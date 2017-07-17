NBC has a $17.5 million problem on their hands as Megyn Kelly continues to struggle with ratings
NBC has a $17.5 million problem on their hands as @megynkelly continues to struggle with ratings https://t.co/Zcgoz16Euc pic.twitter.com/oSqikadSe9— Variety (@Variety) July 17, 2017
• "To be sure, newsmagazines around one anchor have a high failure rate, even for respected names like Bryant Gumbel, Connie Chung, and Jane Pauley. But Kelly’s problems go beyond ratings. Her June 18 episode, an interview with InfoWars’ Alex Jones, began as a problematic decision and snowballed into a PR nightmare. Kelly couldn’t handle either the interview or its fallout."
• In the fall, Kelly is set to take over the 9 a.m. slot which might be problematic for her considering it draws a large African-American female audience and Kelly has a history of making anti-black comments. She'll also have to compete with Kelly Ripa.
