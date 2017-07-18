Kpop Post: EXO, HOTSHOT
EXO-KOKOBOP
Hotshot-Jelly
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/IdssuxDdqK
k
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/aqwJNSi0E8
4
I think i enjoy Hotshot's better than EXO's
KARD tomorrow!
Not good tho.
Jelly is fun, Kokobop is ok. It might grow on me. I still don't know whose who in the group minus like maybe three members (and the ones who left lol) but I still listen to Love Me Right and Monster often ngl
Edited at 2017-07-18 12:50 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-18 01:08 pm (UTC)
You always have flawfree taste.
My husband is a big EXO fan but I like the Hotshot song a lot more, adding it to my playlist on Apple Music!
idk I don't think this whole tropic theme works for every kpop group idk why they're all trying to do it now
Edited at 2017-07-18 01:30 pm (UTC)
listen to what u do!
Because Coco Puffs is a great song wasted on their half-assed rapper, who sounds like he failed out of Minho's class of poser rappers.
Also literally half of EXO look like they are always plotting murder.
Here for KARD's rise.
Jelly is okay, I'm enjoying K-Pop's dedication to EDM.