama another listen during the fall. It didn't sound like a summer album to me so maybe thats why I can't get into it.

I want to make a joke about it being a winter album to Lorde but I can't think of anything witty enough...

right? it's winter in this part of the world!

it's winter below the equator!

sober and homemade dynamite >>>>



supercut is good but overrated imo Reply

there are some songs that could be cut down a couple minutes on melodrama. I don't like the weird solo thing happening in hard feelings and the last minute of the Louvre is not needed

I like melanoma but I've finally admitted to myself it wasn't what I had wanted and been waiting for.

i hate jack's music tbh. the bleachers are terrible.

lmao @ 'the bleachers' wiofegwhkgr

sober 2 (melodrama) is a slept on masterpiece

that's my favorite off the album

I really hope there are good tickets left to see her next April bc I won't be able to buy it for a while. 😭

I love Melodrama. The weakest for me are probably the Liability songs and Loveless, which feels like Hard Feelings' conjoined dead twin than a strong companion song.

nnnn @ conjoined dead twin

ITS JUSTA SUPA CUT AHV AHYUS

I really prefer Melodrama over Pure Heroine, mostly because I think I relate to Melodrama more.

