Pussy Riot's founder says Democrats are scapegoating Putin to distract from their own problems
Pussy Riot's founder Nadezhda Tolokonnikova says that Democrats are scapegoating Putin to distract from their own party's problems.
She says that people shouldn't think of Putin as a thug because his image is carefully calculated, going on to say that he's just trying to hide his anxiety by portraying himself as hypermasculine.
Nadezhda also says that Democrats need to stop protecting the interests of the wealthy people they represent.
EXCLUSIVE: Founder of Pussy Riot says American liberals' obsession with Putin aims to distract from Dems' problems https://t.co/XhCE2G1i2d— David Sirota (@davidsirota) July 17, 2017
Source: Twitter
is she woobifying putin
Edited at 2017-07-17 11:42 pm (UTC)
Uncompromising but can also lead to self serving.
But all open minded caring people need to get their collective shit together soon.
That old coot and his followers get on my fucking nerves. I get what they're saying, but let's be honest; Bernie lost the nomination on Super Tuesday when he couldn't secure the black vote he and his campaign never really wanted because they thought they could run the white and the Latino vote (yeah, they were serious)
He could kick it tomorrow or be immortal and it wouldn't likely matter though. The split and the issues with both sides aren't getting fixed by the midterms and will likely still be uphill to overcome in 2020, with or without him.
everyone from 2016 needs to stay far away
Some people??????? Murder opponents and oppress their people???? To cope????
what do i know
I don't think I have the energy for this tonight.