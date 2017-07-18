Alyssa Milano & Shannen Doherty Reportedly In-Talks for Charmed Reboot

no thanks Reply

mothers tho? just make them the leads. fuck ageism. Reply

If it was their idea to play the moms, I don't see the problem. Holly Marie Combs played the mother of two teenagers for 7 seasons on PLL. Reply

they're definitely old enough to play moms. my problem is that they could be relegated to the mom role, and the teenagers would be the leads. Reply

.... um her character is dead. How is she alive and also has a teenage kid? lol Reply

i think they continued things in comic form and prue got reborn as some other person Reply

Would they continue the show based on the comics though when it'd just confuse the shit out of ppl? Surely they'd realise that the percentage of viewers who had read the comics would be tiny? Reply

sis ilu but this is a supernatural show about witches. she can easily be revived lol Reply

Eh, its still early. The creative stuff won't be decided until deals are locked down. This report is just to assess public interest imo. Reply

Its a reboot.

That means they can change anything. Reply

idc how just make it happen Reply

I don't want teen witches. I want the show to be about them at THEIR age. Reply

Yeap this please. Reply

Yeah, I don't want another Girl Meets World deal. Reply

in the finale, i was literally so disgusted how many kids they ended up having Reply

LOL. this. As a person who kinda hates kids, i cant imagine living with that many devils in one house. I'll take my chances with the actual underworld demons.



Not just children.... super powered children. Every time those fuckers rhymed something would blow up/be conjured. Reply

lmao true. And 6 out of the 9 would have had whitelighter and orbing powers. Oh the hijinks. Reply

LMFAO Reply

I think it was kinda funny how they each ended up having three.



Phoebe had three girls though so she definitely had the next generation of Charmed ones.



I wish we had seen more of Melinda Prudence though after we got cockblocked with Wyatt and then Chris. Reply

Seasons 1-4 were good. Reply

Rose was super dismissive of Charmed in her Bust interview and seemed over it even at the time. Reply

Who cares, Paige is a pointless addition. She doesn't need to be there at all. Reply

I wonder if they quashed their beef because of Shannon's cancer Reply

I think they did. Which mades it sadder that she and HMC grew apart because of it. All those years of friendship and it was cancer that made them stop being friends. A part of me really just doesn't want to believe HMC could be that kind of person. Reply

sis I'm gonna sit here and hope that HMC and Shannen reconcile and everyone is one big happy family again



Edited at 2017-07-18 02:37 pm (UTC) Reply

I think so. And the weird thing is Shannen and Holly fell out and grew apart because of it...allegedly Reply

Maybe they'll do an alternate timeline reboot where Prue never died? Paige wouldn't have her powers then. If they resurrected Prue somehow right after the finale, her daughter would still only be 11. Reply

I'll echo the sentiments of others; fuck teen witches, I want to see the power of 3 kicking ass again! Reply

Ergh enough these reboots! So tired of networks just rehashing shows that were popular back in the day to try and capture some nostalgia and a quick buck, commission new and original programming!!!



That said I lived for Charmed when I was a twink Reply

Keep it. Give me the Practical Magic tv show I deserve. Reply

But what about Shannen and HMC's feud???



I'd love to have The Power of Four!!! Reply

lol ofc they make them moms. god forbid we ever see some wrinkles or gasp! grey hair on tv how will I ever explain this to my kids????! Reply

