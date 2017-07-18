jesus christ. why. this show is not even good. Reply

Thread

Link

the water cooler factor is strong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol yeah. You would be left out of your office's small talk unless you watch it.



I mean that's fine with me. I hate small talk. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The world building and battle scenes are fantastic and make people invested more every season Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

cool story bro Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's also one of those things that everyone watches purely b/c they know everyone else is watching, like they don't want to get left out/are curious to see what the fuss is about/etc. (I watch b/c at this point there's only like 12 hours left and I've already come this far so might as well tbh) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





10.1 million viewers live on HBO + 6 million viewers on HBO Go got to witness a diarrhea montage. Reply

Thread

Link

lmaooooo that really was so unnecessary Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It actually reminded me so much of when I would caregive to my grandmother. The flashbacks were real.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im usually not a fan of vomit or shit humor but the montage of sam dry gagging made me laugh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmfao



legends only Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it just went on so long Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao I watched it again few hours ago with my best friend and her dad and he covered his eyes during that scene, and my bff commented how Sam lost weight and I was like "well considering this montage, i can see why..." and her dad laughed and accidentally uncovered his eyes and saw poop and literally went like NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO and spit out his popcorn





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It dragged on for one shit encrusted eon. Felt like it, anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm not surprised. Pratically everybody I know watches it.



I liked the episode quite a bit tbh minus long shit pot shots and random Ed Sheeren Reply

Thread

Link

I just read that gremlin is also going to be on The Simpsons as Lisa's love interest that recreates La La Land. We can't escape ha! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

My only hope is that Arya kills the gang she met up with immediately. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was kinda half expecting her to be like "hahaahaha--" *stab stab stab* Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ed Sheeran singing what was clearly a timeless medieval ballad 'round the campfire was so painfully random. The only thing more tragic was all his hair all brushed forward to cover his receding hairline. Like they gave a fuck about balding when drawing and quartering someone was still a highly sought after skill. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ed sheeran sucked but i enjoyed that scene overall Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pfft...If I had my way arya would be trying to kill sansa because it's all her fault to begin with lol "but I'm supposed to marry joffrey! *Whine*" Reply

Thread

Link

lmao yes blame a 13 year old girl for her dumbass father's decision to blurt out his intentions to cersei. sansa was absolutely right, ned and robb were good men, but they were also incredibly stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

people are so damn stupid about sansa lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sansa was a child who internalized patriarchal values........



the freys stabbed a preganant woman in the stomach..... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

sansa haters are boring and (probably) sexist Reply

Thread

Link

I hate sansa and jon so I think that just makes me a flop GOT fan in the eyes of the internet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tell me you at least like Arya! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

All the Stark kids are kinda flops. Arya's gone murderous psycho, Sansa kept getting played and put in danger, Robb's dead, Jon died and still came back a flop with that battle of the bastards, and Bran fucked up majorly by letting the King mark him. But then again, I don't think any character is particularly sympathetic... Maybe Brienne and Sam? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Nah i hate them both. Actually i dislike Jon way more than Sansa but they're both useless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte and ugh @ the one above you. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

tea



people who just don't care for her are ok but the rabid haters who act like she's the worst person ever are something else Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't understand why they're still so hung up on shit up from seven years ago when almost every other character has done so much worse shit since then Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I can't believe people have circled back to hating Sansa and esp. in such an OTT way, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what i don't get are the ppl who love cersei but hate sansa. like, cersei is just as stupid. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The shots of Sam dumping the shit and so on was completely useless!!! I didn't need to see Sam walking with shit 🤢🤢 it was brief but is Jorah a prisoner at the citadel or trying to find a cure for his arm??? I remember last season dang commanding him to find a cure.



* non-book reader *



Lyanna Mormont remains flawless! Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-07-17 10:48 pm (UTC) Lyanna is such a BAMF. Her scene last night was boss. I hope she kills Cersei or the mountain tbh lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She better live! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rarely watch this show anymore but I stan the fuck out of this girl omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the best Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i have no idea about jorah but i'm assuming he's trying to find a cure? makes sense to go where all the collected knowledge of the world is.



the archmaester was cutting up human bodies so i assume they also conduct experiments. maybe he's hoping for some kind of experimental treatment/cure? idk /also not a book reader Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's no reason why would jorah be a prisoner at the citadel, even if he didn't get de royal pardon and wasn't supposed to be in westeros he would be rotting in the north



so its probably him trying to find a cure Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That literal shit scene was ridiculous. And just when I thought it was over it kept going D: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So is there a reason Arya is going to King's Landing before Winterfell? I know she wants to get right to killing, but maybe tell your siblings you're alive first? I guess it would help to stay off the grid so to speak? Reply

Thread

Link

I think her revenge is all she cares about atm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

bloodlust Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

does she even know what Sansa and Jon are doing rn?



