Happy #NationalSnakeDay!

god it feels like it's been ten goddamn years

literally Reply

ikr Reply

It's been a year already? Time really does fly when the devil is at rest. 🎶sunrise sunset 🎶 Reply

My cousin once forced me to watch her snake eat a live mouse. She also made me sleep on the floor during a sleepover when it had gotten loose and she didn't know where it was.



I'm not a huge fan of snakes.

And you agreed to sleep on the floor? I could never lol Reply

Is your cousin a sociopath? Jc Reply

She later developed drinking issues, which led to her being fired at her job, which led to her being an agoraphobiac who didn't leave the house for about 8 or 9 years.



So I mean kind of. Reply

lmao wtffff Reply

i wouuuuuld have LEFT Reply

you're cousin has issues Reply

Fuck your cousin tbh. I would've went home. Reply

Your cousin isn't a very nice person Reply

I hate Snek more than Kim so this is good. This is very good. Reply

you must not care about black people. Reply

Sometimes I see your comments and get a sympathy chill for the people who have to know you in real life. Reply

omg i remember thinking "kim only has one snapchat video to share" but the she kept posting, and posting, and posting. and then khloe had to insert her 2 cents into the argument and ruined it all



Edited at 2017-07-18 12:33 am (UTC)

as much as i hate kanye now i am going to a live orchestra concert of MBDTF and i am fucking stoked. either it will be LIT or super boring - no in between. either way my body is ready

i hate him now too but god i get chills thinking about how good that concert will be Reply

ohhhh damn that sounds amazing! where at? Reply

simpler times Reply

a truly iconic moment in pop history Reply

life without hearing from taylor swift every 17 seconds has been fun. Reply

enjoy the last couple of weeks of it Reply

Edited at 2017-07-18 12:36 am (UTC)

lmao Reply

lmaooo Reply

Lol Reply

lmaooooo Reply

Omfg lmaoooooo Reply

It's been great. Lady Gaga too, i forget they both exist a lot of the time and i'm loving it. Reply

Can't wait for her new album 2bh! Reply

Hittin the club with the girls tonight! Taytay style. 😍

What is Lorde doing? I feel like I'm seeing her 'O' face and I don't like it at all. Reply

OMG, lol Reply

She is fantasizing about a perfect onion ring. Reply

STOP Reply

I like how everyone is trying to not look at her Reply

i have flashbacks from all the mixed couples weddings i had to go to as a child Reply

jordan wants to be excluded from the narrative lmao Reply

This gif always creeps me out. Reply

Everyone is a mess in this gif omg Reply

i know the highlight of this gif are supposed to be the white girls but jordan holding onto derulo FOR DEAR life is everything to me considering they broke up like a week after that Reply

First that purse carrying 'Hobbit' extra reject with one eye constantly focused down your shirt gets exposed on Buzzfeed, now this. No wonder she was in the suitcase. Reply

What happened to ed sheeran? Reply

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 6952991.html



I love that you knew I was talking about Ed Sheeran Reply

her team made the pap agency issue a retraction saying she wasn't in the suitcase lmao Reply

LMAO Reply

hope she never lives this down Reply

she's white. she will. Reply

Is that why she was in a box earlier Reply

