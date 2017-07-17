Blind Item: Undeserved Emmy Nomination

anthony hopkins is anthony hopkins tho, i don't see ppl being bitter about his nomination.



but barb is a good guess lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I was reading the source comments and that was my thought as well. Who would be mad about Hopkins? It would be different if it was James Marsden or something (imo, he was basically a Ken doll but I think he was meant to be lol). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ia, he's too established and too talented. if those ppl from GoT get nominations, so should he, lol.



Edited at 2017-07-17 11:39 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yeah, plus, Hopkins was freaking brilliant on Westworld. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Mte it's definitely Barb Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously, Hopkins was my favorite part of Westworld. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the barb nom is a joke Reply

Thread

Link

When I saw that she was nominated I was legit so confused. How did she even get that nom? Who did Netflix pay to get that nomination through? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and like I get it has to do with eligibility time frames or w/e but the show is old af how is it just now getting nominated for emmys lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





when i saw it lol



the mbb nomination confused me as well, especially bc they snubbed winona ikr! i was legit likewhen i saw it lolthe mbb nomination confused me as well, especially bc they snubbed winona Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's straight out of the Golden Globes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I literally thought people were joking when I saw the comments in he Emmys post lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol fucking Bard Reply

Thread

Link

not Hopkins, they love to nominate big movie stars Reply

Thread

Link

i don't see why Anthony Hopkins' nom would be undeserved Reply

Thread

Link

i'm someone that still wants justice for ha, but her nomination really is ridiculous.



but at the same time, do people really pay that much attention to guest star nominations, that they'd be crying about how it looks? Reply

Thread

Link

It's got to be Barb. Hopkins is essentially playing himself but at least he's a legend with industry clout. Barb's nomination is like rewarding a Tumblr gif-set. Reply

Thread

Link

I mean, they're still nominating Modern Family for best comedy series so there are obviously other nominations that should be a lot more embarrassing. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao this! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Definitely Barb. That nomination is ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link

definitely Barb "Is-that-a-new-bra" Holland. even the actress is probably saying wtf?



Edited at 2017-07-17 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

i can see people being peeved over hopkins in lead (the only lead on that show is erw) but thats it



barb's nom is a fucking joke and the most undeserved nom of the past several years. Reply

Thread

Link

Nah, Hopkins was the male lead on that show. His character set so much of what happened in motion. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree that the true lead is ERW, but Hopkins, even though I would argue his role is supporting on the show, shares male lead with Jeffrey Wright. I get why HBO submitted them separately tho since there was no way they were both getting nominated in Best Actor. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no, emilia clarke and kit harrington have the most undeserved noms lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

GoT isn't nominated this year. If it were any other year, yes. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yep Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i keep hoping the barb nomination is a joke because really??



Edited at 2017-07-17 11:22 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Rami Malek)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us



LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Tatiana Maslany)

Viola Davis, HTGAWM

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Maggie Smith)

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is The New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Ben Mendelsohn)

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

John Lithgow, The Crown

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld



GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Margo Martindale, The Americans)

Alison Wright, The Americans

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Ann Dowd, The Leftovers

Laverne Cox, Orange Is The New Black

Shannon Purser, Stranger Things



GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA (2016 winner: Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan)

Ben Mendelsohn, Bloodline

BD Wong, Mr. Robot

Hank Azaria, Ray Donovan

Denis O’Hare, This Is Us

Brian Tyree Henry, This Is Us

Gerald McRaney, This Is Us



LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Julia Louis-Dreyfus)

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Jane Fonda, Grace & Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

Lily Tomlin, Grace & Frankie



LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Jeffrey Tambor)

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Kate McKinnon)

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Judith Light, Transparent

Anna Chlumsky, Veep



GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Tina Fey & Amy Poehler, SNL)

Wanda Sykes, black-ish

Carrie Fisher, Catastrophe

Becky Ann Baker, Girls

Angela Bassett, Master of None

Kristen Wiig, Saturday Night Live

Melissa McCarthy, Saturday Night Live



GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY (2016 winner: Peter Scolari, Girls)

Riz Ahmed, Girls

Matthew Rhys, Girls

Dave Chappelle, Saturday Night Live

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Saturday Night Live

Tom Hanks, Saturday Night Live

Hugh Laurie, Veep



LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Sarah Paulson, People vs. O.J.)

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, FEUD

Susan Sarandon, FEUD

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies



LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Courtney B. Vance, People vs. O.J.)

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of



SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Regina King, American Crime)

Regina King, American Crime

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Judy Davis, FEUD

Jackie Hoffman, FEUD

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies



SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE (2016 winner: Sterling K. Brown, People vs. O.J.)

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, FEUD

Stanley Tucci, FEUD

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Michael Kenneth Williams, The Night Of



Edited at 2017-07-17 11:20 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

snl got too many noms tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All that matters in life is San Junipero! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

true. deserved more noms somehow. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so delightfully surprised by that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's strange that Peter Scolari won the Emmy last year when he wasn't initially nominated Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

alexis bledel was so good in hadmaid's tale



i was legit shocked Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Vanessa Bayer and Leslie Jones getting nominations is stupid. Don't remember a single thing they did this year. I get Kate McKinnon though.



Did they really have no other options than to give Feud a stupid amount of nominations? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love Anna Chlumsky, but it's a joke she got nominated. Veep gave her NOTHING to do this season. Speaking of Veep it's ridiculous it got nominated cause this season was TERRIBLE. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the real joke is rhea seehorn and michael mckean's snubs tbqh!!!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

aye Jasmine's daddy!



Yep, it's definitely Barb/Ethel. And definitely a joke. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can someone give me their opinion on Bloodline? It pops up on my Netflix all the time but I don't know anyone who watches it. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Never mind. Barb- stranger things lol



I was like WHO THE FUCK IS BARB?



To be fair, she was an immediate favorite tho quickly forgotten. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I didn't watch Stranger Things but I thought everyone loved Barb when it came out Reply

Thread

Link

it was weird like the first wave of people who watched the show LOVED her and then the second larger wave of people who started to watch it when a hit were like wtf she's in it for like five minutes and doesn't do shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There was a lot of projecting involved with the love for that character. Like, within a week of Stranger Things premiering, fandom had decided that she was a closeted lesbian in love with her bff and that all of this was canon. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

People turned on that show in general rather quickly. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was always sort of ironic tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean people loved her because she was the scold virgin who ended up dead (probably). Not because her performance was particularly great or anything. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people projected on to her bc she was loser, wore glasses and no one gaf about her Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Perhaps she will win and they will pour pig's blood on her Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link