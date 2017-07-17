



OP are you loving these notes?



I'm dying because she truly gave up on that note pic.twitter.com/Bf0kfq7Mft — tink. (@_MissTink) July 14, 2017

I find her so ridiculous that all I do is laugh.OP are you loving these notes? Reply

lmao Reply

ouch Reply

You have to know your limits Reply

I'm screaming that this made the final cut! Reply

Producer: Should we do another take?



Mimi: Nah, I think we got it. Reply

omg lmao Reply

my sister had a professor at Berklee that would sing really loud and flat, "FLAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAT" whenever someone was flat in class



someone needed to do that to this child Reply

LOL Reply

yooooooooooooooo 💀💀💀💀 Reply

She seems out of it in this performance. She's doing the bare minimum and looks like her head is somewhere else and not there. Is this how she usually is at her shows? I think is kinda rude to not be high energy and give it your all on stage out of respect for ur fans who paid to see you.

She also looks uncomfortable in that outfit 3 sizes too small for her rubenesque body.



"This project will require all of your focus and effort"

Me: pic.twitter.com/wzgCHE45xa — Jon (@prasejeebus) 17 July 2017

this is so tragic lmao Reply

what the hell did I just watch? what is wrong with her? Reply

She's such a joke, and people are actually cheering when the guys lift her up. Like she did something special that took so much effort. Reply

Her poor dancers omg 😂😂 Reply

screaming @ the audience cheering when the dancers lift her up lmaoooooo Reply

LMAO Why not just sit with a mike? Reply

OMG yikes. She's honestly been so off for a while now. She needs to take a break, rest her voice, write some proper songs, and really get herself together because people paid to see her and this is not okay. Reply

this is pathetic and sad. Reply

she's coasting on her legacy, she ruined her voice with all her drinking, she has taken the whole ~diva thing to an outrageously ridiculous level and she is surrounding herself with absolute yes-people. Reply

this is spot on. For awhile i thought she was overdoing the diva thing on her tv show but i am 100% sure she is actually like that in life. Reply

She moves slower than my dead grandma Reply

What is she doing to her career lmao Reply

I think she's realizing how irrelevant her music is & just cashing checks for being a dipshit. 🤷‍♂️ Reply

Mariah Carey has been caught doing the bare fucking minimum today.



I truly believe she should have retired after the emancipation of mimi. Her voice i no where near the same. Reply

mte she just doesn't give af anymore like where is the effort sis Reply

She should have capitalized on acting after Precious if she wanted another entertainment career. Reply

I'm just so over her now. More over it than she is Reply

