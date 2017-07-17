Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter After Buzzfeed Digs Up Cringey Tweets

Men getting ready is throwing on a t shirt, underwear and jeans. Women, please learn from this, it shouldn't take an hour to dry your hair





lol he's such a loser Reply

bless this feminist show Reply

lmao, this is exactly where my mind went as well. Perfection. Reply

lmaoooo it always kills me when the guy's like "I have to go apologize to some bitches." Reply

lol this and "Put Yourself First" are great Reply

"im forever changed after what ive just seen" lmaoo i love this number so much



if only it were that easy for men to wake up Reply

Yet he'd still expect his date to look flawless I'm sure. Reply

Speak for yourself you ugly little bridge troll. It only takes him that long because he knows there's literally no point in trying to fix that face. Reply

I thought he had already deleted his twitter weeks ago? Reply

i don't understand half of these tweets Reply

smh @ people who get super famous and don't delete their old tweets



as a publicist, where is your publicist... Reply

lol mte I've always said the first chance there's a whiff of fame in my future (hey, stranger things have happened) I'm deleting everythingggggg including all my lj comments rip (luckily there's a button to do it all at once lol) Reply

Lol, reminds me of ONTD finding Troian Bellaisario's old lj. Reply

Is there really a button? Tell me more tell me more Reply

I would just delete my account and have someone run a new one. I would not trust myself Reply

"Men getting ready is throwing on a t shirt, underwear and jeans. Women, please learn from this, it shouldn't take an hour to dry your hair"



I love it when men think they're being slick with this casual mocking of women who like to spend time on their hair or makeup, yet they'll be the first ones to shit all over a girl for not looking perfect. Reply

Ding ding ding Reply

especially the ones who look like him! always the busted, least-moisturized, rank dick havers.



Edited at 2017-07-18 12:07 am (UTC)

lol I can tell by his face he doesn't clean under his foreskin. Reply

if i was a celeb id either delete social media entirely or i'd be the most woke bitch in the social media stratosphere and post nothing but social justice shit and thirst traps Reply

How the fuck did he become a thing?



One second he's just some desperate loser who hung out with Ellie Goulding at the VMAs and now he's all over top 40? Why? Reply

His voice isn't terrible tbh Reply

-The t-shirt and jeans one cracks me up. This gremlin thinks women shouldn't put in effort just because he looks like a dumpster. Maybe I wanna look good, bitch!



When will we escape ha? Of course there's a fedora.











-Of course he's that "girls look better without makeup!" guy.
-The t-shirt and jeans one cracks me up. This gremlin thinks women shouldn't put in effort just because he looks like a dumpster. Maybe I wanna look good, bitch!
When will we escape ha? Of course there's a fedora.

honestly that simpsonized version is too cute to be him

he should look more like a wall-eyed moe szyslak Reply

like the three eyed fish w/o the middle eye Reply

they need to consult the team who designed the mutants in futurama Reply

lmao Reply

lol mte Reply

"Women, please learn from this" The day I start taking appearance advice from this garden gnome, take me out back and shoot me tbh. Reply

it looks nothing like him Reply

That looks like a simpsonized version of Ewan McGregor maybe but certainly not this fuggo.



Ed Sheeran doesn't belong in Springfield, he belongs with the Garbage Pail Kids. Reply

they made a qt "version" of his because otherwise he would have criedt.



Where are his neckbeard and horrible round glasses? Reply

Wasn't he already on The Simpsons? Reply

Damn, ONTD. y'all went savage lol

RIP Reply

I'm guessing it was probably the Game of Thrones thing. It didn't seem like the response on twitter was very positive and you know he was expecting it to be. Reply

"This is the fookin persil mans dem seen, full load, coz me ran outta soap"



what Reply

why do people feel the need to find old tweets from years ago.? Reply

Why not? Reply

No I did not enjoy seeing ED Sheeran on GoT. He was honestly more visually offensive than the shit montage that Sam had to deal with. Reply

These tweets aren't even bad at all tbh. Reply

I thought the same thing lol I mean there were a few nasty ones in there but why not just say "Top 5 shitty things he has said"? Because most of them weren't even that bad. Reply

Nice Guy™ says some misogynistic, dumb shit about women Reply

lol right? As if it wasn't readily apparent from his dumbass, would-be-fuckboi-but-can't-fuck lyrics. Reply

lol Reply

mte, so many of his songs shame women too just like drake, trash Reply

Parent

