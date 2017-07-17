Fifth Harmony to perform 'Down' on Jimmy Fallon

I read this headline as "Fifth Harmony to put down Jimmy Fallon." I need to go to sleep. Reply

Thread

Link

if only Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love this song tbh, I hope their new album is full of bops Reply

Thread

Link

legendALLY cant even coordinate an announcement omg truly a stand out queen <3



anyway can't wait to see this ~buzz single~ skyrocket up the charts ;)))))))))) Reply

Thread

Link

ally's colouring is a nope rn, she looks grey Reply

Thread

Link

Too little, too late. This song is dead and gone. Reply

Thread

Link

the song skyrocket to the top 50 on itunes after a fourth row placement on itunes 'hot tracks'



the radio stations seem to love it. i still think it has potential (but i still think it's a buzz single & the real lead single for the album is coming soon) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's all it took?? SLAY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There's no way it's a "buzz single". At all. It's the first single. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ally, mija, that hair... Reply

Thread

Link

Speaking of, when do they usually announce VMA noms? We're almost a month away and no news. Reply

Thread

Link

They're still trying to push this lame ass song? Lol Reply

Thread

Link

on track to do better than "make me" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You mean it hasn't actually done better than Make Me?? Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Where is The Cure?



Nowhere? Yeah, shut up lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

let it die Reply

Thread

Link

can this group just realize they peaked already Reply

Thread

Link