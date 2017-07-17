Pussy Riot's founder says Democrats are scapegoating Putin to distract from their own problems

She's a Putin apologist Reply

Thread

Link

Oh well in light of everyone else's comments no one is going to get that this was sarcastic lmao. I don't think she's trying to say like "awwww poor anxious Putin," she's just telling people not to buy into his mythology entirely because he perpetuates that image for his own gain as well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah reading it in context was better Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. There are aspects of her argument that I can understand her logic behind despite my not exactly agreeing with much of what she said. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Lol thank you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She says that people shouldn't think of Putin as a thug because his image is carefully calculated, going on to say that he's just trying to hide his anxiety by portraying himself as hypermasculine



is she woobifying putin Reply

Thread

Link





Need a reminder of the human cost of dictatorship? All these are journalists who criticized Putin--and died under mysterious circumstances pic.twitter.com/RaOluVumxi — Yascha Mounk (@Yascha_Mounk) July 15, 2017

It's all just an image ok! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was interesting listening to Matt Taibbi talk about Russia and the deaths of journalists there on his new podcast. He basically said something similar to her, that is can be hard to know what happened and Putin is happy to take credit for the deaths for his own gain (which ofc does not discount that he may have done some or all of them himself).



Edited at 2017-07-17 11:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

as if he's the new villain in a teen tv show. jesus christ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's trying to say that people shouldn't buy into the myth that Putin is this hypermasculine dude because that's what he wants people to believe. It benefits him in certain ways. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

he's just trying to hide his anxiety by portraying himself as hypermasculine.





Reply

Thread

Link

Why can democrats never come together the way Republicans can? They may hate some aspect of the party or politicians in it but they still vote R at the end of the day, no matter what. On the other hand democrats will just stay home. Reply

Thread

Link

Because democrats/liberals are idealists and *some* of them can't do anything if it's not perfect. Whereas conservatives/republicans don't actually have any morals or ethics or anything at all and are willing to come together to just fuck everyone up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that gave the repubs trump tho. that's not a great strategy. we shouldn't be obligated to vote solely on someone slapping dem in front of their names. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Its what happens when you're an independent mind set. Pros and cons.



Uncompromising but can also lead to self serving.



But all open minded caring people need to get their collective shit together soon. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

jfc i understand that democrats need to find a cohesive (leftist) message and just let mueller deal with the russia issue but all of this "putin is a poor little puppy who is being bullied by mean old democrats" is really wild. Reply

Thread

Link

That's not what she said at all. Hell, girl was jailed for speaking out against Putin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i've never heard anyone insinuate putin is being bullied? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

where on earth did you get that from this?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the dumbest fucking comment. Google her before you comment again. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what Reply

Thread

Link

I really hope Bernie dies before 2020 cuz I can't have that old dinasaur and his following of white people sabbotaging the election. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL hoping for his death is way harsh Tai but I agree with the spirit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmfaooooo rude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao honestly......same. If he runs again, him and his asshole supporters are gonna fuck everything up again. People are gonna be voting for fucking Harmbe again in ~protest~ when he loses the primaries AGAIN, and we'll be stuck with 4 more years of T*ump. No fucking thanks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao well damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree.



That old coot and his followers get on my fucking nerves. I get what they're saying, but let's be honest; Bernie lost the nomination on Super Tuesday when he couldn't secure the black vote he and his campaign never really wanted because they thought they could run the white and the Latino vote (yeah, they were serious) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn.



He could kick it tomorrow or be immortal and it wouldn't likely matter though. The split and the issues with both sides aren't getting fixed by the midterms and will likely still be uphill to overcome in 2020, with or without him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea they have plenty of other problems lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, damn girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Bernie isn't the be-all, end-all of the Democratic divide Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

don't worry trump will win again Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

A new poll came out, Bernie is by far the most popular senator. 2020 will not be a normal election, it will be a huge popularity contest against Trump. Right now, Bernie seems like our best option to win. No other Dem has the popularity and name recognition, if we put some boring corporate Dem against Trump we will lose again. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo mte



everyone from 2016 needs to stay far away Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You are not going to win the election without these white people, the electoral college gives rural voters a more powerful vote. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lolomg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl, take a chill pill.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can we do the Democrat purity tests AFTER we get the Orange Horseman of the Apocalypse out of the White House? Reply

Thread

Link

"going on to say that he's just trying to hide his anxiety by portraying himself as hypermasculine."

Some people??????? Murder opponents and oppress their people???? To cope???? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Calling him a thug is very ableist of you, sweaty 🙃🙃🙃 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omgg lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"he's just trying to hide his anxiety by portraying himself as hypermasculine." i mean, that's not exactly news, everyone with an ounze of sense can see what thaat fuckboy intends with all these pictures of him wrestling a shark or whatever. classic male insecurity. but that doesn't change the fact that he's a dangerous asshole who inferfered in the politics of another country. not just one.

Reply

Thread

Link

"scapegoating" ... pretty sure he brought all his own sins upon himself but Okay



what do i know Reply

Thread

Link

ikr? can u really scapegoat someone who has done the deed? who is guilty? i don't even get what she's trying to say here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*looks at op*



I don't think I have the energy for this tonight. Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OP needs the 'this bitch' tag Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol this comment with your icon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

You and me both my dude Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I never content in any of their posts (except right now) and I encourage everyone sick of this shit to follow my lead. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

haha, ia very strongly with this sentiment. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean, it's not scape goating when there's a mountain of proof? I get she wants to declaw him but that doesn't work with a powerful dictator that just murders whoever speaks out against him. This is like the people that keep saying "trump is just stupid!". Maybe, but you can be dangerous at the same time and minimizing that is dangerous. Reply

Thread

Link

White leftists and liberals have been really showing y'alls asses since November 8th. Reply

Thread

Link