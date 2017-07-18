Josh Duggar is suing inTouch

sick fuck! I wish him dead Reply

Thread

Link

Claims the story left him "subjected to spiteful and harsh comments and harassment on the Internet"



Drink bleach asshole. Reply

Thread

Link

omg external forces, and watch him win this suit just because we live in the upside down now Reply

Thread

Link

oof i rly want a painful death for him Reply

Thread

Link

boo hoo Reply

Thread

Link

lucifer come collect your mans Reply

Thread

Link

Claims the story left him "subjected to spiteful and harsh comments and harassment on the Internet"



Awww cry me a river. You know how you can prevent that? Don't grope your sisters while they are sleeping. Reply

Thread

Link

for fuck's sake. rot in hell child abuser.



look, one of the things that bugs the fuck out of me about these christian whackos is how goddamn bizarre they become about sex crimes. If a girl wears a tank top, she's tempting some man to sinful thoughts. She's bad and she should feel bad. But this asshole actually MOLESTS PEOPLE and it's all, 'oh, no biggie, that was the devil, we need to be understanding and pray and forgive and life is a complicated mystery blah blah blah'. Like--WHAT THE FUCK.



Their sense of proportion is goddamn broken. Reply

Thread

Link

It's so crazy. They get worked up by the tiniest things but major things should just be calmly forgiven. There was a ton of it during the election with a lot of the religious people I saw and Trump. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The Duggar's live in tutor/nanny just married an actual convicted rapist but they are all like he found Jesus and repented. They are ducked up about that shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

most xtians are delusional hypocrites who never want to take any personal responsibility for their own actions, lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The fucking audacity of this monster.



Edited at 2017-07-18 01:09 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

american suing culture is wild af tho Reply

Thread

Link

when will he rot. what a piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

source tells inTouch that Josh "won't apologize" because he believes "external forces" (aka the devil) "were to blame for his behavior"



Sure, blame it on the devil that you molested your sisters. What a piece of shit. Reply

Thread

Link

religious people like this are swine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When the whole cheating scandal first came out his response was to say "I had allowed Satan to build a fortress that no one knew about."



Hilarious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

inTouch should use the same excuse to troll this pos Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meanwhile the Satanists are all "fuck you, this wasn't our guy responsible". Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Are they gearing him up to be back on the show? Hope not. Reply

Thread

Link