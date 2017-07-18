‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere Shatters HBO Ratings Records
'Game of Thrones' premiere crushes previous ratings record https://t.co/4eFKBpsXc3 pic.twitter.com/ecsvwwm1H3— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) 17. Juli 2017
10.1 million viewers live on HBO + 6 million viewers on HBO Go/Now
I mean that's fine with me. I hate small talk.
legends only
I liked the episode quite a bit tbh minus long shit pot shots and random Ed Sheeren
the freys stabbed a preganant woman in the stomach.....
people who just don't care for her are ok but the rabid haters who act like she's the worst person ever are something else
* non-book reader *
Lyanna Mormont remains flawless!
the archmaester was cutting up human bodies so i assume they also conduct experiments. maybe he's hoping for some kind of experimental treatment/cure? idk /also not a book reader
so its probably him trying to find a cure
She probably still thinks Sansa's a useless flop lol
echoing above comment, watch Black Sails instead
It has its high and low moments. I personally think the show is overhyped but I enjoy it enough to continue to the end.
It's basically a character show. I watch for my faves. And also I'm invested because of the books.
I will tell anyone to at least finish the first season and if you're not into then it's just not for you.
I never really wanted to buy into the hype and I am mostly watching to say I have. So far, I am pretty invested! I am on S2 episode 7 or 8.
And holy cow! I was HOOKED!
I love the show. And I have rewatched the series three or four times already. I started reading the first book, but alas, I am about to start pursuing my Masters and they gave us a summer reading list before the fall semester begins. So I'll have to put that on hold until the school year ends. :(
I hate how characters can be in the same area and aren't immediately introduced. Bran better say hi to his siblings in the next episodes.
If Arya doesn't cut off Ed Sheerans balls and wear them as earrings I'm going to be rather annoyed.
so behind
but she's right tho
too bad the hound isnt still hanging with arya so he could call him an ugly cunt and then stab him in the neck.
Sheetrollan was out of focus most of the time luckily but you do hear him ~sing
also not the worst actor in that scene (not shading Arya but that brunette dude)