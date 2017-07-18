lol

Josh Duggar is suing inTouch




-J*sh is suing inTouch, who in 2015 published the story about the 2007 child molestation case against him, claiming it's against Freedom of Information Act laws
-Also suing Washington County, AR and the city of Springdale
-Claims the story left him "subjected to spiteful and harsh comments and harassment on the Internet"
-Bonus: source tells inTouch that Josh "won't apologize" because he believes "external forces" (aka the devil) "were to blame for his behavior"

i hope there is a hell so this asshole can burn in it
