Blind Item: Undeserved Emmy Nomination

Controversy is breaking out amongst Emmy members over an unexpected nomination many are calling undeserved.

‘It makes us look like a joke,’ one member shares exclusively to us.

Another worldly member elucidates, ‘This is why the Emmys get accused of being rigged.’

Source.
Popular guesses at source: Barb, Anthony Hopkins.
I'm going with Barb on this one, tbh. Might as well just open up a category for memes.
