Mariah Carey appears on Shazam, sits in front of piano but doesn't sing
-Mariah surprises the contestants on the new show Beat Shazam
This killed me. They make it look like she's going to sing a little something, and she literally just says thank you.
OP are you loving these notes?
Mimi: Nah, I think we got it.
someone needed to do that to this child
She seems out of it in this performance. She's doing the bare minimum and looks like her head is somewhere else and not there. Is this how she usually is at her shows? I think is kinda rude to not be high energy and give it your all on stage out of respect for ur fans who paid to see you.
She also looks uncomfortable in that outfit 3 sizes too small for her rubenesque body.
I truly believe she should have retired after the emancipation of mimi. Her voice i no where near the same.