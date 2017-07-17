Happy #NationalSnakeDay!
Taylor Swift fans are reclaiming "National Snake Day" a year after Kim Kardashian exposed her on Snapchat https://t.co/RMmgjAkDsi pic.twitter.com/geggZpIBvn— BuzzFeed (@BuzzFeed) July 17, 2017
Happy one year anniversary of this iconic day in ONTD history! One year ago today, Kim Kardashian released a video on Snapchat of Taylor Swift on the phone with Kanye West giving her blessing for his song "Famous." Taylor later clarified that while she did give Kanye her blessing for the lyric, she did not know he was going to refer to her as "that bitch"(surejan.gif). Now in a weird turn of events that I don't really understand, Taylor's fans are reclaiming the holiday to honor Taylor by changing their social media profiles to feature snakes because "July 17 revealed all the true fans that will support Taylor no matter what".
Wait it's legit National Snake Day?!?!?They have holidays for everybody, I mean everything these days! 🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍🐍— Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) July 17, 2016
Source 1 2
I'm not a huge fan of snakes.
So I mean kind of.
Fuck your cousin tbh. I would've went home.
Edited at 2017-07-18 12:33 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-07-18 12:36 am (UTC)
Lol
Hittin the club with the girls tonight! Taytay style. 😍
This gif always creeps me out.
http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10