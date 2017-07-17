Erika Jayne sideeye

Ed Sheeran Deletes Twitter After Buzzfeed Digs Up Cringey Tweets

- A Buzzfeed employee with a lot of time on their hands dug up a bunch of Ed Sheeran's tweets from 2011 - 2012.
- They're not particularly flattering, some especially toward women.
- It's unclear if he deleted after this article was posted or after people weren't pleased with his GoT cameo.
- Maybe he's going on social media hiatus again plz do

Source 1

Did you enjoy Ed Sheeran on Game of Thrones, ONTD?
