Josh Duggar is suing inTouch
Josh Duggar says the investigation into his molestation case violated his privacy and caused him emotional injury https://t.co/iWRjglaN7D pic.twitter.com/bHLDh0ktS0— Broadly (@broadly) July 7, 2017
-Also suing Washington County, AR and the city of Springdale
-Claims the story left him "subjected to spiteful and harsh comments and harassment on the Internet"
-Bonus: source tells inTouch that Josh "won't apologize" because he believes "external forces" (aka the devil) "were to blame for his behavior"
(source)
i hope there is a hell so this asshole can burn in it
Drink bleach asshole.
Awww cry me a river. You know how you can prevent that? Don't grope your sisters while they are sleeping.
look, one of the things that bugs the fuck out of me about these christian whackos is how goddamn bizarre they become about sex crimes. If a girl wears a tank top, she's tempting some man to sinful thoughts. She's bad and she should feel bad. But this asshole actually MOLESTS PEOPLE and it's all, 'oh, no biggie, that was the devil, we need to be understanding and pray and forgive and life is a complicated mystery blah blah blah'. Like--WHAT THE FUCK.
Their sense of proportion is goddamn broken.
Edited at 2017-07-18 01:09 pm (UTC)
Sure, blame it on the devil that you molested your sisters. What a piece of shit.
Hilarious.