Doctor Who Mini Roundup - Previous Cast Respond to 13, And Some Others Do Too...

All I have to say is the manbaby tears are fucking delicious! Reply

But in other news, if you or any of your friends and family need support in this difficult time...



The Doctor Who Helpline. pic.twitter.com/QDskJFpeZ2 — Mark Humphries (@markhumphries) 17 July 2017

This post took me like 2 hours to make lmao.But in other news, if you or any of your friends and family need support in this difficult time... Reply

lmaooooooo Reply

LOL, that is hilariously accurate. Reply

FLAWLESS POST, FLAWLESS OP <333333



also lmfao i lost it at the "female wiggle" part Reply

I DO IT ALL FOR MY ONTD FAM!! Reply

lmao this vid is amazing. Reply

Excellent post OP! Reply

lmaooo A+ Reply

rofl omg this is excellent Reply

I love it. Please post this as a reply to those here who have been showing their asses about this lately. Reply

i am done lmao! Reply

Thank you! You're the absolute best for making this brilliant and much needed post! And lmaooo this video made my day!!!! Reply

she was so awkwardly endearing in broadchurch, love ha! do i need to watch past series/seasons to understand this show? seems like... A Lot!



anyway, men are so fucking fragile and weak and twitter was sooo much fun yesterday lmao. i love seeing women happy :)))) Reply

You don't!! I mean I recommend season 10 because Peter Capaldi is a wonderful Doctor, and Pearl Mackie as black lesbian SAVIOUR OF OUR LIVES Bill Potts is EVERYTHING.



But you don't need to watch back to understand what's up - usually they kind of soft re-launch with new Doctors, and anything you need to know you can just wiki easily enough. Like if the Daleks rock up and you're like "damn I really want to know about the past 100000 times the Doctor fought the Daleks", you can google everything easy enough without any hassle of sitting down through 10+ seasons.



Give it a go when season 11 starts and see what you think bb! You'll always be welcome in my Doctor Who posts <333 Reply

omg thanks!!! it all sounds v intriguing, but adding a female lead? im sold! :) Reply

what the fuck is katie hopkins problem? Reply

everything tbh Reply

She truly is a stain on society and the world is worse off for her existence. Reply

How long have you got? Eternity? Reply

Lol she's scum. I remember when American ontders were stanning ha during bbuk, those were dark times Reply

she wasn't born as eva braun or magda goebbels Reply

antisocial personality disorder Reply

I stopped watching Doctor Who after the Doctor regenerated into Capaldi. So, how much did I miss?



Excited for Jodie! I can't stress that enough.



Does anybody know what Freema is going to do post Sense8? Reply

not much tbh. capaldi deserved a better show runner. Reply

So you missed the best Doctor so far??? NOOOO. Tbh skip the Clara years, just watch Season 10 (and maybe the Master/Missy episodes of past seasons so you know what's going on with the Master too).



You need to watch Season 10 for my/our/everyone's queen Bill Potts, who will save your actual life. Reply

The new Dr Who is a woman! I wonder if they will top it off with a black love interest & a weedy white cuck assistant that she friendzones? pic.twitter.com/qbQ0pqPosl — Mark Collett (@MarkACollett) July 16, 2017

I want this plot to happen so bad, you guys. Reply

Add Bill being back to that and i'm stanning (wait, is BILL the black love interest? Cos her cute friendship with the Doctor gave me life so idk if I can ship them but i'll still do it if it makes people mad)!! Reply

it took me a second to realise this tweet wasn't sincere bc honestly that sounds gr8 Reply

carolinga

, sis, has your brother stopped rage vomiting yet? Reply

Lmao that was the funniest shit. I would be laughing in my brothers face if he did that Reply

Lol link? Reply

i'm all for jodie as thirteen but at the same time i hope they picked her because she was the best choice and not because WE NEED A WOMEN FOR THE SAKE OF HAVING A WOMAN GUYS. i'm a cynic i'm sorry.



that said i'm totally gonna cosplay her because we have the same dyed blonde hair with dark roots, and it's about the same length so... Reply

i mean if kris marshall was the other available choice.... Reply

lmfao was he seriously that much of a contender Reply

She was the best choice but also Chris Chibnall was determined he wanted 13 to be a woman. Like he was not budging on that.



After 11 talk about 12 being a woman or MOC was high, but Moffat was 100% determined that he wanted nobody apart from Peter Capaldi (who was amazing perfect glorious babely anyway), so i'm not mad about Chibnall getting his way with having a female Doctor!



It's less "WE NEED ONE FOR THE SAKE OF HAVING ONE" and more "IT IS FUCKING ABOUT TIME OMG"



Also omg you better take pics of your cosplay and send them to me sis!!!! I want to cosplay her so bad but my hair is just like long and brown and i'd have to get a wig and look ridiculous.



