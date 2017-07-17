Mariah Carey rehashes Glitter as a drama series for Starz!



they might as well just cast jade Reply

Jade was amazing. I couldn't watch America's next flop Walgreen's model after her season. Reply

what was the reason they gave for eliminating her? was it something dumb like looking old? Reply

I thought about this biracial butterfly Reply

all of the seasons up to 14 are on Amazon Video. My friends and I have been binging. Reply

can we unite and get stella fired? mariah so far this year mariah has had:



- failed reality show

- failed joint tour with lionel richie which sold 2x1 tickets on groupon

- failed residency

- embarrassing press over NYE debacle

- a flop single with i don't



and now add this series no one asked for and no one will watch. the fuck, man? mariah's a LEGEND. if stella wants to make a quick buck, which mariah desperately needs, fucking release an album of unreleased songs or even sell the stems from the glory days. i'd buy it! Reply

mte get rid of that witch



but whoever got her the steroids for her return to the residency deserves something good, she sounded better than she has in years this weekend Reply

in years doesn't really say much sis. mariah last sounded truly great between march-june of 2005. everything vocally about emancipation went south when she hit the bar once again. #alkie Reply

Stella and her whole family smh Reply

her residency failed? and what I didn't even know she released a single this year Reply

bitch i c u!



and in 2017 mariah's is here with failed reality shows, residency with low ticket sales, and rehashing a flop movie for a few coins. but sure, lets make this about me being the only a jlo fan.



Edited at 2017-07-18 01:48 am (UTC)

starz original programming continues to pander to me 😍



80s drama series? you're goddamn right i'm watching Reply

I love ha so fucking much ugh!!!! Makes me sad to see the MESS Reply

Mariah, sis, just get that album out and make some bops. Stop with all this fuckery. Reply

JUSTICE FOR FADED AND DEDICATE and MAKE IT LOOK GOOD oh wow SONGS















!!!



Also Meteorite was good too

yassss Reply

omg imagine the wigs Reply

I'm pissed that Glitter isn't on spotify. Reply

Ugh, right??? Lead The Way is such a fucking good ass song!! Reply

same. and they also look off the loverboy remix that wasnt even on a glitter soundtrack but on a general mariah remix album or s/t UGH Reply

NOOOOOOOO Reply

I literally gay gasped and my roommate was like, "What did you just find out!?" lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

She's doing anything and everything EXCEPT releasing her album, come on Mimi



Even though I need her to put the Glitter album on streaming sites because it has some quality music Reply

fuck I love this song. I think the album was overrated, but this song bops Reply

This song is so good. Reply

mteee Reply

lbr op, #Beautiful was not a hit Reply

It peaked at It peaked at #4 and it was everywhere that summer. Reply

but tbh it was everywhere for me that summer because my bff's homosexual roommate was a hardcore mariah stan but i never heard it on the radio in my city! now sis no fake news plz, it peaked at #15 on the hot 100but tbh it was everywhere for me that summer because my bff's homosexual roommate was a hardcore mariah stan but i never heard it on the radio in my city! Reply

I feel like Mariah's career is stagnant right now. She needs a complete overhaul of literally everything. She needs to come through with some more modern music and she needs to fire her shit manager. Reply

Tori Kelly maybe? Idk any other young biracial singers who can do Mariah justice. Reply

