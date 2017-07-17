Doctor Who Mini Roundup - Previous Cast Respond to 13, And Some Others Do Too...
Many had good things to say about there finally being a female Doctor, over 30 years after the creator of the show Sydney Newman told the BBC to cast a woman in 1986, and others... well. Let's just say that there were a whole bunch of misogynists and Broflakes throwing their toys out of the pram. And of course, Katie Hopkins.
Come on in and have a look at what previous Doctor Who cast & crew members had to say about it all, including past Companions, past Doctors, Mark Gatiss and new Showrunner Chris Chibnall...
Yes, this is your friendly weekly reminder that Moffat is GONE by the Christmas Special.
Peter Capaldi - Twelfth Doctor - 2013-17
Peter Capaldi on new #DoctorWho Jodie Whittaker: "She's going to be a fantastic Doctor"https://t.co/VkavSIEigG pic.twitter.com/pZE2Sn8mjS— Radio Times (@RadioTimes) 16 July 2017
Pearl Mackie - Bill Potts - Companion, 2017-hopefully forever
Gwaaaaan #jodiewhittaker #doctor13 🎉🎉🎉🎉— Pearl Mackie (@Pearlie_mack) 16 July 2017
Matt Lucas - Nardole - Companion, 2015-17
Absolutely furious. Can't believe they've cast a human to play the Doctor.— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) 16 July 2017
Next we'll be having a female prime minister— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) 16 July 2017
I couldn't agree more. Congratulations Jodie!!!! https://t.co/A3ECBF2bLY— Matt Lucas (@RealMattLucas) 16 July 2017
Jenna Coleman - Clara Oswald - Companion, 2012-15
Here she is #jodiewhittaker 🙌🏻— Jenna Coleman (@Jenna_Coleman_) 17 July 2017
Karen Gillan - Amy Pond - Companion, 2008-13
Jodie Jodie Jodie Jodie Jodie!!!!!!!!!!!!!! 🎉🎉🎉— Karen Gillan (@karengillan) 16 July 2017
Arthur Darvill - Rory Williams (Pond) - Companion, 2010-12
Yes Jodie.— Arthur Darvill (@RattyBurvil) 16 July 2017
Freema Agyeman - Martha Jones - Companion, 2006-10
B O O M 🙌 Change isn't a dirty word!!!! 🦋 #Doctor13 https://t.co/TNmw2qnD1W— Freema Agyeman (@FreemaOfficial) 16 July 2017
John Barrowman - Captain Jack Harkness - Companion, 2005-10
CONGRATULATIONS Jodie Whittacker or should I say "Hello Doctor" History is made with bold moves. #DoctorWho13 #Doctor13 @ChrisChibnall JB pic.twitter.com/rJL1KCvjED— John Barrowman MBE (@JohnBarrowman) 16 July 2017
Noel Clarke - Mickey Smith - Companion, 2005-10
People asking how I feel about #Doctorwho being a woman. The same way I feel about women being women #Fine— Noel Clarke (@NoelClarke) 17 July 2017
I literally just see #TheDoctor pic.twitter.com/qOiO4z15VD
Billie Piper - Rose Tyler - Companion, 2005-10
G'wan Jodie !!!! This is amazing news. Well done Dr Who world #drwho #jodiewhittaker #ladiesnight .... 🌎👏🌎👏🌎 pic.twitter.com/BpGIXc0cwS— Billie Piper (@billiepiper) 17 July 2017
Mark Gatiss - Various Roles, Also Writer - 2005-17
Terrific news! And about time. A new dawn. Congratulations to the excellent Jodie Whittaker. Here we go again...! #DoctorWho— Mark Gatiss (@Markgatiss) 16 July 2017
Chris Chibnall - New Head Writer and Showrunner - & Others at the Beeb
Doctor Who: Jodie Whittaker announced as 13th Doctor https://t.co/lc00ZkVnU2— The Guardian (@guardian) 16 July 2017
~Old!Who~
Colin Baker - Sixth Doctor - 1984-6
Change my dears and not a moment too soon - she IS the Doctor whether you like it or not!— Colin Baker (@SawbonesHex) 16 July 2017
Cannot deny that I am amazed by the 'never watch it again' reaction by some viewers ( I hesitate to call them 'fans'). Very sad— Colin Baker (@SawbonesHex) 16 July 2017
And to those making 'parking the Tardis' jokes - name me one make Doctor that was unfailingly good at that! 🙄— Colin Baker (@SawbonesHex) 16 July 2017
Nicola Bryant - Perpugilliam 'Peri' Brown - Companion, 1984-6
Holy moley! The BBC are brave enough! Jodie Whittaker is the 13th Doctor. I'm sure she will be brilliant❣️👏🏻👍🏻💕Great choice @ChrisChibnall 💝— Nicola Bryant (@thenicolabryant) 16 July 2017
Janet Fielding - Tegan Jovanka - Companion, 1981-4
Dinosaurs have 50 years' worth of male Dr Whos to watch in their basements. The rest of us want 2 embrace the future. It's SF after all. Doh— Janet Fielding (@jfmouthonlegs) 16 July 2017
Katy Manning - Jo Grant - Companion, 1971-3
I am thrilled #JodieWhitaker DW13 a fine actress & a great gig xxx— KatyManning Official (@ManningOfficial) 16 July 2017
~Blessed Perfect ONTD Faves & SW Stars Riz Ahmed and John Boyega
Also Congratulated Jodie Whittaker~
Jodie Whittaker is an incredible actress, an amazing person, and I'm so glad she's the new #DoctorWho— Riz Ahmed (@rizmc) 16 July 2017
So proud of Jodie Whittaker. She's going to be awesome !!!— John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) 16 July 2017
(note: John BAEyega worked with Jodie in cult classic 'Attack The Block')
{Katie Hopkins Keeps on Being
Doctor Who is now a woman. She plans to go on maternity leave in 6 months and return part-time during office hours only. #DoctorWho13— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 16 July 2017
Are we looking forward to Doctor Mohammed Who. #DoctorWho13 - I hope his assistant wears her clitoris with pride #doctorwho14— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) 16 July 2017
Twitter at its finest #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/hotJiI1mQW— Clive Cooke (@clicooke) 16 July 2017
However, The Sun and Mail Online (rightwing British trash tabloids) as well as other associated 'publications' decided to lead with publishing nude stills etc of Jodie Whittaker in previous acting roles, including sex scenes from Black Mirror and Venus. Because they're real classy like that.
