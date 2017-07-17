The photo service that said Taylor Swift was inside the suitcase is retracting their story


“I literally just put the phone down from someone on Taylor’s camp,” was the response of a Splash representative when they were contacted by a Spin writer about the Taylor Swift suitcase story. “We’re having to actually retract that.”

The Splash rep said the paparazzo was “not really a regular photographer that we use,” who ran with an existing fan theory that Taylor was in the large box that has been seen being transported in and out of her appartment on multiple occasions.
“The report stated it as a fact, which we actually don’t know,” he continued. “How could we?”



