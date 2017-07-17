The first teaser poster for "The Disaster Artist" revealed

Fucking Finally. I was just about fed up with this world waiting. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh hai, movie! Reply

Thread

Link

tommy doesn't deserve this



i need to rewatch the room tbh, it's funnier every time Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this is good, I love The Room Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like Tom Hiddleston after a rough night in the Loki wig. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE i literally thought it was a shitty manip of loki when i scrolled by quickly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO MTE i don't understand how this isn't tommy hiddleston??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte and my second thought was that it was j*red l*to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol mte! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo I see it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i def thought it was tom as loki first before i read the title lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm still not convinced it isn't hiddles. It's uncanny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was thinking it was some weird green screen outtake from Only Lovers Left Alive. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He looks like Tom Hiddelson in No Lovers Left Alive Reply

Thread

Link

lol I love these two comments one right after the other. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*Only Lovers Left Alive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ATwennyfour is trying it



Don't they realize all we care about is Lean on Pete? If it isn't in Telluride I'm rioting Reply

Thread

Link

I really need to watch The Room. Reply

Thread

Link

you absolutely do, it's incredible Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you should Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's amazing! Watch it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol same i've never seen it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

DO IT, and then watch the Rifftrax version Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it DEFINES the concept of "so bad it's good" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ngl i cracked up



i hate james franco so much but i'll probably watch this online Reply

Thread

Link

A24 usually knows what they're doing, but Franco is such trash, I can't watch anything he's in. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Waiting for this movie is tearing me apart. Reply

Thread

Link

james franco in tommy wiseau prosthetics and makeup is hotter than original recipe james franco but not hotter than actual tommy wiseau Reply

Thread

Link

Few can achieve Wiseau's signature cyborg beauty <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I CAN'T STOP LAUGHING AT THIS PIC OMG Reply

Thread

Link

OMG. I can't wait for this. Reply

Thread

Link

Let's just all leave our stupid comments in our pockets Reply

Thread

Link









But instead most people seem as excited as I am!



I was hoping someone would come in here and say this looked dumb so I could post this:But instead most people seem as excited as I am! Reply

Thread

Link

fuuuuuuuuuu I cann't wait lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This does look dumb though.....



/jk, I told you that to make it interesting. Someone is probably going to say it anyway Reply

Parent

Thread



Link