Alyssa Milano & Shannen Doherty Reportedly In-Talks for Charmed Reboot



-Alyssa and Shannen recently ended their 15-year long feud and inTouch is reporting that the two are eyeing a return to the show that brought them together - Charmed.
-Reportedly would like to play the mothers of teenage witches.
-They've talked to Holly Marie Combs about returning as well.
-Interestingly, Rose McGowan posted this pic from her Charmed days just yesterday. Could she be teasing the return?

Source

What do YOU want to see in the reboot?
