I am Diana of Themyscira, daughter of Hippolyta, and now 3rd Highest Grossing WB film
Another day, another milestone for Patty Jenkins' #WonderWoman https://t.co/gfEwaCKAje— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 17, 2017
-As of this past Sunday WWs box office domestic total was $380.7 million, compared with $381 million for Deathly Hallows: Part 2 and will easily pass Harry Potters total (when not accounting for inflation)
-Will end up besting GoTG 2 whose current BO stands at $386.6 million domestically to date.
-Will be the 3rd highest grossing movie for WB domestically behind Nolans Dark Knight (Rises) when not taking in inflation.
-Currently has THE BEST hold of any superhero film in more than 15 years.
-Is the #2 grossing Superhero Origin film
-Will be hitting $390+ before the film finishes in theaters.
The Merc may be filthier, but her B.O. is stronger. Congrats #WonderWoman. pic.twitter.com/jhP1hRAKlY— Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 11, 2017
Source: 1 2
from THR: "if all goes as planned, the studio will announce the sequel at Comic-Con later this week"
🙏🏽
But women can't lead movies, right?!?!?! Lmaooo
Al though I wasn't happy with the movie, I hope they improve on the next