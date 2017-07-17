WonderWoman

I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta, and now 3rd Highest Grossing WB film




-As of this past Sunday WWs box office domestic total was $380.7 million, compared with $381 million for Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and will easily pass Harry Potters total (when not accounting for inflation)

-Will end up besting GoTG 2 whose current BO stands at $386.6 million domestically to date.

-Will be the 3rd highest grossing movie for WB domestically behind Nolans Dark Knight (Rises) when not taking in inflation.

-Currently has THE BEST hold of any superhero film in more than 15 years.

-Is the #2 grossing Superhero Origin film

-Will be hitting $390+ before the film finishes in theaters.





Source: 1 2