"Irresponsible" here used in the sense of "total arseholes". https://t.co/vki0ixzYhY— Dan Rebellato (@DanRebellato) 17 July 2017
And The BBC published a 13 Question Interview with Jodie Whittaker about taking on the role of The Doctor, in which she had to reassure fans not to be "scared by my gender", knowing somehow in advance that it would be necessary and that Broflakes would be choking on their Sunday Roasts across the country...
13 Questions for the Thirteenth Doctor…— Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) 16 July 2017
» https://t.co/vZiIjwB3rk#DoctorWho #Doctor13 pic.twitter.com/6OG7FslNLU
6) What does it feel like to be the first woman Doctor?
It feels completely overwhelming, as a feminist, as a woman, as an actor, as a human, as someone who wants to continually push themselves and challenge themselves, and not be boxed in by what you’re told you can and can’t be. It feels incredible.
7) What do you want to tell the fans?
I want to tell the fans not to be scared by my gender. Because this is a really exciting time, and Doctor Who represents everything that’s exciting about change. The fans have lived through so many changes, and this is only a new, different one, not a fearful one.
Favourite tweet/post/response since the announcement, ONTD Gallifreyans?
~*Nevertheless, She Regenerated.*~
But in other news, if you or any of your friends and family need support in this difficult time...
also lmfao i lost it at the "female wiggle" part
anyway, men are so fucking fragile and weak and twitter was sooo much fun yesterday lmao. i love seeing women happy :))))
But you don't need to watch back to understand what's up - usually they kind of soft re-launch with new Doctors, and anything you need to know you can just wiki easily enough. Like if the Daleks rock up and you're like "damn I really want to know about the past 100000 times the Doctor fought the Daleks", you can google everything easy enough without any hassle of sitting down through 10+ seasons.
Give it a go when season 11 starts and see what you think bb! You'll always be welcome in my Doctor Who posts <333
Excited for Jodie! I can't stress that enough.
Does anybody know what Freema is going to do post Sense8?
You need to watch Season 10 for my/our/everyone's queen Bill Potts, who will save your actual life.
that said i'm totally gonna cosplay her because we have the same dyed blonde hair with dark roots, and it's about the same length so...
After 11 talk about 12 being a woman or MOC was high, but Moffat was 100% determined that he wanted nobody apart from Peter Capaldi (who was amazing perfect glorious babely anyway), so i'm not mad about Chibnall getting his way with having a female Doctor!
It's less "WE NEED ONE FOR THE SAKE OF HAVING ONE" and more "IT IS FUCKING ABOUT TIME OMG"
Also omg you better take pics of your cosplay and send them to me sis!!!! I want to cosplay her so bad but my hair is just like long and brown and i'd have to get a wig and look ridiculous.
A bunch of my friends are big on the Trek fandom too and arguing with pissed off Trekkies last night who were just as bad and disgusting about Jodie. I was like... it comes as literally no surprise that Trekkie broflakes are just the same kind of trash, this is why I don't engage with straight men in that fandom anymore.
Like these so-called 'fans' actually missed the ENTIRE point of both these shows.... how.
ughhhhh i can only imagine. literally what is the point? why are they so disgusting? why don't they ~get over it~ and ~it's just a show~ and whatever they always say to female viewers?
mte mte. it's disappointing but not at all surprising.
I love ha though :(
i expected terrible comments from men on the internet so that wasn't surprising to me but it was seeing certain women against it that was disheartening and made me sad. and i'm not talking about women of colour who have very valid reasons to not be jumping up and down re: the announcement. those are conversations that need to be had and are very important. but women who clearly have internalized sexism and can't seem to bring themselves to picture a woman as the Doctor.
He really is MY Doctor, and imho the best Doctor, but tbh the writing is awful and he does his best to save it, but even Meryl Streep couldn't lift a lot of season 9 out of the gutter.
And ia ia, both about WOC and their very valid reasons, and also the internalised misogyny of other women. Sad in an upsetting way that intersectional representation still hasn't been achieved for WOC in this kind of role (although i'm hoping we are getting there, like omg it can't come fucking soon enough though), and sad in a pathetic way about all the self-hatred in some women.
It'd be ideal tbh, to have that sense of continuity.
Also, I knew you had flawless taste re: your opinion on Olivia Colman. I would've loved to see her take on the Doctor, I'm low key in love with her.
I just need them to retcon what they did to my Donna and I'll be a happy camper.
I was too late to really join the post yesterday but I'm so excited! I can't wait to watch.
I gave up around Clara so I'm looking forward to be getting back into the show <3