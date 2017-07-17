Paris Jackson says she'd vote for Caitlyn Jenner
i'd rather lavern cox run for senate but hey beggars can't be choosers. caitlyn's got my vote— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
yeah i mean i hear the lgbtq community doesn't really endorse her, but regardless, having a trans woman in office is still a step forward. https://t.co/j9EPb5G3Er— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
well a lot of people hated the choices obama made as president but having an aftican american as president was still progress. i loved him— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
i see the community as a family, and a beautiful one at that— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
which is disgusting, but she's going to have to change some of those views in order to get elected. this IS california we're talking about.— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
not "just because" of her gender. yea she supports trump but in order to get elected in a blue state she's gonna have to become more liberal— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
keep in mind she will not survive in this state politically as a trans woman if she stays totally conservative republican— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
ooo this is a good read https://t.co/SwjB90osoA— Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) July 17, 2017
source 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8
ONTD! Would you vote for a candidate from a marginalized group even if their policies were wack?
Anyways she's not very bright so why do people keep asking her opinion on things?
Omg I just noticed that, myself.
b) nobody's even asking her! that's what keeps me going back to her twitter! she could be living her cute lil life, avoiding all the drama, enjoying herself & instead she's like "here's my dumb opinion on nuclear non proliferation." I wish more celebs were like this, tbh.. love me a dumb celebrity
P sure no one here voted for Ben Carson.
Kudos to Paris for trying to learn via criticism but girl......
Stay in your bubble honey
Imagine what Feeny thinks about Trump. OMG...
i misread beggars as something real offensive at first and was about to settle in for wank tho
but her VIEWS ARE FUCKED