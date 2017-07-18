This is fucking hysterical.



Littlefinger is a bastard but god damn if Aidan Gillen isn't epic and awesome in his almighty weirdness. Reply

I know Petyr is awful but Gillen could get. itttttt. IDEC Reply

i know! i find him so sexy and he could get it anytime. Reply

Aiden Gillen ♥♥♥♥ This is hilarious :D also Rickon was totally my favourite >> #shameshameshame Someone needs to gif that "you can always count me :v" moment :D Reply

I've always wondered how he can be someone's favorite when he basically didn't exist on that show lmao Reply

he's qt when he's not playing a gross character Reply

Marathoned it last week for the first time and favourite scene was definitely the Lyanna Mormont ' He's my king' scene Reply

Lyanna's fierce. I love her. Reply

He is about a billion times more attractive than Littlefinger. The voice he uses as Littlefinger is like nails on a chalkboard to me. Reply

I forgot how they did the Blackfish so dirty >:(



I was really hoping that was a fakeout since we didn't see the body. Reply

Same, honestly I was RAGING, then in the hiatus forgot, and now i'm back to being fucking furious about it. Reply

This is great. Reply

i don't even watch GOT (lemme know if there's the edited versions without all these certain fucked up scenes, it can be enjoyable) but this is great. All I can say is... damn that's really a lot to point that it's overwhelming. Appreciate the spoilers. Thanks tbh :) Reply

He's been playing Littlefinger so long I almost forgot how hot he is as himself. And I need at least ten more movies with him and Tom Fisher tbh. Reply

does he have nudes? Reply

asking the important questions Reply

Why yea he does Reply

i think he's naked in queer as folk Reply

I'm attracted to him right now and that makes me uncomfortable.



sjp icon?? btw congrats on the fed win, sis Reply

I really need a gif of Aiden saying "Spoiler alert!" Reply

lordddtttttttt, like I know we're meant to hate Littlefinger, and he's a right fucking asshole at the best of times, but I just can't and never could because Aidan Gillen is fine as fuck and always has been.



He'll forever have a special place in my heart for Queer as Folk tbh. That was my shit when I was like 13 years old, creeping around in the dead of night and watching it on silent at like 2am so my mum didn't wake up and catch me. Reply

ugh he's so hot. Reply

I was pretty halfassed about watching S6 so this is the first I hear about Doran Martell being dead. I am not amused #justicefordorneandthemartells Reply

