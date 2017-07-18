i was into exo's song until that horrendous drop. Reply

I was about to say, "this doesn't sound like an EXO song" but then that drop hit. 😂😂😂

Not good tho.

kai's hair is horrific

kokobop is iconic

exo keeps releasing trash

Whoooo, more kpop copying American trends. I know it's nothing new and It's a music type I like but it still bugs me lol. I guess the bright side is at least kpop provides fun choreography and attractive delivery, which the American market really lacks



Jelly is fun, Kokobop is ok. It might grow on me. I still don't know whose who in the group minus like maybe three members (and the ones who left lol) but I still listen to Love Me Right and Monster often ngl



Edited at 2017-07-18 12:50 pm (UTC)

exo's song is a pure embodiment of "oh honey no"

Exo was disappointing. Make what u do the title track please.

traitors line >>>>>>>>> this snoozefest

Edited at 2017-07-18 01:08 pm (UTC) this is hot, tho

Pander to me tbh!

the subtle gay-baiting yas

omg xiuhun rise!!!

i pray to gods this will finally rid luhan's tumblr tag of these two 'cause this is ridic lmao

poor souls still hanging onto dead ships

xiumin looks good but sehun, yikes.

Damn.

You always have flawfree taste.

Lmao I actually think Kokobop is really fun. Also PCY and Kai are ridiculously hot.

kokobop is so much fun! really great for mid-summer. i love the entire album.

lol kokobop living up to the name. iconic.

lmao I was like, "where have I seen these Hotshot dudes before" and it's Noh Taehyun from PD101



My husband is a big EXO fan but I like the Hotshot song a lot more, adding it to my playlist on Apple Music! Reply

re exo - the first verse was ok and I was into it. then the chorus started a bit shaky and then the beat dropped and lost me for good. The song was a bit dull throughout.



idk I don't think this whole tropic theme works for every kpop group idk why they're all trying to do it now



Edited at 2017-07-18 01:30 pm (UTC)

I will always watch an EXO vid... but I was not feeling that.

kokobop is actually better than i expected lol

love the one constant in my life that is exo's yearly comeback

chanyeol is terrible wow

when his part came on i hit the mute button without thinking, i'm too used to doing this already. sad

go back to listening to flopnee

SHITNEE asdfghjk I hate that I like all the groups you do I can't drag any of them

you just dragged them

but you know I still love them I'm just doing it to annoy you

coco pop sucks but the album is a masterpiece kings of kpop



listen to what u do!

yas! the only song i can stand on the album

that was me with exact only cared for 2 songs lol maybe you'll like the songs on the repackage

what songs do you like on exact?

lucky one and one and only monster was ok too

