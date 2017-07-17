Mariah Carey rehashes Glitter as a drama series for Starz!



-Mariah Carey, who has not had a hit single since #Beautiful in 2013, continues to ruin what's left of her legacy.
- The series will be about a “an ambitious, bi-racial 16-year-old girl” growing up in NYC in 1986 aka Glitter
- Stella, Mariah's manager, will exec produce


source
