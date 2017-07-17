BERNIE

Pussy Riot's founder says Democrats are scapegoating Putin to distract from their own problems



Pussy Riot's founder Nadezhda Tolokonnikova says that Democrats are scapegoating Putin to distract from their own party's problems.

She says that people shouldn't think of Putin as a thug because his image is carefully calculated, going on to say that he's just trying to hide his anxiety by portraying himself as hypermasculine.

Nadezhda also says that Democrats need to stop protecting the interests of the wealthy people they represent.



Source: Twitter
