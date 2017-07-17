who 13thdoctor

Doctor Who Mini Roundup - Previous Cast Respond to 13, And Some Others Do Too...

In the wake of yesterday's ONTD Announcement about Jodie Whittaker being cast as the 13th Doctor in cult British show Doctor Who, lots of people had things to say about it.

Many had good things to say about there finally being a female Doctor, over 30 years after the creator of the show Sydney Newman told the BBC to cast a woman in 1986, and others... well. Let's just say that there were a whole bunch of misogynists and Broflakes throwing their toys out of the pram. And of course, Katie Hopkins.

Come on in and have a look at what previous Doctor Who cast & crew members had to say about it all, including past Companions, past Doctors, Mark Gatiss and new Showrunner Chris Chibnall...
Yes, this is your friendly weekly reminder that Moffat is GONE by the Christmas Special.

~New!Who~
Peter Capaldi - Twelfth Doctor - 2013-17



Pearl Mackie - Bill Potts - Companion, 2017-hopefully forever



Matt Lucas - Nardole - Companion, 2015-17







Jenna Coleman - Clara Oswald - Companion, 2012-15



Karen Gillan - Amy Pond - Companion, 2008-13



Arthur Darvill - Rory Williams (Pond) - Companion, 2010-12



Freema Agyeman - Martha Jones - Companion, 2006-10



John Barrowman - Captain Jack Harkness - Companion, 2005-10



Noel Clarke - Mickey Smith - Companion, 2005-10



Billie Piper - Rose Tyler - Companion, 2005-10



Mark Gatiss - Various Roles, Also Writer - 2005-17



Chris Chibnall - New Head Writer and Showrunner - & Others at the Beeb



~Old!Who~

Colin Baker - Sixth Doctor - 1984-6







Nicola Bryant - Perpugilliam 'Peri' Brown - Companion, 1984-6



Janet Fielding - Tegan Jovanka - Companion, 1981-4


Katy Manning - Jo Grant - Companion, 1971-3




~Blessed Perfect ONTD Faves & SW Stars Riz Ahmed and John Boyega
Also Congratulated Jodie Whittaker~





(note: John BAEyega worked with Jodie in cult classic 'Attack The Block')


{Katie Hopkins Keeps on Being Trash Katie Hopkins}







However, The Sun and Mail Online (rightwing British trash tabloids) as well as other associated 'publications' decided to lead with publishing nude stills etc of Jodie Whittaker in previous acting roles, including sex scenes from Black Mirror and Venus. Because they're real classy like that.




And The BBC published a 13 Question Interview with Jodie Whittaker about taking on the role of The Doctor, in which she had to reassure fans not to be "scared by my gender", knowing somehow in advance that it would be necessary and that Broflakes would be choking on their Sunday Roasts across the country...





6) What does it feel like to be the first woman Doctor?
It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.

7) What do you want to tell the fans?
I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.


Sources: Guardian, 2, Clive Cooke, DW Twitter, Radio Times, Hopkins, 2, Mark Gatiss, Barrowman, Janet Fielding, Colin Baker, 2, 3, Nicola Bryant, Katy Manning, Jenna Coleman, Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill, Billie Piper, Noel Clarke, Freema Agyeman, Matt Lucas, 2, 3, Pearl Mackie, Riz Ahmed, John Boyega

Favourite tweet/post/response since the announcement, ONTD Gallifreyans?
~*Nevertheless, She Regenerated.*~

