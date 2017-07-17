Kermit the Frog voice actor replaced due to "unacceptable business conduct"
- Last week, it was announced that Matt Vogel would replace Steve Whitmire as the voice of Kermit the Frog in the Muppets franchise. Whitmire replaced Jim Henson after his death in 1990, and he has played the part for twenty-seven years. He joined the family in 1978 and voiced characters such as Statler and Rizzo the Rat.
- As it turns out, Steve was fired back in October 2016.
- Muppet Studios had this to say on the decision to replace Whitmire: “We raised concerns about Steve’s repeated unacceptable business conduct over a period of many years and he consistently failed to address the feedback."
- Whitmire has been vocal about issues he had with Kermit and the Muppets in general, and how they were both handled since Disney's acquisition in 2004.
- Vogel has been working with the franchise since the '90s. He played Kermit's doppelganger in Muppets Most Wanted.
