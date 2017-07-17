green light

Happy #NationalSnakeDay!


Happy one year anniversary of this iconic day in ONTD history! One year ago today, Kim Kardashian released a video on Snapchat of Taylor Swift on the phone with Kanye West giving her blessing for his song "Famous." Taylor later clarified that while she did give Kanye her blessing for the lyric, she did not know he was going to refer to her as "that bitch"(surejan.gif). Now in a weird turn of events that I don't really understand, Taylor's fans are reclaiming the holiday to honor Taylor by changing their social media profiles to feature snakes because "July 17 revealed all the true fans that will support Taylor no matter what".


Source 1 2

Tagged: , , ,