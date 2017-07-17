Kermit the Frog voice actor replaced due to "unacceptable business conduct"





Edited at 2017-07-17 11:14 pm (UTC)

Wendy Williams..

What kind of conduct are we talking about here?

Wow he's basically been the voice since I was alive, right after Jim Henson died. This bums me out tbh.

Is this another Elmo situation?

They wouldn't admit to knowing for years lol

"unacceptable business conduct" is a bit of a fuzzy concept in 2017



i'll just assume they didn't like him speaking his mind Reply

That's my assumption as well. Disney's not real fond of dissenting voices. Starting with Walt.

Basically. It was after he gave notes about Kermit being ooc on that ABC show that no one watched bc the muppets were ooc.

I loved the Muppets usually but even I couldn't with that show

I hope we're not talking about another Kevin Clash/Elmo situation...this statement is very vague.

i love steve so ill be so disgusted and disappointed if this turns out to be like what happened with kevin clash

Muppets studio should run America.

i am inherently suspicious of disney but ok

Does that mean he made a ~scandalous~ video like this with Kermit



Goodness. Was that a real episode?

Pretty sure it was a staged clip but of characters from an actual show. ETA: And trying to find the Snopes link about this is a pain in the ass now that they've changed the format of their site. :/

Edited at 2017-07-18 12:10 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-07-18 12:10 am (UTC) Reply

I hate the format Snopes changed to. It's so junky looking now

Yeah, I clicked "Archive" and then "Radio and TV" to try to find the article on this video, and a bunch of random new shit came up. So then I tried searching "rainbow tv show" and a bunch of irrelevant nonsense showed up (like if I'm gonna search the keywords "TV SHOW" then it better be articles about fucking TV shows, but nooooooo). It won't even let you search WITHIN a category, from the looks of it. Wtf, Snopes?

Sorry for the rant, lol. I used to love going to Snopes because it was so easy to find things but now? Ugh, far from it.



Sorry for the rant, lol. I used to love going to Snopes because it was so easy to find things but now? Ugh, far from it. Reply

No, they made it as a spoof for a staff Christmas party

Lmaooooo that video is a classic.

Unacceptable business conduct.



Wonder what that's code for Reply

probably some minor shit like "don't mention Disney or Muppet Studios in promo materials for unofficial events"

i figured he had to have done something...

These Kermit GIFs are killing me, LoL

From what I understand, he spoke up about Disney's attempted erasure of Jim Henson from Muppet branding and they fired him.

how can you erase jim henson from the muppets, tho?

His Kermit has always been terrible, so bye.

I mean, he has certainly slid in the voice with Kermit (not his other muppets, though). But in all honesty he has a point. So far everyone except David Golez hasn't worked with Jim and I find that problematic. My guess is Disney is retooling The Muppets and probably their backstories/history too. Unfortunate.

dead

LOL

I'm only guessing that the "unacceptable business conduct" is him voicing complaints about the show, since that's a pretty vague statement.

Lmao at the Kermit gifs in this post, though.



Lmao at the Kermit gifs in this post, though. Reply

the article i was reading said he refused to have an understudy but then would refuse to show up to events where kermit was supposed to be and was hostile to young performers on the set. idk the henson family is happy with him getting fired so tbh idgaf

Link