The first teaser poster for "The Disaster Artist" revealed
Now thru December, we're living on Tommy Wiseau's planet. First teaser for #TheDisasterArtist drops tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/i4PL8Myj69— A24 (@A24) July 17, 2017
The Disaster Artist is based on the book of the same name about the making of the cult classic The Room. The first poster features James Franco as Tommy Wiseau and one of the most famous quotes from the film.
I'm screaming. Are you excited for this?
i need to rewatch the room tbh, it's funnier every time
Don't they realize all we care about is Lean on Pete? If it isn't in Telluride I'm rioting
i hate james franco so much but i'll probably watch this online
But instead most people seem as excited as I am!
/jk, I told you that to make it interesting. Someone is probably going to say it anyway