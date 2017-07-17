July 17th, 2017, 06:34 pm syphilisdiller The Bachelorette: Meeting the fams Rachel has to go and meet the final 4's families. What guy's fam is going to blow it for them, making them miss out on the boom boom room date?source Current Mood: Franzia- refreshing white, $6.99 Current Music: Shania Twain - That Don't Impress Me Much Tagged: black celebrities, race / racism, reality show, television - abc, television promo / stills, the bachelor / bachelorette (abc), true love / love is dead Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 427427 comments Add comment
The questions seemed easy this week except the one about Dean's family.
Edited at 2017-07-17 11:51 pm (UTC)
she finally set home the two dudes that had no screen time and no one knew their names