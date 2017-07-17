Mariah Carey rehashes Glitter as a drama series for Starz!
Mariah Carey will executive produce a series about “an ambitious, bi-racial 16-year-old girl” growing up in 1986 https://t.co/BALxS2ezGK— Vulture (@vulture) July 18, 2017
-Mariah Carey, who has not had a hit single since #Beautiful in 2013, continues to ruin what's left of her legacy.
- The series will be about a “an ambitious, bi-racial 16-year-old girl” growing up in NYC in 1986 aka Glitter
- Stella, Mariah's manager, will exec produce
- failed reality show
- failed joint tour with lionel richie which sold 2x1 tickets on groupon
- failed residency
- embarrassing press over NYE debacle
- a flop single with i don't
and now add this series no one asked for and no one will watch. the fuck, man? mariah's a LEGEND. if stella wants to make a quick buck, which mariah desperately needs, fucking release an album of unreleased songs or even sell the stems from the glory days. i'd buy it!
but whoever got her the steroids for her return to the residency deserves something good, she sounded better than she has in years this weekend
the onlya jlo fan.
80s drama series? you're goddamn right i'm watching
Also Meteorite was good too
NOOOOOOOO
Even though I need her to put the Glitter album on streaming sites because it has some quality music
Justice for "Don't Know What to Do"
It peaked at #4 and it was everywhere that summer.
but tbh it was everywhere for me that summer because my bff's homosexual roommate was a hardcore mariah stan but i never heard it on the radio in my city!
Seriously. Get rid of Stella. ASAP.