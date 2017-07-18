Alyssa Milano & Shannen Doherty Reportedly In-Talks for Charmed Reboot
This is all over the net, but we don't know if it's true... Only @Alyssa_Milano & @DohertyShannen can confirm or nothttps://t.co/5krDUTdldA— Charmed_Reunion (@Charmed_Reunion) July 14, 2017
-Alyssa and Shannen recently ended their 15-year long feud and inTouch is reporting that the two are eyeing a return to the show that brought them together - Charmed.
-Reportedly would like to play the mothers of teenage witches.
-They've talked to Holly Marie Combs about returning as well.
-Interestingly, Rose McGowan posted this pic from her Charmed days just yesterday. Could she be teasing the return?
Source
What do YOU want to see in the reboot?
That means they can change anything.
Yeah, I don't want another Girl Meets World deal.
Phoebe had three girls though so she definitely had the next generation of Charmed ones.
I wish we had seen more of Melinda Prudence though after we got cockblocked with Wyatt and then Chris.
That said I lived for Charmed when I was a twink
I'd love to have The Power of Four!!!