Fifth Harmony to perform 'Down' on Jimmy Fallon
BIG NEWS COMIN’ IN HOT! 🔥 Get #DOWN with us on @FallonTonight July 24. See you soon @jimmyfallon 🎉 #5HOnFallon pic.twitter.com/MBjn57psHJ— Fifth Harmony (@FifthHarmony) July 17, 2017
Fifth Harmony on Lauren's Instagram story pic.twitter.com/hUqTqFiI84— Normani Updates (@NormaniUpdate) July 17, 2017
In2une Music says @fifthharmony will be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards (we haven't confirmed this separately -so treat as a rumor)— Headline Planet (@headlineplanet) July 17, 2017
anyway can't wait to see this ~buzz single~ skyrocket up the charts ;))))))))))
the radio stations seem to love it. i still think it has potential (but i still think it's a buzz single & the real lead single for the album is coming soon)
You mean it hasn't actually done better than Make Me?? Wow
Nowhere? Yeah, shut up lmao.