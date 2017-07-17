Celebs React to Dead Trumpcare Bill
Big news, friends. The pressure is working, your voices are being heard. Let's keep it up. https://t.co/8osYU5wwbl— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 18, 2017
2 More GOP Senators came out against the Healthcare Bill tonight meaning there are not enough votes to bring the bill to the Senate Floor for debate. The bill is dead... for now.
Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Jerry Moran join Susan Collins and Rand Paul in opposing the bill.
Tramp reacts:
Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 18, 2017
July 18, 2017
THANK YOU #RESISTANCE 🎉 https://t.co/YczhNlYbGM— Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) July 18, 2017
Dead for now. https://t.co/YPcmCTo40V— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 18, 2017
Toot toot! On my way to another health care loss. pic.twitter.com/Gq2bg0L4FE— Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) July 18, 2017
SO MUCH #WINNING THO
Also this fucking killed me
seethe mcconnell
let's all not forget that the only reason rand paul opposes this bill is because it doesn't do enough. liebertarianism is such garbage.
I enjoy it, bigly.