Edited at 2017-07-17 10:18 pm (UTC)

don't really see the issue of them purposefully going for a woman after 50 years or whatever of men. it's not like the best woman for the job is going to be far behind the best man for the job, if at all Reply

lmao i love colin baker's ~i'm not sad, i'm disappointed~ attitude towards the manbabies. i'm sure that stings. they can't exactly turn against him. Reply

lmao would they even dare?? His tweets were so great. These dinosaur whovian nerd bros are trash tbh.



A bunch of my friends are big on the Trek fandom too and arguing with pissed off Trekkies last night who were just as bad and disgusting about Jodie. I was like... it comes as literally no surprise that Trekkie broflakes are just the same kind of trash, this is why I don't engage with straight men in that fandom anymore.



Like these so-called 'fans' actually missed the ENTIRE point of both these shows.... how. Reply

ikr? the top comment is all ~omg i'm shocked you would say that colin~ and you can feel the butthurt through the screen tbh :')



ughhhhh i can only imagine. literally what is the point? why are they so disgusting? why don't they ~get over it~ and ~it's just a show~ and whatever they always say to female viewers?



mte mte. it's disappointing but not at all surprising. Reply

sis we all know some trek fans are the worrrrst, the ones who shat on Janeway can diaf. Did they miss the memo about what trek is all about? Ugh. Reply

Parent

Actually if he had been the only one the would have turned against him (might still do). He is the one Actor who would understand being at the receiving end of fan hatred. I mean at one point a fanzine printed that losing his child to SIDS was karmic justice for being a bad Doctor. Reply

Fanbabies hate Colin anyway and have said vile things about him since he was first cast. There were apparently fanzines published that had 'fans' writing about how he deserved his son's death due to SIDS because he ruined the show. Reply

she was so good in broadchurch. the first season of broadchurch is a perfect season of television imo ugh. olivia coleman also would have made a great doctor come to think of it Reply

She would!!! Olivia Colman would be a PERFECT Doctor imho. It's the kind of role which necessitates you having nothing else going on, nothing lined up, and being fine with moving to Cardiff for about 3 years of your life though, which I don't think is something everyone with a certain profile wants especially as it's not like a ~career defining role~ once you're past a certain point, which imho Olivia Colman is.



I love ha though :( Reply

yeah she's definitely got too much going on to be a good fit but she would get the doctor's demeanor down pat :( as long as she's in lots of other stuff i'm not too mad abt it tho lol Reply

Jesus Christ the butthurt fucks over this...I hope this show slays and bitter men die tbh Reply

i'm mostly annoyed cause now i have to actually check out the first couple eps of her season lol i stopped watching early in s6 and haven't seen an ep of doctor who since then but moffat being gone and now this... i might even check out some of capaldi's eps just cause i do love him as an actor.



i expected terrible comments from men on the internet so that wasn't surprising to me but it was seeing certain women against it that was disheartening and made me sad. and i'm not talking about women of colour who have very valid reasons to not be jumping up and down re: the announcement. those are conversations that need to be had and are very important. but women who clearly have internalized sexism and can't seem to bring themselves to picture a woman as the Doctor. Reply

Check out the Master/Missy episodes from Moffat's run, but then if it's all too much you can skip ahead to Season 10 for the glory that is BILL POTTS, SAVIOUR OF OUR LIVES.



He really is MY Doctor, and imho the best Doctor, but tbh the writing is awful and he does his best to save it, but even Meryl Streep couldn't lift a lot of season 9 out of the gutter.



And ia ia, both about WOC and their very valid reasons, and also the internalised misogyny of other women. Sad in an upsetting way that intersectional representation still hasn't been achieved for WOC in this kind of role (although i'm hoping we are getting there, like omg it can't come fucking soon enough though), and sad in a pathetic way about all the self-hatred in some women. Reply

Please please PLEASE let Pearl be companion for awhile longer. I'd love to see her and Jodie's Doctor interact <3 Reply

I'm hoping so much bb!!! She has said she hopes to be back, doesn't know yet, but has had meetings with Chibnall, and that he was very complimentary about her and the impact and positive reception of Bill, so......



It'd be ideal tbh, to have that sense of continuity. Reply

Crossing my fingers and everything else. Plus, the companion being female is a staple of the show and if they change it just because the Doctor's female, I stg...



Also, I knew you had flawless taste re: your opinion on Olivia Colman. I would've loved to see her take on the Doctor, I'm low key in love with her. Reply

I am so excited for this! I stopped watching Who after the 50th anniversary (nobody assassinates the character of QEI) and am now looking forward to this show again!



I just need them to retcon what they did to my Donna and I'll be a happy camper. Reply

You have time to catch up on Season 10 bb!! YOU KNOW, IN CASE OUR QUEEN AND SAVIOUR BILL POTTS CONTINUES AS COMPANION. Everything else though you can pretend it didn't happen lmao. Reply

This is a beautiful post OP!



I was too late to really join the post yesterday but I'm so excited! I can't wait to watch. Reply

Thanks bb!! I'm glad you've joined now, and will look forward to seeing you in next season's posts! 💖 Reply