She probably still thinks Sansa's a useless flop lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I could see her going to Winterfell and Jon and Sansa being like 'omg no stay here little girl!' and Arya would be like 'do you know what my kill count is?'I could see her not going home because her family won't understand that she's an assassin school dropout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

gimme your honest opinion! is this show worth watching? there are other shows on my to-watch list as well so jw Reply

Thread

Link

no. and I used to be an avid viewer Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nope. it's boring. i gave up in season 3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

watch black sails xox Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes. However, you should just watch and form your own opinion instead of going off of what ONTD says. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

only season 1 is good

echoing above comment, watch Black Sails instead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes imo, it's fun/enjoyable to watch. The first episode is pretty boring but it tends to pick up after that. Don't stick with it if you don't like it, though, it doesn't get any better imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the show is ending soon. I think the best part is live watching and having people to talk and complain with.



It has its high and low moments. I personally think the show is overhyped but I enjoy it enough to continue to the end.



It's basically a character show. I watch for my faves. And also I'm invested because of the books.



I will tell anyone to at least finish the first season and if you're not into then it's just not for you.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I began marathoning GOT this last Saturday and I am hooked tbh.



I never really wanted to buy into the hype and I am mostly watching to say I have. So far, I am pretty invested! I am on S2 episode 7 or 8. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also shows like Spartacus and Black Sails are superior so add those to your list if you haven't.



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it starts out well

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love it, but you should just watch it and form your own opinion. I encourage people to at least watch to the end of season 1 (10 episodes) and if you're still not feeling it, then jump ship. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I echo those who said to watch it and form your own opinion. I was in the population of never seeing it before and not comprehending why people loved it so much. So I decided to binge watch after my spring semester ended to see what the hype was about.



And holy cow! I was HOOKED!



I love the show. And I have rewatched the series three or four times already. I started reading the first book, but alas, I am about to start pursuing my Masters and they gave us a summer reading list before the fall semester begins. So I'll have to put that on hold until the school year ends. :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch the first season and then decide. I don't know why people who hate the show continue to watch. This is especially evident on ONTD. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch it and don't read the books or online comments. Try to catch up. The last season was very entertaining, and the whole experience is better when you watch with friends, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's hit-and-miss tbh. first and sixth season are great, fifth is piece of shit, 2-4 are meh. if u have nothing better to do and can stomach sometimes mediocre acting go for it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Watch maybe seasons 1-3, definitely skip 4-5 (just wiki it or something), 6 was good enough to redeem the show from seasons 4 and 5. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The first seasons are great imo. And since you'll be binge-watching it'll be easy to breeze through the bad seasons (instead of suffering week to week lol). Or you could just stop after the first few episodes of S4. (Sorry for all the edits!)



Edited at 2017-07-18 12:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this reply is late and unrelated to what you asked, but your icon 😍😍😍 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked certain parts of the first episode, namely Sansa's scene with Littlefinger and Cersei being a bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

These numbers will be broken with be next season premiere and season/series finales.



I hate how characters can be in the same area and aren't immediately introduced. Bran better say hi to his siblings in the next episodes. Reply

Thread

Link

Slayme of Thrones!



If Arya doesn't cut off Ed Sheerans balls and wear them as earrings I'm going to be rather annoyed. Reply

Thread

Link

i just started this show lmao



so behind Reply

Thread

Link

lmao where is this from Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao im cackling at the ppl in r/asoiaf hating on sansa for saying this



but she's right tho Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Hahaha yes. She's not wrong. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

did she lie tho? DID SHE? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love her for this. It's one thing to love and respect your dead father, but Jon (and Robb before him) idolized Ned and ignored his flaws and mistakes. Sansa (and probably Arya) have a more realistic view of Ned. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol @ the writers clearly trying to make Sansa the villain in this scene when she was actually talking perfect sense Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was right, she just shouldn't have said that stuff in front of everyone there but in private like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I like how she also mentioned Robb being stupid lol. She did not lie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and not a single lie was told. i didn't agree with everything sansa said in the ep (i agreed w/ jon's take on the umbers/karstarks) but she was dead on about ned/robb. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





too bad the hound isnt still hanging with arya so he could call him an ugly cunt and then stab him in the neck. i love that everyones #1 complaint is the rats guest spottoo bad the hound isnt still hanging with arya so he could call him an ugly cunt and then stab him in the neck. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO @ that last part. If only, if only... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Haven't seen the premiere yet but I heard bridge troll Sheeran made an appearance? What was that all about? Reply

Thread

Link

Arya comes across a bunch of soldiers and hangs out with them



Sheetrollan was out of focus most of the time luckily but you do hear him ~sing



also not the worst actor in that scene (not shading Arya but that brunette dude)





Reply

Parent

Thread



Link