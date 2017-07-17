NBC has a $17.5 million problem on their hands as Megyn Kelly continues to struggle with ratings

I'm so glad this is the first comment since it was the first thing that popped into my head when I read the headline <3 <3 Reply

perfect first comment Reply

MTE Reply

my new favorite gif :D Reply

extend that to nbc too for being so stupid Reply

lmao this Reply

lmao yaaaaas Reply

I don't feel bad 😑 Reply

Flop!





Megyn Kelly sets all time record for low ratings yesterday with 3.2 million viewers. Beat her old record low of 3.4 million. — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) July 10, 2017





Y'all really put millions into a racist white lady who is a mediocre journalist to begin with. lol and before she launched with NBC there were articles saying how she could be the next huge star or how she wanted to be the new Oprah???Flop!

not to mention that the "big" prime time special she had that would prove how great and money making machine she is was a huge disappointment Reply

How are 3 million people still watching Reply

You get what you pay for!



You get what you pay for!

Ready for her new show! Reply

So glad my queen is coming back! I read that her show will be competing with Megyn's show in the fall and I hope it's true because that is some grade A pettiness right there and I love it. lmao Reply

So beautiful. Reply

paqui chip challenge queen Reply

deadline crime is my fave, ILU Tameron! Reply

Love her. I feel like her life is waaay more interesting than she lets on too. Like her DL friendship with Prince she casually mentioned that one time? Bitch has some juicy secrets, I just know it. Reply

Lol, she really thought she had mass appeal. I look forward to her failure. Reply

It's what she deserves 😈 Reply

fuck nbc for hiring her and fuck this mediocre white bitch and anyone who believed she was worth of any money let alone close to $20 mill. goes to show how easy it is to get shit when you're white and "attractive" in ameriKKKah. fuck nbc for hiring her and fuck this mediocre white bitch and anyone who believed she was worth of any money let alone close to $20 mill. goes to show how easy it is to get shit when you're white and "attractive" in ameriKKKah. Reply

she's just a horrible journalist. she got a primetime interview with putin and she blew it. don't know what NBC saw in her. Reply

She deserves a Pulitzer for somehow making an interview with Putin, in the midst of this Russia drama no less, in no way remotely interesting. Reply

breaking gender norms! Reply

lmao nnnn Reply

A white mediocre singer for a white mediocre "journalist." A fitting gif. Reply

haaaaaaahahahaaaaaaaaaaa GOOD! Reply

tamron's karmic justice Reply

NBC should either move her to MSNBC or just buy out her contract. Her 9 a.m. show is going to be a massive failure and an embarrassment to the network. She is NOT a journalist.



I would bet she's gone by the end of the year. Reply

IA. I think they need to figure how to dump her at this point cos it's not going to get better. Reply

