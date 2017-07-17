Blind Item: Undeserved Emmy Nomination
Controversy is breaking out amongst Emmy members over an unexpected nomination many are calling undeserved.
‘It makes us look like a joke,’ one member shares exclusively to us.
Another worldly member elucidates, ‘This is why the Emmys get accused of being rigged.’
Source.
Popular guesses at source: Barb, Anthony Hopkins.
I'm going with Barb on this one, tbh. Might as well just open up a category for memes.
but barb is a good guess lol.
when i saw it lol
the mbb nomination confused me as well, especially bc they snubbed winona
but at the same time, do people really pay that much attention to guest star nominations, that they'd be crying about how it looks?
barb's nom is a fucking joke and the most undeserved nom of the past several years.
Here are all the acting categories to refresh your memories
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Anthony Hopkins, Westworld
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Tatiana Maslany)
Viola Davis, HTGAWM
Claire Foy, The Crown
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Keri Russell, The Americans
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Robin Wright, House of Cards
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Maggie Smith)
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Ben Mendelsohn)
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
John Lithgow, The Crown
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Margo Martindale, The Americans)
Alison Wright, The Americans
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Ann Dowd, The Leftovers
Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black
Shannon Purser, Stranger Things
GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan)
Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline
BD Wong, Mr. Robot
Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan
Denis O’Hare, This Is Us
Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us
Gerald McRaney, This Is Us
LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus)
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie
Allison Janney, Mom
Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie
LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Jeffrey Tambor)
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Aziz Ansari, Master of None
Zach Galifianakis, Baskets
Donald Glover, Atlanta
William H. Macy, Shameless
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Kate McKinnon)
Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live
Kathryn Hahn, Transparent
Judith Light, Transparent
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, SNL)
Wanda Sykes, black-ish
Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe
Becky Ann Baker, Girls
Angela Bassett, Master of None
Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live
Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live
GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Peter Scolari, Girls)
Riz Ahmed, Girls
Matthew Rhys, Girls
Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live
Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live
Hugh Laurie, Veep
LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Sarah Paulson, People vs. O.J.)
Carrie Coon, Fargo
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies
Jessica Lange, FEUD
Susan Sarandon, FEUD
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Courtney B. Vance, People vs. O.J.)
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius
John Turturro, The Night Of
SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Regina King, American Crime)
Regina King, American Crime
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Judy Davis, FEUD
Jackie Hoffman, FEUD
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Sterling K. Brown, People vs. O.J.)
Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies
David Thewlis, Fargo
Alfred Molina, FEUD
Stanley Tucci, FEUD
Bill Camp, The Night Of
Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of
i was legit shocked
Did they really have no other options than to give Feud a stupid amount of nominations?
Yep, it's definitely Barb/Ethel. And definitely a joke.
I was like WHO THE FUCK IS BARB?
To be fair, she was an immediate favorite tho quickly forgotten.