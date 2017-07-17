Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter After Buzzfeed Digs Up Cringey Tweets
- A Buzzfeed employee with a lot of time on their hands dug up a bunch of Ed Sheeran's tweets from 2011 - 2012.
- They're not particularly flattering, some especially toward women.
- It's unclear if he deleted after this article was posted or after people weren't pleased with his GoT cameo.
- Maybe he's going on social media hiatus again
plz do
Did you enjoy Ed Sheeran on Game of Thrones, ONTD?
lol he's such a loser
if only it were that easy for men to wake up
as a publicist, where is your publicist...
I love it when men think they're being slick with this casual mocking of women who like to spend time on their hair or makeup, yet they'll be the first ones to shit all over a girl for not looking perfect.
Edited at 2017-07-18 12:07 am (UTC)
One second he's just some desperate loser who hung out with Ellie Goulding at the VMAs and now he's all over top 40? Why?
-The t-shirt and jeans one cracks me up. This gremlin thinks women shouldn't put in effort just because he looks like a dumpster. Maybe I wanna look good, bitch!
When will we escape ha? Of course there's a fedora.
Edited at 2017-07-17 11:25 pm (UTC)
he should look more like a wall-eyed moe szyslak
Ed Sheeran doesn't belong in Springfield, he belongs with the Garbage Pail Kids.
Where are his neckbeard and horrible round glasses?
RIP
what