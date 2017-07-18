July 18th, 2017, 03:26 pm evillemmons Littlefinger Recaps Game of Thrones Season 6 in 5 Minutes Aidan Gillen, who plays Lord Petyr Baelish, popularly called Littlefinger, recaps season six of Game of Thrones in under five minutes.sourceFavorite moments from season 6? Tagged: game of thrones (hbo) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
Littlefinger is a bastard but god damn if Aidan Gillen isn't epic and awesome in his almighty weirdness.
I was really hoping that was a fakeout since we didn't see the body.
He's been playing Littlefinger so long I almost forgot how hot he is as himself. And I need at least ten more movies with him and Tom Fisher tbh.
He'll forever have a special place in my heart for Queer as Folk tbh. That was my shit when I was like 13 years old, creeping around in the dead of night and watching it on silent at like 2am so my mum didn't wake up and catch me.