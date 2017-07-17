The Bachelorette: Meeting the fams

Preparing myself for 1)second hand embarrassment due to Dean's dad and 2)seeing how plastic Bryans family looks. Reply

WHAT is that bootleg low quality GIF, OP!? Reply

Burning Love- go watch rn Reply

So excited for tonight! Glad I am here to watch with you wonderful people :) Reply

aww this comment is so cute! tonight is one of the only weeks i can watch with everyone and i'm sooo excited :D Reply

I love it because it's usually me catching up on saturday morning and my boyfriend is never into it so I have no one to discuss with! Reply

It's so annoying how Rachel sees Peter saying he won't propose if he doesn't feel ready as a negative thing. I wonder if that's producer-influenced or if she really feels that way. Reply

I think it was producer influenced. I think he is a clear front runner and they want to throw off our scent. BUT WE KNOW BETTA Reply

It's pissing me off tho lol, like if I were Rachel I'd be all on his dick for that reason bc it means he's actually legit. Reply

I think she may be drinking the Bachelor koolaid and wants to get engaged at the end regardless. Reply

I just came in to find out the name of the show these gifs are from because I'm dying Reply

Burning Love. It's even better than you think, so hilarious. It's on Hulu! Reply

Perfect! Thank you, I've been looking for new stuff to watch Reply

i am ready for this episode Reply

I bet someone in Bryan's family works in a plastic surgeon's office and I can also bet he drives a BMW.



The questions seemed easy this week except the one about Dean's family. Reply

Yup IA, except the hot tub one too. I feel like I always get that one wrong lol. Reply

i think i've gotten the hot tub wrong EVERY WEEK- i just changed my answer, watch it backfire Reply

a leased BMW Reply

i liked them easy! let this be the week i finally get 100% Reply

i can't wait to meet dean's* guru dad



Edited at 2017-07-17 11:51 pm (UTC) Reply

you're here for the beginning! Reply

I'm on my way home Lol but almost there 😢 ill miss the first 15 minutes I think but I'm gonna read the comments lol Reply

there's been so little about eric's date leaked? idk Reply

At least $5 billion in private student loan debts may be wiped away as paperwork goes missing https://t.co/lN1Yos5u37 — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 17, 2017







plz let mine be in the great purge Reply

I'm having a shitty couple of weeks so I need one good thing - please let it be this. Reply

Please god let Navient loans be in there

Good Reply

Please God let my Chase loan (now ACS) be part of this!!! This would make my life. Reply

Praying for all of you bbys! Reply

i'm pretty sure desus and mero just predicted this? lmao wtf Reply

:/ missed last week so did anything crazy happen? Reply

not really



she finally set home the two dudes that had no screen time and no one knew their names Reply

hmmmmmmmm as a sikh i'm gonna wait to hear about how this episode unravels before i decide if i'm gonna bother watching it Reply

yeah i saw that yesterday Reply

So iirc, last week during the previews they showed Rachel's family hating on Bryan; is that going to happen this episode? Or did that spoil us as to who is for sure getting a rose tonight? 😕 Reply

i think they meet rachel's fam next week? isn't this week where she goes to their hometowns? Reply

Thats what i thought about the order of visits, so I wish they didnt show that clip Reply

Yeah, that did seem weird because Rachel's family all looked like they were in the same house when Nick visited in Dallas. Maybe it was a spoiler. Reply

Parent

